ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Democrats introduce bill to codify Roe v. Wade protections in North Carolina

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3YMQ_0kSKq1oZ00

CHARLOTTE — After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and removed federal protections for abortion last year, a North Carolina House Democrat has introduced a bill that would codify Roe in the state.

House Bill 19 was introduced this week by Rep. Robert Reives and has over a dozen co-sponsors. The bill would protect people’s access to abortion care in North Carolina “by enshrining the protections of the U.S. Supreme Court cases, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, into state law,” according to a statement from Rep. John Autry, who represents a portion of southeast Charlotte.

Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973 and established a fundamental right to privacy, protecting abortion access. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.

Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote for the court majority, wrote that the 1973 ruling was “an abuse of judicial authority.” Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan dissented, saying that “women today will come of age with fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers.”

House Democrats say that since Roe was overturned, a “public health crisis has unfolded across the South as conservative state legislatures pass extreme bans on abortion.”

North Carolina currently has abortion restrictions including a 72-hour mandatory delay and a ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Republican House Speaker Tim Moore has said the General Assembly may try to pass additional bans on abortion.

With a minority in both chambers of the General Assembly, the Democrat caucus faces an uphill battle to get HB19 to the governor’s desk. The bill was filed on Wednesday but hadn’t been assigned to a committee as of Thursday.

(WATCH BELOW: South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0ekr_0kSKq1oZ00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests. Much of that is now coming to an end,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
127K+
Followers
149K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy