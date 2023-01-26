ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Keke Palmer, Jermaine Crawford, Amy Aniobi Developing ‘Unfriendly Black Hotties’ Comedy Series

By DeMicia Inman
 5 days ago

Keke Palmer , Jermaine Crawford , and Amy Aniobi have a comedy series in the works. Variety has exclusively reported that the trio is developing Unfriendly Black Hotties for HBO Max . Together Palmer, Crawford, and Aniobi will serve as co-writers and executive producers on the series.

According to the outlet, the official logline describes the series as a “comedic satire exploring Gen-Z’s weaponization of political correctness told through the eyes of four high school girls.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFDjr_0kSKsVtS00
Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 04, 2023 in New York City
Issa Rae’s 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' Canceled At HBO Max, She Responds

Aniobi executive produces under her SuperSpecial Inc. banner. Additionally, Lenoria Addison will executive produce, as well as Big Boss Entertainment and SuperSpecial’s Aanch Khaneja. Unfriendly Black Hotties is a co-production between HBO Max and Entertainment One. Palmer is currently under an overall deal at eOne and Aniobio is under an overall deal at HBO and HBO Max.

The news comes as the NOPE star prepares to enter a new era in life and career. KeyTV, a digital platform network for creators, was launched by the millennial mogul in October 2022. In December 2022, the 29-year-old announced she is pregnant with her first child while hosting Saturday Night Liv e, recently r evealing the sex and a due date in either Pisces or Aries season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Otlx_0kSKsVtS00
Amy Aniobi attends the HBO Max original comedy series “RAP SH!T” premiere at Hammer Museum on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Aniobi’s resume includes producing and executive producing Insecure , also on HBO Max. Additionally, she worked as the showrunner, head writer, and executive producer of the HBO series 2 Dope Queens starring Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson.

Crawford starred as Duquan in the acclaimed HBO series The Wire . According to Variety, his work on Unfriendly Black Hotties will be his first official television writing credit.

Garcelle Beauvais To Star In Lifetime Film ‘Black Girl Missing’

Actress and TV host Garcelle Beauvais will be starring in and executive producing the upcoming Lifetime original film, Black Girl Missing. The educational docu-drama will air during the network’s Stop Violence Against Women campaign, this March, spearheaded by a PSA about the Black and Missing Foundation.More from VIBE.comSee The Trailer For Hulu’s ‘Aftershock,’ An Eye-Opening Documentary On The Black Maternal Mortality Crisis'Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Closing Chapter' Trailer Released By LifetimeGarcelle Beauvais Cast In Hulu's 'The Other Black Girl' Inspired by actual stories of missing women of color, Black Girl Missing “tells the story of a mother named Cheryl (Beauvais) whose...
Colin Kaepernick To Executive Produce Hulu Docuseries ‘Killing County’

Colin Kaepernick has partnered with ABC for Killing County, a forthcoming docuseries detailing the circumstances surrounding the 2013 death of a man shot and killed by police in California. The former NFL star will serve as executive producer of the project, which will consist of three episodes and will premiere on Friday, Feb. 3 on Hulu. Actor André Holland, previously seen in Selma and Moonlight, will narrate the docuseries. According to its synopsis, Killing County “takes a look at Bakersfield, a big city with the soul of a small town deep in California’s heartland, where things are not always what they...
Billy Porter To Host BET Docuseries ‘Black + Iconic: Style Gods’

BET has tapped Billy Porter to host and narrate its new docuseries, Black + Iconic: Style Gods. The four-part documentary celebrating “Black cultural icons, pioneers, and activists and their impact, influence and legacies in fashion, music, film, and dance” will premiere this February. Similar to prior BET original documentaries, the first sector in the franchise—directed by Lynne Robinson and produced by Stanley Nelson and Firelight Films—will be a two-hour film dissecting fashion with the help of archival footage and original interviews with pioneering Black models, fashion designers, and style trailblazers. All will explore the myriad of ways racism and high...
Donald Glover Shares Preview Of Beyoncé-Inspired Series ‘Swarm’

Donald Glover shared a sneak peek of his upcoming show Swarm this week. The Amazon series is inspired by Beyoncé and stars Dominique Fishback, Chlöe Bailey, and Damson Idris. Vanity Fair reported that Swarm is centered around a young woman named Dre, played by Fishback. Dre is a diehard fan of a fictional popstar and the series shows the extent to which her fandom consumes her, even taking her to some “dark, unexpected places.” More from VIBE.comJazmine Sullivan And D'Angelo Tapped For Audible's 'Words + Music' SeriesChildish Gambino Is Back In The Studio: "I'm Making Music Right Now"Donald Glover To Star...
La La Anthony Admits How Protective Her Son Is About Her Love Life

During La La Anthony’s recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the BMF star gushed and bonded with the daytime talk show host about being mothers to teenage boys and just how involved her son Kiyan, 15, is when it comes to her love life. “He doesn’t like it,” Anthony, 40, admitted. “And I’m like, ‘So you just want your mom to be alone forever?’ He’s like, ’Yeah, kind of.’ But anytime his friends want to go out and do something he’s like, ‘Alright mom bye see you later I’m going here,’ and I’m like, ‘You just leave me in a...
Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Alleged Death Threats

During Sunday (Jan. 22) afternoon’s pivotal game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barnes found himself in a heated incident with his fiancée, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports (see below), the altercation catapulted after the former NBA champion and Patterson crossed paths at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.More from VIBE.comBlueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing BeefFreddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The ButcherMatt Barnes Says He Stopped A Player And Coach From Fighting Skip Bayless Barnes spat...
Kenny Lattimore Welcomes Baby Girl With Judge Faith Jenkins

Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins have announced the arrival of their first child together—a baby girl named Skylar Leigh Lattimore. “Welcome to the world Skylar Leigh Lattimore!,” wrote the “For You” crooner, 52, on social media along with a heartwarming reveal video. “Our sweet, beautiful baby girl arrived last week and mom and baby are doing well! Faith, I marvel at your strength and resilience and am so happy our daughter has you as her guiding light in life. You are going to be the most incredible mother to our Skylar. Just like in this video, I think she’ll always...
Shemar Moore Reveals First Photo Of Newborn Daughter

Shemar Moore is now a proud poppa, as the veteran actor recently announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), a day after her delivery, the 52-year-old hopped on Instagram to celebrate the arrival of his daughter, named Frankie Moore. The S.W.A.T. star appeared to be particularly enthusiastic in the post, in which Moore shared the newborn’s weight and that she was born with a clean bill of health.More from VIBE.comShemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree DizonShemar Moore Reveals He Is Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon'Love & Hip-Hop'...
Coi Leray Talks “Friendly Competition” After Hearing Latto’s Version Of “Blick Blick”

Coi Leray recently spoke with Billboard, sharing her response to hearing Latto’s version of “Blick Blick” for the first time. The Jan. 26 interview finds Leray being asked about the pride she has in her songwriting abilities and how it was impacted after 130 of the acclaimed rapper’s songs leaked in Nov. 2022— including a reference track for one of Coi’s own. “I had no clue that she cut that record,” she insists. More from VIBE.comQuinta Brunson Set To Host 2023 Billboard Women In Music AwardsFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella HeadlinerBaby Tate Has Bars For HitMaka Following Female Rapper Remarks  She...
Eddie Murphy Recalls Being Snowed In For Two Weeks With Rick James

During Eddie Murphy’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the You People star reflected on his iconic friendship — and that one time he got snowed in — with Rick James. “I went up there to record ‘Party All The Time,’” Murphy, 61, explained. “It was maybe the most fun I ever had. I was supposed to go for one weekend, and we got snowed in Buffalo—sometimes it has five feet of snow—and I was stuck in Rick James’ house for two weeks, and it was one of my fondest memories.”More from VIBE.comKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With...
Latto Selling Cheetah-Print Panties On eBay, Bids Are Up To $95K

Latto decided to clawback at the “panty police,” for calling her out for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two separate occasions. “Oh no, it’s the panty police,” the 777 rapper sarcastically responded to a Twitter user on Sunday (Jan. 29), asking if she “Can’t afford new panties?”More from VIBE.comCoi Leray Talks "Friendly Competition" After Hearing Latto's Version Of "Blick Blick"Quinta Brunson Set To Host 2023 Billboard Women In Music AwardsFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner Instead of going back and forth with the tweeter, Latto decided to cash out on the ridiculous issue. On Monday (Jan. 30) the...
Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Rick Ross, And More Join Upcoming ‘Rock The Bells’ Cruise

Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents. The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.More from VIBE.comWatch LL Cool J Accept Key To The City At...
Mustard Addresses Ex-Wife’s “Financially Starved” Claim After She Demands $80K/ Month

Mustard has provided his perspective on the ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife, Chanel Thierry. The 32-year-old claims that she is being dishonest about being “financially starved.” The Grammy winner submitted a court filing to counter his ex-wife’s on Thursday (Jan. 26.) Radar Online obtained the document, in which he states “Chanel’s claim that I have starved her out financially since separation is a flat-out lie.” The Los Angeles producer, formerly known as DJ Mustard, is seeking joint legal and physical custody of children plus the equal ability to make decisions pertaining to their education and health.More from VIBE.comDJ Mustard's...
2 Chainz Unearths Late Father’s Stash Of Hidden Cash

2 Chainz has revealed that he has discovered his late father’s cash stash in his home. In a video uploaded to YouTube by 9MagTV, the Amazon Music Live host runs his hands through the bag of strategically placed dollar bills. He begins to explain how he unearthed the benjamins, sounding shocked at what he discovered. More from VIBE.comOffset Shares Flicks From Family Ski Trip With Cardi B And Kids21 Savage Announced As 'Amazon Music Live' Season Finale PerformanceYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous LP 'Paper Route Frank' “Quick story. I had a busted pipe in the basement,” Tity Boi began, detailing his findings....
T.I. Almost Had Nick Cannon’s Role In ‘Drumline,’ But Skipped Out On Drum Lessons

At one point in Clifford “T.I.” Harris’ acting career, he auditioned for the starring role in Drumline — Nick Cannon’s breakout film. While visiting Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast recently, the ATL lead dished about his acting journey and revealed that he once auditioned to play Cannon’s role of Devon Miles in the 2002 film. Having to pass on the opportunity, Tip couldn’t dedicate any time to learning how to play the drums. However, he does credit the missed gig for launching his acting career with the aforementioned ATL.More from VIBE.comT.I. Passed On Offering Young Thug And 21 Savage...
Nia Long Says “I Have My Eye On One Person” Following Split From Ime Udoka

Nia Long recently visited the Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened up a bit about dating following her public split from Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Back in September 2022, Long called it quits after finding out her long time partner was allegedly having an affair with a team staffer. Now, the Hollywood star has revealed that she has, indeed, been thinking about getting back into the dating pool. More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan Addresses Public Breakup With Lori Harvey In 'SNL' MonologueKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With Interracial StoriesNia Long Was Told She Looked "Too Sophisticated"...
T.I. Passed On Offering Young Thug And 21 Savage $1M Record Deals

T.I. reveals he once had the opportunity sign both Young Thug and 21 Savage on separate occasions, but ultimately chose to pass on the deal, which was reportedly worth $1 million. The rapper recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and delved into his reasoning behind declining the offer. “At this point in my career, I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists when they come up to me,” the 42-year-old began. “You know, 21 Savage, [Young] Thug. A lot of them come up to me, ‘Aye man, give me a million, Tip. I...
Michael Ealy To Join ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ As Series Regular

STARZ’s hit series Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a fourth season, ahead of its season three premiere. Production for the next season is already underway in New York City with Michael Ealy joining the acclaimed ensemble cast as a series regular. Ealy will play Detective Don Carter. According to a press release, Det. Carter is a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner before his wife’s murder in the crossfire between rival drug gangs. In a valiant effort to make the streets safer, he will spearhead an “elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete...
Tay-K Says He Witnessed A Murder While In Prison

Tay-K has revealed that he recently witnessed a murder involving two inmates at the prison where he’s serving time. The 22-year-old took to social media over the weekend to share the grisly news. “Dude in the cell by me killed his celly wit a tray n stood on his head woah,” Tay-K wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening (Jan. 28). In a subsequent post, the rapper boasted that he’s “locced up wit the hash slinging slasher,” but didn’t give further detail as to who he was referring to. More from VIBE.comTay-K Questions 55-Year Prison Sentence Compared To White OffendersTay-K Wants...
Ice Spice Earns First Billboard Hot 100 Entry With Lil TJay-Assisted “Gangsta Boo”

Ice Spice took 2022 by storm, and is making an even bigger splash in 2023. The 23-year-old earned her first Billboard Hot 100 chart entry with her new track “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil TJay. “Gangsta Boo” debuted at No. 82 on the latest Hot 100 chart and was the sole track on her debut EP Like..? to include a feature. This isn’t her first experience being on the charts, as “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “In Ha Mood” appeared on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. “Gangsta Boo” also made its way onto the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart....
