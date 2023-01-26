ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum offers insight into Alabama coordinator search

Paul Finebaum called it an “empty argument” when asked on WJOX about the Alabama coordinator searches taking an extended period of time. Finebaum spoke on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” and explained that Nick Saban knows what he’s doing and one of those things is wrapping up the current recruiting cycle.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown

Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’

Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
ALABAMA STATE
Kristen Walters

Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama

A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
PRATTVILLE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Felony Theft

Prattville – Police Seeking Retail Felony Theft Suspect. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft of property. The offense occurred, Friday, January...
PRATTVILLE, AL
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
606K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy