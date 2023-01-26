Political Rewind: Kemp's State of the State focuses on violent crime, budget; Mining the Okefenokee?

Read full article on original website
Georgia officials roll out increased penalties for gang crimes
(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans formally rolled out legislation to increase penalties for those who recruit minors into gangs. Senate Bill 44, introduced by state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, also mandates minimum sentences for gang offenses currently on the books in Georgia. It would allow prosecutors and judges to consider lower sentences only in some situations, including where a defendant renders "substantial assistance" in identifying, arresting or convicting other gang members. ...
Medical Marijuana Legalization In Georgia: The Secrecy and Protest
GPB morning headlines for January 31, 2023
The Georgia State House held a moment of silence yesterday for Tyre Nichols, the unarmed Black man who died after police beat him in Memphis. Georgia LGBTQ advocates are applauding the show of support for a south Georgia school administrator who resigned after someone circulated an anti-gay note about her to local pastors.
Georgia Senate bill aims to regulate third-party food delivery industry
ATLANTA — Legislation establishing regulations for the fast-growing third-party food delivery industry in Georgia has been introduced in the General Assembly. Senate Bill 34 is an outgrowth of a Senate study committee chaired by Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, that held several meetings last summer and fall to talk about an industry that has no federal oversight and only patchwork state and local regulations.
Voters to make choices in 4 vacant Georgia legislative seats
Voters in three Georgia House districts and one state Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. Two contests will be decided Tuesday, while two contests with three or more candidates could go to Feb. 28 runoffs if no one wins a majority. In southwest Georgia's Senate...
Lawmakers day 9: Georgia House Minority Leader reacts to video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
Minority Leader James Beverly spoke in the Georgia House of Representatives about Tyre Nichols' killing and the police culture that contributed to his death. . Beverly, who represents District 143, called for a moment of silence to mourn Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man killed by Memphis police earlier this month. Nichols was beaten by police officers at a traffic stop and died from his injuries three days later. Police body camera footage from the incident was released on Friday. Beverly called attention to Nichols' killing and other instances of police brutality.
An anti-gay letter led to a superintendent's resignation. But the community wants her back
Georgia LGBTQ advocates are applauding the show of support for a South Georgia school administrator who resigned after a local resident circulated an anti-gay note about her to local pastors. Ben Hill County interim school superintendent Dawn Clements submitted her resignation after the release of a letter this month that...
WGAU
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing
Gov. Brian Kemp is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor’s ambitious plan doesn’t seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and the batteries that keep them running.
Georgia Today: 'Cop City' agreement, superintendent quits after anti-gay letter, gas and egg prices
On the Tuesday Jan. 31 edition of Georgia Today: Atlanta and DeKalb County have an agreement on 'Cop City', a south Georgia superintendent quits after an anti-gay letter circulated, gas and egg prices are up. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January...
Georgia Democrats say you could be held responsible if someone steals your gun and commits crime
Should you be criminally liable if someone takes a firearm out of your home or car and uses it in a crime? One Democratic lawmaker thinks so and is placing that bill along with a package of new gun safety legislation.
Georgia lawmakers to focus on gun control
(The Center Square) — Coinciding with an uptick in gang violence in the state and mass shootings nationwide, state lawmakers are likely to consider gun legislation during this year’s General Assembly session. Last year, Kemp signed Senate Bill 319, a "constitutional carry" measure allowing Georgians to carry guns without needing a state-issued license. State Democrats derided the move, saying it would lead to more shootings in the state. Last week,...
Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia
ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is asking the United States Forest Service to support two fiscal 2024 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) projects in Georgia. The proposed Dugdown Mountain Corridor project would build on a multi-state effort to connect the Paulding/Sheffield Forest areas northwest of Atlanta to the Talladega National Forest in Alabama.
Proposed bi-partisan bill would increase Georgia’s tobacco tax
A pack of cigarettes in Georgia could soon become more expensive.
WXIA 11 Alive
State lawmakers aim to require police bodycams
ATLANTA — Democrats met at lunchtime Monday to discuss how they may try to attack the subject of police reform – and to game plan how to get Republicans on board. Democrats said they’d like to see state law require all uniformed law enforcement personnel to wear body cameras, which "seems to have some bipartisan support," said state Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), the House Democratic whip.
Affordable housing challenge puts local control issue in the spotlight
ATLANTA — As high-tech manufacturing plants — many in the electric vehicle and battery sectors — are lured to Georgia, affordable housing for workers is emerging as a key challenge. “The transformational projects, good paying jobs, and new investments are worth little if there aren’t options for...
Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor ups anticipation
Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by a prosecutor, but the warning didn't come from anyone at the Justice Department. It was from a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe. In trying to block the release of a special grand jury's report, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued in court last week that decisions in the case were "imminent" and that the report's publication could jeopardize the rights of "future defendants."
Lawmakers: 'Mental Health Day' at the Capitol on Day 10
The Georgia General Assembly looked ahead to the future of mental health legislation in the state on “Mental Health Day” at the Capitol. . Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver (D – Decatur) and Rep Todd Jones (R – Forsyth) spoke in the House about the importance of mental health legislation.
Over 20 practicing nurses in Georgia are working with fake diplomas, Feds say
The Georgia nurses are allegedly among the thousands who paid $15,000 each for a bogus diploma from three south Florida nursing schools.
Georgia Today: Lawmakers honor Tyre Nichols, student loan forgiveness news, endangered whales in GA
LISTEN: On the Monday Jan. 30 edition of Georgia Today: Local lawmakers honor Tyre Nichols, we find out what new student loan forgiveness means for Georgians, and endangered whales are living off the coast of Georgia . Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News....
