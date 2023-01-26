ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

3 Knox County students arrested following separate school threats

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Three juveniles have been arrested following threats made against school campuses within Knox County Schools .

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, during the last week Knox County Schools, outside the Knoxville City limits, saw an uptick of in-school threats. In total, KCSO said five separate school threats have come in. From these threats, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Crimes Unit arrested three people.

What Knox County Schools policy states about threats

A juvenile at Powell High School and a juvenile at Gibbs High School were arrested for a bomb threat. On Wednesday at 10:06 a.m., a student at Halls Middle School was arrested on charges of “Threats of Mass Violence.”

KCSO adds that investigations are underway at Farragut High School and at Carter High School for weapons threats. More charges may come from those incidents.

New ‘town’ in Powell approved on county commission floor

On Jan 23, KCSO shared with WATE that Powell High School was evacuated by school officials following a threat. Carter High School was also placed on lockdown for a separate threat on the same day.

“Sheriff Spangler and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office take very seriously these threats made in our schools and will NOT hesitate to make an arrest for these threats as they are substantiated,” reads a release from the sheriff’s office.

Mari Entwistle
5d ago

They’re learning to hate at home and social media. Both need to stop with the hate talk, unless you want to instill hate in your children and then you should be arrested. All a minor has to do is check the tv or phone for 10 min and they’ll see more hate than I’ve seen in my lifetime! And it comes from the top down so our government needs to check themselves also. It’s disgusting how people talk to each other today. All sense of decency and decorum is gone and we’re left with people who can’t even spell the word class let alone have it.

Reply(3)
8
Guest
5d ago

These kids need to be punished severely. They must be expelled from school and get mandatory counseling. These kids are the violent extremists of tomorrow. This won’t be the last time we hear about them.

Reply(3)
4
Bigchevy
5d ago

Don't play with these kids. Make them learn a lesson. A real lesson that will make a difference in their lives.

Reply
7
