San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Armed serial robber suspect caught in the act

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested 68-year-old James Kirkwood, accused of aggravated robbery. According to the police, officers had surveillance video of a car with a very distinct dent linked to various robberies. Detectives located the car and followed it. Police say Kirkwood was going to stores and opening door...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

REWARD: Suspect wanted after West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers need your help finding a suspect responsible for a West Side shooting. On Sunday January 1, 2023, approximately one hour after midnight, police were called to 5526 Enrique M Barrera Pkwy. Police say an unidentified suspect fired a handgun at the Safe...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Search parties continue to track down two missing teenagers out of Comal County

SAN ANTONIO – A search party is wrapping up for the moment as two teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School are still missing. "Probably 50 to 60 people out searching today, we've got 4 horses, 5 dogs I believe, and 3 drones in the air. We are trying to find my son, he’s 17 years old, he’s autistic. Best we can figure they got 3 or 4 days; this will be the 4th day no food no water to the best of our knowledge. He hasn't had his medication since Thursday and when he doesn't have his medication, he's thinking his thought process goes south," says William Pearson, Josiah's Father.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

FOUND: Two teenagers previously missing out of Comal County

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two formerly missing teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School have been located. Josiah Pearson and Breana Caudill had been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Search parties had been on the lookout for Pearson and...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Driver loses control on icy road and crashes into Boerne police cruiser

A Boerne police officer is recovering after a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. The collision occurred just before 8 a.m. on the access road near the intersection of South Main Street and I-10. Investigators said the officer was helping another motorist and was sitting inside his patrol vehicle, when the...
BOERNE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Several roads closed in rural Bexar County due to icy conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Several roads around San Antonio are closed due to weather conditions on Tuesday. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that the following roads are closed due to ice on the bridge:. Boerne Stage Road at Baywater Stage. 11300 Block of State Hwy 211. 24900 Block of Scenic...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Silver Alert discontinued for missing woman diagnosed with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO – The Converse Police Department is searching for a missing senior citizen with a medical condition. Valeeta Bobbitt, diagnosed with cognitive impairment, was last seen around 2:30 p.m., Saturday, on Rock Cove Lane in a blue 2019 Ford Fiesta with Tennessee license plate #4M81P8. Bobbitt is 65...
CONVERSE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

LIVE! WINTER STORM WARNING expanded to include Bexar County through Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Free space heater helps disabled senior with no heat

SAN ANTONIO - With temperatures expected to dip near freezing over the next couple of days, heating your home becomes that much more important. But not everyone has the ability to do so. We found there is some help out there. Terry Jackel is just one of hundreds of people...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

