Armed serial robber suspect caught in the act
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested 68-year-old James Kirkwood, accused of aggravated robbery. According to the police, officers had surveillance video of a car with a very distinct dent linked to various robberies. Detectives located the car and followed it. Police say Kirkwood was going to stores and opening door...
Reward offered to find suspects who killed a man six years ago in Northeast Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking information leading to the suspects who murdered a man in 2017. Kenneth King was only 24 years old when his life was taken away on Jan. 21, 2017. The San Antonio Police Department responded to the Budget Lodge for reports of a...
Police looking for suspect who gunned down a man inside his car back in 2012 on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for your help in solving a murder case that has gone unsolved for more than 11 years. Juan Pablo Ramirez, 25, was shot dead inside his car just after 8:30 p.m. on January 29, 2012 in the H-E-B parking lot off West Commerce Street near North Calaveras Street on the West Side.
REWARD: Suspect wanted after West Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers need your help finding a suspect responsible for a West Side shooting. On Sunday January 1, 2023, approximately one hour after midnight, police were called to 5526 Enrique M Barrera Pkwy. Police say an unidentified suspect fired a handgun at the Safe...
San Antonio Police officer hospitalized after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer is in the hospital after being involved in a wreck on the Northwest Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Loop 410 access road. Investigators said the police sergeant was taken to the hospital...
Police: Woman in critical condition after friends, neighbors fire pistols into the ground
SAN ANTONIO – A young woman was hospitalized after police say she was shot in her backyard Saturday evening. Police responded to the 6500 block of Buena Vista at around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival officers found the 20-year-old victim suffering from one gunshot wound to the...
Security guard in critical condition after being shot point-blank outside Northside bar
SAN ANTONIO – A security guard is fighting for his life after being shot outside a northside bar Saturday night. The suspect who opened fire was shot and killed, according to police. At Around 11:54 p.m., police responded to the Garden Bistro Bar located at 18360 Blanco Rd., for...
Search parties continue to track down two missing teenagers out of Comal County
SAN ANTONIO – A search party is wrapping up for the moment as two teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School are still missing. "Probably 50 to 60 people out searching today, we've got 4 horses, 5 dogs I believe, and 3 drones in the air. We are trying to find my son, he’s 17 years old, he’s autistic. Best we can figure they got 3 or 4 days; this will be the 4th day no food no water to the best of our knowledge. He hasn't had his medication since Thursday and when he doesn't have his medication, he's thinking his thought process goes south," says William Pearson, Josiah's Father.
FOUND: Two teenagers previously missing out of Comal County
SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two formerly missing teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School have been located. Josiah Pearson and Breana Caudill had been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Search parties had been on the lookout for Pearson and...
Young girl discovers she was shot after getting home from Cowboys Dancehall
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 20-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was shot outside of Cowboys Dancehall on the North Side early Sunday morning. At around 2:40 a.m., police were called to the 3000 block NE Loop 410. Upon arrival, officers contacted security who reported a large fight...
Teenage San Antonio girl, who went missing Sunday, has been found, police say
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna was last seen on the 14000 block of Vance Jackson on January 29. She’s described as 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 160 pounds and has brown eyes with red...
Driver loses control on icy road and crashes into Boerne police cruiser
A Boerne police officer is recovering after a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. The collision occurred just before 8 a.m. on the access road near the intersection of South Main Street and I-10. Investigators said the officer was helping another motorist and was sitting inside his patrol vehicle, when the...
Crews battle early morning fire at vacant Northwest Side apartment building
SAN ANTONIO - Crews battled a fire at a two-story vacant apartment building early Tuesday morning on the Northwest Side. The fire started just before 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 near Rolling Dale Drive. Officials said heavy smoke was coming from the building when...
Major wreck involving 18-wheelers halts traffic along I-10 at Kerr-Kimble County line
KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas - A major accident involving multiple 18-wheelers has left traffic along a portion of Interstate 10 slow-moving. The accident is along the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the Kerr-Kimble County line. Kerrville Police Department officials said that the section of I-10 between Comfort and Junction "is...
Several roads closed in rural Bexar County due to icy conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Several roads around San Antonio are closed due to weather conditions on Tuesday. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that the following roads are closed due to ice on the bridge:. Boerne Stage Road at Baywater Stage. 11300 Block of State Hwy 211. 24900 Block of Scenic...
Silver Alert discontinued for missing woman diagnosed with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO – The Converse Police Department is searching for a missing senior citizen with a medical condition. Valeeta Bobbitt, diagnosed with cognitive impairment, was last seen around 2:30 p.m., Saturday, on Rock Cove Lane in a blue 2019 Ford Fiesta with Tennessee license plate #4M81P8. Bobbitt is 65...
Problematic interchange gets a major overhaul in Northeast San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - An innovative new interchange design in Northeast San Antonio is aiming to bring more green lights and fewer wrecks. The city says the intersection of Harry Wurzbach and Austin Highway has been a "traffic headache" for years now. It was revamped as part of a 2017 bond...
LIVE! WINTER STORM WARNING expanded to include Bexar County through Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
SA Pets Alive! in serious need of fosters to save dogs at risk of euthanasia
SAN ANTONIO – SA Pets Alive! is in desperate need of fosters to prevent any dogs from losing their life. Close to 30 dogs are at risk of euthanasia since the rescue center’s kennels are filled, leaving no space available to take in any more dogs. Please help...
Free space heater helps disabled senior with no heat
SAN ANTONIO - With temperatures expected to dip near freezing over the next couple of days, heating your home becomes that much more important. But not everyone has the ability to do so. We found there is some help out there. Terry Jackel is just one of hundreds of people...
