ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
610 Sports Radio

Conference title games are most evenly matched in 25 years

By Ap News
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmhhu_0kSKsSFH00

It’s been 25 years since both NFL conference championship games were this evenly matched from an oddsmakers standpoint.

The San Francisco 49ers are 2 1/2-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFC championship game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook .

In the AFC title game, the Cincinnati Bengals are 1 1/2-point favorites on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The previous time both conference championship games featured spreads under 3 points was 1998. The Packers were 2 1/2-point favorites at San Francisco in the NFC game. The Broncos were 2 1/2-point favorites at Pittsburgh in the AFC matchup. Both road teams won.

The Eagles and Chiefs have history on their side. No. 1 seeds are 32-14 in conference championship games, but only 4-3 since the 2017 season when the Eagles became the last No. 1 seed to win a Super Bowl.

Home teams are 34-18 in the NFC title game, 36-16 in the AFC.

San Francisco (15-4) at Philadelphia (15-3)

The 49ers have won 12 straight games, including seven in a row since rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy took over at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo was injured.

The Eagles opened 13-1 behind Jalen Hurts, earned the No. 1 seed and a bye and dominated the New York Giants in the divisional round.

This game pits the two top defenses in the NFL, two of the best rushing offenses and plenty of playmakers on both sides. Miles Sanders, AJ Brown, Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert for the Eagles. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk for San Francisco.

It should be a tough, physical game involving teams who are no strangers to reaching this point. The Eagles are in the NFC championship game for the seventh time in 22 seasons and are seeking their third trip to the Super Bowl in that span. They won it all after the 2017 season.

The Niners are making a record 18th appearance in the NFC title game, second in a row and third in four years. They’re 7-10 overall.

Home-field advantage is the difference in this one. Purdy has only made two road starts in Seattle and Las Vegas. Philadelphia is just different. The Eagles have hostile fans who won’t let up.

EAGLES 24-23

_

Cincinnati (14-4) at Kansas City (15-3)

Joe Burrow is 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, including a comeback win in overtime last year in the AFC championship game also played in Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bengals are slight favorites because Mahomes has a high ankle sprain. He returned from the injury to help lead the Chiefs to a win over Jacksonville last week, but there’s no doubt it should limit his ability to do superhuman things on the field.

The Chiefs are making their fifth straight appearance in the AFC title game with all five at home. They’re 2-2 in that span with one Super Bowl victory.

Before last season, the Bengals hadn’t won a playoff game in 31 years. Now, they’re 5-1 over the past two seasons with Burrow leading the way. He has plenty of help in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon.

Cincinnati’s banged-up offensive line held up well against Buffalo. The Chiefs will look to take advantage this week.

The Chiefs will have to protect Mahomes and give him time to stay in the pocket so he’s not trying run around on a gimpy ankle. Expect Mahomes to target fellow All-Pro Travis Kelce quite often. Kelce had 14 catches last week.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo designed a scheme to confuse Josh Allen and held Buffalo’s dynamic offense to just 10 points. He’ll have to do it again against one of the top play-callers in the NFL.

Kansas City’s Andy Reid is coaching his 10th conference championship game, but only has one Super Bowl trophy on his mantel. He’s going to need Mahomes to be magical at some point.

If anyone can be spectacular with an injury such as the one he has, it’s Mahomes.

CHIEFS, 30-27

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 4-0. Against spread: 2-2.

Season: Straight up: 179-101. Against spread: 140-135-5.

_

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy