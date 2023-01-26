Keke Palmer, Jermaine Crawford, Amy Aniobi Developing ‘Unfriendly Black Hotties’ Comedy Series

Keke Palmer , Jermaine Crawford , and Amy Aniobi have a comedy series in the works. Variety has exclusively reported that the trio is developing Unfriendly Black Hotties for HBO Max . Together Palmer, Crawford, and Aniobi will serve as co-writers and executive producers on the series.

According to the outlet, the official logline describes the series as a “comedic satire exploring Gen-Z’s weaponization of political correctness told through the eyes of four high school girls.”

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 04, 2023 in New York City

Aniobi executive produces under her SuperSpecial Inc. banner. Additionally, Lenoria Addison will executive produce, as well as Big Boss Entertainment and SuperSpecial’s Aanch Khaneja. Unfriendly Black Hotties is a co-production between HBO Max and Entertainment One. Palmer is currently under an overall deal at eOne and Aniobio is under an overall deal at HBO and HBO Max.

The news comes as the NOPE star prepares to enter a new era in life and career. KeyTV, a digital platform network for creators, was launched by the millennial mogul in October 2022. In December 2022, the 29-year-old announced she is pregnant with her first child while hosting Saturday Night Liv e, recently r evealing the sex and a due date in either Pisces or Aries season.

Amy Aniobi attends the HBO Max original comedy series “RAP SH!T” premiere at Hammer Museum on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Aniobi’s resume includes producing and executive producing Insecure , also on HBO Max. Additionally, she worked as the showrunner, head writer, and executive producer of the HBO series 2 Dope Queens starring Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson.

Crawford starred as Duquan in the acclaimed HBO series The Wire . According to Variety, his work on Unfriendly Black Hotties will be his first official television writing credit.