PayPal to Lay Off 2,000 Employees in Coming Weeks, About 7% of Workforce
PayPal on Tuesday announced plans to lay off 2,000 employees, or around 7% of its workforce. President and CEO Dan Schulman wrote in a release that PayPal is working to address the "challenging macroeconomic environment." Schulman said the company has made progress focusing resources on core priorities and rightsizing its...
Norway's Gigantic Sovereign Wealth Fund Loses a Record $164 Billion, Citing ‘Very Unusual' Year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday, Jan. 30
January's stock rally faces big tests this week. Apple, Amazon and McDonald's will report earnings in the next few days. Renault and Nissan restructure their long-held partnership. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Rally faces tests this week. The January...
S&P 500 Gains on Tuesday as It Heads for Best January Since 2019
The S&P 500 rose Tuesday as the broader market index heads for its best January since 2019. The broader market index gained 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.98%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74 points, or 0.22%. Some large companies reported earnings. General Motors shares jumped more...
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Colgate-Palmolive, Kohl's, Boot Barn and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Colgate-Palmolive — The maker of household and personal care products saw shares add more than 1% premarket after Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight. The Wall Street investment firm said the recent dropdown in shares create an attractive entry point for investors.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Kelly Evans: Hikes? How About Rate CUTS
The Fed is about to hike interest rates once again tomorrow. But the market is already betting they'll be doing rate cuts before too long. In fact, the reason why stocks are down this morning and yields are up is because of "fears of a hawkish Powell" at the Fed's press conference tomorrow, as Andrew Brenner at Natalliance observed this morning. The market knows two things right now: one, that Powell won't back down from more rate hikes, because he's afraid of repeating the sins of central bankers past. And two, that he will nevertheless be forced to, because the economy is slowing sharply and several recession indicators have already peaked.
GM Smashes Expectations and Guides Toward a Strong 2023, Despite Margin Squeeze
DETROIT — General Motors handily beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the fourth quarter, while forecasting another solid year of results in 2023. The strong report suggests GM is hanging onto record, or near-record, results even as the U.S. automotive industry begins to normalize after several years of record-low inventories and resilient consumer demand.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: McDonald's, UPS, General Motors and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. McDonald's — Shares dipped more than 1% after McDonald's reported its latest quarterly results. The fast food giant topped earnings and revenue estimates, saying customers are increasingly visiting its restaurants. Still, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said he expects "short-term inflationary pressures to continue in 2023."
UBS Gets a Boost From Higher Interest Rates, But Warns of ‘Uncertain' Year Ahead
UBS reported $1.7 billion of net income for the fourth quarter of last year, bringing its full-year profit to $7.6 billion in 2022. "The rate environment is helping the business on one side, and that offsets some of the lower activity that we see on the investment side," CEO Ralph Hamers told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Tuesday.
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks for Maximum Returns
As the earnings season rolls on, many companies are hinting at a challenging year ahead. Meanwhile, it can be intimidating to invest in such a stressful environment. To ease the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: GM, McDonald's, UPS, Pulte, International Paper and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. General Motors — The automaker's stock surged 8.4% on Tuesday after the company cruised past analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. The outperformance came despite profit margins narrowing year over year. GM also said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but that guidance was still above analyst estimates.
Jim Chanos: Bear Market Is Doing Something Unheard of in My Career
Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. His latest...
Charts Suggest the S&P 500 Is Nearing a ‘Decisive' Moment, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said the benchmark S&P 500 could be at a pivotal moment this week. The S&P fell on Monday ahead of a packed week of earnings and a potential interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said the benchmark S&P 500 could...
Google's Ex-CEO Eric Schmidt Tapped for Federal Biotech Commission That Allows Members to Keep Biotech Investments
The commission doesn't require its members to divest their own personal biotech investments — even as they help shape U.S. policy overseeing the industry. Schmidt holds stakes in several biotech companies through a venture capital firm known as First Spark Ventures. The former Google CEO is in a position...
AMD Beats on Sales and Profit But Warns of a 10% Revenue Decline in Q1
AMD reported fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations for sales and profit, but guided analysts to a 10% decline in year-over-year sales in the current quarter. AMD reported earnings as many of its rival chipmakers have stumbled in recent weeks, citing lower consumer demand for finished electronics...
GM to Invest $650 Million in a Lithium Company to Support Its Electric Vehicle Business
General Motors said it plans to invest $650 million in the lithium production company Lithium Americas. Lithium is a critical component of batteries for electric vehicles. GM will get exclusive access to the first phase of lithium production and the right of first offer on the second phase of lithium production that will come out of the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada.
Treasury Yields Decline as Fed Meeting Kicks Off
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve's latest meeting kicked off and investors fretted over its policy outcome. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down about five basis points to 3.503%. Meanwhile, the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury yield fell by more than five basis points and was last trading at 4.203%.
European Markets 0.5% Lower; Euro Zone GDP Beats Estimates
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets slid further Tuesday despite euro zone growth figures coming in ahead of estimates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5% in afternoon trade, with most sectors and all major indices trading in the red. Basic resources were the worst...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snap, Electronic Arts, Advanced Micro Devices and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Snap – Shares of social media company Snap sank 14% after the company reported quarterly revenue that was lower than Wall Street expected. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.14 on revenue of $1.30 billion. Analysts expected $0.11 in adjusted earnings on $1.31 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv. The company didn't give a forecast for the upcoming year. Shares of Meta also fell 1.4% and Pinterest dipped 1.8%.
