On3's recruiting prediction machine gives Auburn a high chance of landing Malik Autry
On3 feels confident Auburn will land 2025 defensive lineman Malik Autry.
Former SEC QB sets timeline for when Auburn football could win a championship
Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray gave a very imminent timeline on when he believes Hugh Freeze can with an SEC title, if not a CFP championship, with Auburn football during an appearance on the Snaps podcast hosted by T-Bob Hebert. Murray, who famously got walloped by Nick Fairley during the...
Auburn football recruiting: Offered Tigers QB target called next Bryce Young
Saraland, Alabama Class of 2025 quarterback KJ Lacey, who was offered by Auburn football back on December 6, was compared to former Alabama QB and future NFL draft pick Bryce Young by QB Country founder David Morris. Per the company’s website, QB Country is the nation’s leading quarterback training and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum offers insight into Alabama coordinator search
Paul Finebaum called it an “empty argument” when asked on WJOX about the Alabama coordinator searches taking an extended period of time. Finebaum spoke on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” and explained that Nick Saban knows what he’s doing and one of those things is wrapping up the current recruiting cycle.
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
Opelika-Auburn News
LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’
Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
Alabama man killed when truck overturns and he was thrown from vehicle, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when he truck he was driving struck another car and then flipped over, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:03 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Reymundo Teyes Brindis, 32, was fatally injured when the...
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it:’ Alabama native was on phone with girlfriend tornado flipped 18-wheeler
An Alabama native was right behind a flipping 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon when a suspected tornado passed across the road on which he was driving. He thought it was going to die. Alex Combs said he was on the phone with his girlfriend when he saw the tractor-trailer begin to flip,...
Two tractor-trailer trucks collide, killing one driver, Alabama troopers report
Two tractor-trailer trucks collided early Wednesday on a stretch of highway in Alabama killing one driver, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Cuthbert, Georgia, man. Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, was critically injured when the...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Felony Theft
Prattville – Police Seeking Retail Felony Theft Suspect. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft of property. The offense occurred, Friday, January...
FanSided
