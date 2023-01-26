ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Political Rewind: Kemp's State of the State focuses on violent crime, budget; Mining the Okefenokee?

By Bill Nigut, Chase McGee
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
The Center Square

Georgia officials roll out increased penalties for gang crimes

(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans formally rolled out legislation to increase penalties for those who recruit minors into gangs. Senate Bill 44, introduced by state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, also mandates minimum sentences for gang offenses currently on the books in Georgia. It would allow prosecutors and judges to consider lower sentences only in some situations, including where a defendant renders "substantial assistance" in identifying, arresting or convicting other gang members. ...
GEORGIA STATE
Jodian Marie

Medical Marijuana Legalization In Georgia: The Secrecy and Protest

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Senate bill aims to regulate third-party food delivery industry

ATLANTA — Legislation establishing regulations for the fast-growing third-party food delivery industry in Georgia has been introduced in the General Assembly. Senate Bill 34 is an outgrowth of a Senate study committee chaired by Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, that held several meetings last summer and fall to talk about an industry that has no federal oversight and only patchwork state and local regulations.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawmakers day 9: Georgia House Minority Leader reacts to video of Tyre Nichols' arrest

Minority Leader James Beverly spoke in the Georgia House of Representatives about Tyre Nichols' killing and the police culture that contributed to his death. . Beverly, who represents District 143, called for a moment of silence to mourn Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man killed by Memphis police earlier this month. Nichols was beaten by police officers at a traffic stop and died from his injuries three days later. Police body camera footage from the incident was released on Friday. Beverly called attention to Nichols' killing and other instances of police brutality.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing

Gov. Brian Kemp is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor’s ambitious plan doesn’t seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and the batteries that keep them running.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia lawmakers to focus on gun control

(The Center Square) — Coinciding with an uptick in gang violence in the state and mass shootings nationwide, state lawmakers are likely to consider gun legislation during this year’s General Assembly session. Last year, Kemp signed Senate Bill 319, a "constitutional carry" measure allowing Georgians to carry guns without needing a state-issued license. State Democrats derided the move, saying it would lead to more shootings in the state. Last week,...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is asking the United States Forest Service to support two fiscal 2024 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) projects in Georgia. The proposed Dugdown Mountain Corridor project would build on a multi-state effort to connect the Paulding/Sheffield Forest areas northwest of Atlanta to the Talladega National Forest in Alabama.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

State lawmakers aim to require police bodycams

ATLANTA — Democrats met at lunchtime Monday to discuss how they may try to attack the subject of police reform – and to game plan how to get Republicans on board. Democrats said they’d like to see state law require all uniformed law enforcement personnel to wear body cameras, which "seems to have some bipartisan support," said state Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), the House Democratic whip.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor ups anticipation

Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by a prosecutor, but the warning didn't come from anyone at the Justice Department. It was from a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe. In trying to block the release of a special grand jury's report, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued in court last week that decisions in the case were "imminent" and that the report's publication could jeopardize the rights of "future defendants."
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

