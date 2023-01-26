Stray of the Day: Meet Lexi

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Lexi, a 1-to-2-year-old, female, German Shepherd.

She was found on the 4400 block of Stone Park Boulevard.

The shelter says she’s outgoing and gets along great with people, although she will need some training.

Lexi is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

