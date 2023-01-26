ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael B. Jordan Throws Sucker Punch In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo Clip

By Amber Corrine
 5 days ago

Michael B. Jordan continues to get fans in gear for the forthcoming third installment of Creed with the inclusion of his boxing skills in a promo clip for Saturday Night Live .

Jordan is set to debut his hosting skills on the late night sketch show, as Lil Baby takes the stage for the first time this weekend (Jan. 28).

In the clip, MBJ is anticipating embarking on his comedic journey as he gazes at SNL ‘s Studio 8H stage. Startled by Michael Longfellow, one of this season’s newest members, Jordan channels his inner Adonis Creed , striking the comedian with two strong right hooks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tw1wi_0kSKsYXd00

Appalled by his fist having a mind of its own, the 35-year-old apologizes to Longfellow immediately. “I am, I am so sorry,” Jordan pleads as the victim holds his nose and screams out “Jesus B. Christ!”

“It’s muscle memory,” a swole MBJ explains before giving reason for the second punch. “That’s kinda how it works.”

Ultimately, the Hollywood star breaks Longfellow’s nose.

“I can’t have a broken nose, I was hired for my looks not my talent,” he hilariously says before Jordan agrees, adding, “I know how that feels.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WU46A_0kSKsYXd00

The two settle their incident with a first pump, agreeing that the SNL cast member doesn’t tell HR.

Jordan ends the clip threatening his fist to “never embarrass him like that again.”

Take a look at the clip above.

Michael B. Jordan To Make 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut As Lil Baby Performs

Michael B Jordan will take the SNL stage this Saturday night (Jan. 28) for the first time. The episode airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Fans can also anticipate seeing MBJ again on their screens as Creed III , hits theaters on March 3rd.

Check out the official trailer for the Rocky -derived film below.

Vibe

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s Son Apologizes For Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Slater Vance, the son of Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, has issued a public apology for participating in a viral TikTok challenge in which he lied to his parents about Michael B. Jordan suddenly passing away. “I apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” the 16-year-old said in a statement on his Instagram account. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”More from VIBE.comVan Lathan...
Vibe

Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting

Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
Vibe

Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the  Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
thedigitalfix.com

Michael B Jordan hit Jonathan Majors for real while making Creed 3

Jonathan Majors is on the cusp of having three movies be released, all of which required him to be…well….absolutely huge. There’s Ant-Man 3 coming out on February 17, 2023 in which Majors plays the big bad Kang the Conqueror, and that will be quickly followed by Creed III on March 3, 2023 – which also sees Majors in the antagonistic role.
TVLine

SNL Video: Michael B. Jordan's Creepy 'Jake From State Farm' Steals a Family

That Jake from State Farm seems like a nice boy, doesn’t he? Well, not after this he won’t. This week’s Saturday Night Live host Michael B. Jordan skewers the beloved insurance spokesman in a commercial parody that goes from fun to frightening in pretty short order. The sketch starts out like an ordinary commercial: Jake from State Farm shows up at the home of a couple played by Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner after some minor household disaster. Day heads off to work and finds, when he returns that evening, that Jake is still there playing with the kids and...
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
extratv

Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating

Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
HipHopDX.com

Ice-T Addresses Rumored Feud With 'Law & Order: SVU' Co-Star

Ice-T has made it loud and clear that he’s not beefing with fellow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni. The West Coast legend took to Twitter on Monday (January 16) to share an e-mail he received informing him that National Enquirer was working on a story about an apparent feud between him and Meloni.
PopSugar

Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross

When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
Vibe

Lil Wayne’s $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major Hit

Various claims made by Lil Wayne in his $20 million counter-lawsuit against his ex-manager and attorney Robert Sweeney have been dismissed. According to Law, an appeals court ruled in Sweeney’s favor upon hearing four allegations in the suit, including causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment. More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson Sued By Business Managers For Alleged "Unpaid Services"Tyga Sued For $1.3M For Missed Lamborghini And Bentley PaymentsRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact Award The First Division concluded that Weezy’s accusations against his former employee held no ground,...
Black Enterprise

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com

La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”

During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
