Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
49ers' emergency quarterback, who's not a QB, could be forced to play in NFC Championship against Eagles
Going into Sunday's NFC Championship game, the 49ers were already down to their third-string quarterback (Brock Purdy), but after an injury to the rookie, San Francisco is now just one big hit away from being forced to play a quarterback who has never actually played quarterback. With Purdy on the...
NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed
Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Helps on winner
MacKinnon had an assist, one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 24:38 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues. MacKinnon made a pretty pass to Evan Rodrigues for the eventual game-winning goal. At the time, Colorado had a 3-0 lead and was seemingly in control, but St. Louis made it close. It was the third straight game with an assist for MacKinnon and 10th time in the last 11 games he's landed on the scoresheet.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable versus Golden State
Gobert is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors due to right groin soreness. Gobert has received questionable tags in each of his last five games due to his groin soreness before being upgraded to available. It seems likely that this will be the case Wednesday, as there have been no reports of his injury worsening. Gobert is averaging 14.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists in 35.4 minutes across his last five outings. It will still be worth checking back on the rim-protecting big man's status ahead of the 8 PM ET opening tipoff.
76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as questionable
Embiid is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Magic due to left foot soreness. Embiid showed why he's an MVP candidate Saturday, posting 47 points (18-31 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a win over Denver. However, the star big man continues to battle left foot soreness, which has cost him four games in January, and may have his workload managed again Monday. If that's the case, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would be candidates for expanded roles.
Mariners' Tayler Saucedo: Claimed off waivers
Saucedo was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Tuesday. Saucedo had been designated for assignment by the Mets last week following the completion of a free-agent agreement with outfielder Tommy Pham. The 29-year-old left-hander allowed four earned runs in just 2.2 major-league innings last season with the Blue Jays, who cut him loose in November.
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Gets 26 minutes in return
Nurkic (calf) played 26 minutes and finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Monday's 129-125 win over the Hawks. Nurkic missed just one game on account of the calf injury he suffered in last Wednesday's win over...
2023 NFL Draft: How Eagles, Seahawks and other teams with two first-round picks should approach draft night
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three months away. CBSSports.com explores how teams with two first-round selections could approach Thursday night, with the intention of exploring the same topic closer to draft night to see how the thought process may have changed. Detroit Lions: Nos. 6 and 18 overall.
Lakers' Scotty Pippen: Sidelined Sunday
Pippen did not play in Sunday's 152-118 win over the G League Warriors with a concussion. Pippen missed Sunday's contest after being placed in concussion protocols. However, his usual scoring impact was not missed by South Bay as the team dominated Santa Cruz. It's unclear when Pippen will clear protocols, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was listed as probable and will be able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Handed probable tag
Love (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat. After experiencing a recurrence of back spasms shortly before Sunday's eventual win over the Clippers, Love ended up sitting out a third game in a row. He participated in practice Monday, however, and avoided any apparent complications, setting the stage for him to rejoin the rotation Tuesday. In his last nine appearances prior to the back injury, Love averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Sunday
Ingram has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bucks due to left toe injury management, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. Ingram has appeared in back-to-back games following a two-month absence due to a toe injury, but he'll be sidelined for the second half of New Orleans' current back-to-back set to manage his workload. Barring a setback, it's safe to presume Ingram will return to action Tuesday in Denver. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum (thumb) has also been ruled out Sunday, so Jose Alvarado, Devonte' Graham and Kira Lewis are all candidates for increased roles against the Bucks.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Chips in across board in win
Beal finished with 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 30 minutes in Monday's 127-106 win over the Spurs. Making his sixth consecutive appearance following a recent five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Beal came through with his best fantasy performance during that stretch. Thanks largely to having already missed 20 games this season while seeing his minutes per game drop from 36.0 in 2021-22 to 32.8 so far in 2022-23, Beal hasn't lived up to draft-day expectations, but his outlook could be more promising moving forward now that the nagging hamstring issue looks to be behind him. Even though his averages in the counting categories are slightly down across the board from last season, Beal has been able to offset those declines to some degree by converting at a career-best rate from the field (51.2 percent).
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Could debut Wednesday
Green (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland. The veteran guard is nearing the end of his rehab from left knee surgery and could very well make his Grizzlies debut Wednesday on the front end of a back-to-back set. Green practiced with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate last week and has continued to ramp up over the last few days. For what it's worth, Green did pinpoint Feb. 1 as his target return date during an episode of his podcast, "Inside The Green Room," earlier this month.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Saints make first pick post-Sean Payton trade; Panthers orchestrate three-team deal
The Denver Broncos are orchestrating a trade for head coach Sean Payton, which involves the No. 30 overall selection, originally held by San Francisco. In today's thought exercise, we explore what New Orleans could do with that pick acquired from the Broncos. At the top of the draft, there is...
