berkeleyside.org
James Reagan, beloved community activist, dies at 74
James Reagan, a Berkeley community activist who championed services for homeless residents, died in his home on Dec. 20. He was 74. Reagan was a familiar face in his University Avenue neighborhood, where he lived in an SRO at the UA Homes complex for over a decade. He was born on the East Coast and moved to San Francisco in the 1980s before settling in Berkeley and building a reputation as a selfless man who would always extend a hand to someone in need.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley is cutting down most of the eucalyptus trees in Indian Rock Park
Berkeley is felling four of Indian Rock Park’s blue gum eucalyptuses due to safety concerns. After an unusually high number of limbs fell in the park last fall, city arborists analyzed the park’s seven eucalyptuses, parks director Scott Ferris said. Two were rotting from the inside, they found, and one was infected by a parasitical sulfur fungus. A fourth tree was healthy, but leaned over the road and touched power lines. If it were to fall during an emergency, Ferris said, it could block emergency vehicle access and prevent neighbors from evacuating. All four were over 50 years old.
berkeleyside.org
These nifty tops, totes and hats are a stylish way to boost Oakland Chinatown businesses
The rise in restaurant merch popularity, which started long before the pandemic but gained traction over the last few years as a way to help support local businesses while looking cute, is here to stay. From Delirama’s skating pickle ts to the Egg Pals x Molly’s Refresher shirt to this delightfully dissonant LA-based Anti Social Social Club and Jollibee collaboration, it’s a choice way of standing out while aligning one’s identity with one’s favorite go-to spot. Plus, it’s a delicious way to escape Patagonia’s stranglehold of aggressively boring functionality. The best – and most recent – looks come from Cut Fruit Collective, whose new merchandise tips its hat to Oakland’s Chinatown.
berkeleyside.org
Her puppy died after eating a mushroom in Codornices Park. Now, she’s warning others
When North Berkeley resident Andrea Safir realized her puppy Ginger was unconscious, she rushed her beloved adopted companion to an animal hospital in Oakland. It was too late, the vet told her, and nothing could be done, as Ginger had most likely eaten a death cap mushroom. To prevent a more painful death, Ginger was euthanized.
berkeleyside.org
Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle
Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
berkeleyside.org
Frost advisory issued for Berkeley through Tuesday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for much of the Bay Area, including Berkeley, warning of hazardous temperatures for unhoused residents. The advisory goes into effect today at midnight and lasts through Tuesday morning. In Berkeley, temperatures are expected to drop to around 36 degrees tonight and...
berkeleyside.org
Cityside is hiring a Director of Development
Cityside Journalism Initiative, an exciting nonprofit organization devoted to building community and strengthening democracy through local news, is looking for a stellar fundraising leader. Launched in 2020, Cityside is home to two widely read, award-winning local news sites in the San Francisco Bay Area, Berkeleyside and Oaklandside, with plans to...
