ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Stray of the Day: Meet Lexi

By Mallory Smith
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Lexi, a 1-to-2-year-old, female, German Shepherd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltRlS_0kSKpezk00

She was found on the 4400 block of Stone Park Boulevard.

The shelter says she’s outgoing and gets along great with people, although she will need some training.

Lexi is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 3

Related
KCRG.com

RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The eight major cities that will be used as waypoints along the route of RAGBRAI in 2023 have been announced. The cities listed as overnight towns for the 50th anniversary of the statewide bicycle ride include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport. This is a more southern route than the path the 2022 ride took, and generally a bit south of the 2021 ride.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker tabbed Gatorade Nebraska Boys Cross Country Player of the Year

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Hartington-Newcastle senior Carson Noecker was named Nebraska’s Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. The Hartington-Newcastle co-op runner and Hartington Cedar Catholic student has won four Class C individual cross country state titles, becoming the first four-time state champion in Nebraska boys high school history in the sport. The senior […]
NEWCASTLE, NE
KCCI.com

Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy