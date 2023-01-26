Hardy and Lainey Wilson Bring Murder Ballad ‘Wait in the Truck’ to ‘The Tonight Show’ [Watch]

Read full article on original website
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]
Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
Hardy Unleashes ‘Sold Out’ Live During WWE Royal Rumble [Watch]
Hardy let his rock side take center stage on Saturday night (Jan. 28), giving an opening performance at the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. Before the matches began in the annual WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) event, the country singer warmed up the crowd with a blazing performance of his song, "Sold Out."
Tyler Hubbard Shares Backstage Stories From Keith Urban’s Tour — ToC Nights On Demand [Listen]
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Cole Swindell Announces New Deluxe Album, ‘Stereotype Broken’
Cole Swindell is set to give his fourth studio album Stereotype the deluxe treatment. Featuring three new songs, Stereotype Broken will drop on April 28. “My 4th studio album has done so much for us this past year. I felt we had a few more songs that deserved to [be] part of the project and I can’t wait for y’all to hear them,” he writes on Instagram.
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Everything I Love’ Sticks With a Winning Formula [Listen]
After announcing his colossal, 36-track One Thing at a Time album on Monday (Jan. 3), Morgan Wallen wasted no time in introducing fans to some of the project's tracks. He dropped three new songs — "Everything I Love," "Last Night" and "I Wrote the Book" — at midnight, and taken all together, the songs represent a mix of familiar subject matter and uncharted ground.
Kane Brown Plucks a Fan to Sing ‘Thank God’ With Him + the Result Is Stunning! [Watch]
No Kate, no problem for Kane Brown. Mariella Meyer filled in for the singer's wife during "Thank God" over the weekend — if you're asking, "Who?" you're not alone. The 25-year-old tells Taste of Country she came to the show in Munich, Germany, as fan but brought a poster asking Brown to let her join him, just in case. With Katelyn Brown back home for the final few dates of her husband's European tour, "just in case" became reality.
23 Years Ago: Faith Hill Performs the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXIV
Twenty-three years ago, on Jan. 30, 2000, Faith Hill had the distinct honor of opening Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta by singing the National Anthem. Hill's version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" is widely considered to be one of the greatest Super Bowl anthem performances of all time. The vocalist took a leisurely approach to the song, stretching out each lyric for maximum impact as bagpipers and then an orchestra backed her up.
Jon Pardi Is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits the Birth of His Daughter
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
36 Facts About the 36 Songs on Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Album
Morgan Wallen has already released a quarter of his massive new One Thing at a Time album, and he's leaked four additional tracks. You can listen to each those songs right here. The "You Proof" singer's third album is a monster. The 36 tracks feature 49 songwriters, four collaborations and...
Report: The 2023 Grammy Awards Might Include a Loretta Lynn Tribute
As details continue to roll in about the 2023 Grammy Awards, it seems like more exciting news for country fans might be on its way. Variety reports that an all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn, who died last fall, is expected to take place during the show. According to the outlet,...
Kelly Clarkson Lands Historic Hosting Role at the 2023 NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson has a landmark hosting gig on the books. The singer is set to host the 2023 NFL Honors ceremony, an annual event that celebrates stand-out players within the National Football League (NFL). As host, Clarkson is a trailblazer: She's the first woman to ever helm the show since...
You’re Dang Right Carrie Underwood Is Baking Sourdough Bread on Her Tour Bus!
Chart-topping country singer, award-winning entertainer, fitness guru and ... mobile baker? Carrie Underwood's skill set knows no bounds, even when she's working with limited resources. The star is currently headed back out on the road for a new leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which is set to resume...
Chayce Beckham Explains How Zach Bryan Opened Doors for Him
American Idol Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham recently released his highly reflective track, "23," to country radio. His gritty vocals shine on the vulnerable song, and Beckham says he has taken cues from artists with a similar style — such as Zach Bryan — when it comes to navigating his career.
Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring
Miranda Lambert began year five of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin with a new wedding band. The singer showed off a custom ring on social media, explaining that it was a gift from her husband. The couple celebrated four years of marriage in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. On Jan. 26, she shared...
13 Years Ago: Taylor Swift Sets a Record With Grammys Album of the Year Win
Thirteen years ago today (Jan. 31, 2010), Taylor Swift made musical history: It was on that date the then-20-year-old became the youngest country artist, and, at the time, the youngest act of any genre, to ever win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. Swift received the honor for...
Carly Pearce Kinda Wishes She Could Go Through a Divorce for Every Album
Carly Pearce didn't have to search very far for inspiration for her last album, 29: Written in Stone. Once she decided to be vulnerable about experiencing divorce at the age of 29, the songs came like a flood. Although it was a heartbreaking chapter and one that has caused her...
30 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXVII
Thirty years ago today (Jan. 31, 1993), Garth Brooks took his turn at one of the most coveted performance slots of all time: singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. But according to former NFL executive director Don Weiss' book, The Making of the Super Bowl: The Inside Story of the World’s Greatest Sporting Event, fans filling the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, Calif., as well as the 91 million people watching from home, were unaware of how close the Oklahoma native came to not taking the stage.
‘King of the Hill’ Reboot Is Coming to Hulu
It's official: King of the Hill is coming back to television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, show creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels have inked a deal to revive the popular series, which will air exclusively on Hulu. The new set of episodes will feature original voice actors Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom reprising the roles of their animated characters.
Jana Kramer Introduces Her New Boyfriend, Scottish Soccer Coach Allan Russell
Jana Kramer has a new man in her life, and he hails from across the pond. The country singer debuted her new relationship on social media on Sunday (Jan. 29), with a smiling snapshot of the two lovebirds cozied up. It's not a perfectly curated shot — Kramer's head is thrown back in laughter, resulting in a little bit of blurriness. But that just goes to show that the two are having fun together, Kramer jokes in the caption.
Ingrid Andress Revels in True Love in New Song ‘Feel Like This’ [Listen]
Not everyone begins a love song singing about manipulation and emotional abuse, but Ingrid Andress is setting the stage for a beautiful redemption in "Feel Like This." "It's crazy how manipulation feels like / A soft blanket holding you tight / And every night, sleeping next to someone's / Just as warm as the gaslight," she begins the song.
