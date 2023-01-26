ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardy and Lainey Wilson Bring Murder Ballad ‘Wait in the Truck’ to ‘The Tonight Show’ [Watch]

By Jess
 5 days ago
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]

Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
Cole Swindell Announces New Deluxe Album, ‘Stereotype Broken’

Cole Swindell is set to give his fourth studio album Stereotype the deluxe treatment. Featuring three new songs, Stereotype Broken will drop on April 28. “My 4th studio album has done so much for us this past year. I felt we had a few more songs that deserved to [be] part of the project and I can’t wait for y’all to hear them,” he writes on Instagram.
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Everything I Love’ Sticks With a Winning Formula [Listen]

After announcing his colossal, 36-track One Thing at a Time album on Monday (Jan. 3), Morgan Wallen wasted no time in introducing fans to some of the project's tracks. He dropped three new songs — "Everything I Love," "Last Night" and "I Wrote the Book" — at midnight, and taken all together, the songs represent a mix of familiar subject matter and uncharted ground.
Kane Brown Plucks a Fan to Sing ‘Thank God’ With Him + the Result Is Stunning! [Watch]

No Kate, no problem for Kane Brown. Mariella Meyer filled in for the singer's wife during "Thank God" over the weekend — if you're asking, "Who?" you're not alone. The 25-year-old tells Taste of Country she came to the show in Munich, Germany, as fan but brought a poster asking Brown to let her join him, just in case. With Katelyn Brown back home for the final few dates of her husband's European tour, "just in case" became reality.
23 Years Ago: Faith Hill Performs the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXIV

Twenty-three years ago, on Jan. 30, 2000, Faith Hill had the distinct honor of opening Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta by singing the National Anthem. Hill's version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" is widely considered to be one of the greatest Super Bowl anthem performances of all time. The vocalist took a leisurely approach to the song, stretching out each lyric for maximum impact as bagpipers and then an orchestra backed her up.
Jon Pardi Is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits the Birth of His Daughter

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
30 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXVII

Thirty years ago today (Jan. 31, 1993), Garth Brooks took his turn at one of the most coveted performance slots of all time: singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. But according to former NFL executive director Don Weiss' book, The Making of the Super Bowl: The Inside Story of the World’s Greatest Sporting Event, fans filling the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, Calif., as well as the 91 million people watching from home, were unaware of how close the Oklahoma native came to not taking the stage.
PASADENA, CA
‘King of the Hill’ Reboot Is Coming to Hulu

It's official: King of the Hill is coming back to television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, show creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels have inked a deal to revive the popular series, which will air exclusively on Hulu. The new set of episodes will feature original voice actors Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom reprising the roles of their animated characters.
TEXAS STATE
Jana Kramer Introduces Her New Boyfriend, Scottish Soccer Coach Allan Russell

Jana Kramer has a new man in her life, and he hails from across the pond. The country singer debuted her new relationship on social media on Sunday (Jan. 29), with a smiling snapshot of the two lovebirds cozied up. It's not a perfectly curated shot — Kramer's head is thrown back in laughter, resulting in a little bit of blurriness. But that just goes to show that the two are having fun together, Kramer jokes in the caption.
St. Cloud, MN
