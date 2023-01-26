ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

WDTN

$500K bond set for Ohio man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13-years-old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted Turner is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Thieves get busted returning to the scene of the crime in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police say arrests have been made in the theft of spare tires at a local car dealership. Earlier this week officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the Herrnstein Automotive Group dealership on Marrietta Road after an employee said that 7 rear spare tires stolen from 7 Jeeps in the car lot had been stolen.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

Cook gets 15-20 years in prison

WILMINGTON — An accused shooter in a drug deal gone wrong has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison. Ravae Cook, 25, of Cincinnati, entered pleas of guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, on Friday. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck imposed an agreed and recommended sentence of 15-20 years in prison.
MIDLAND, OH
wktn.com

Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court

Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Ricky L. Wood was sentenced to 11 months in prison on one count of public indecency. .Cameron D. Bopp was placed on five years community control with conditions on...

