The Bijou Star Files: Student Dropped N Word, Sub Dropped Him

Teacher Throws Student to Floor After Reportedly Being Called Racial Slur

Hundreds of students at Richmond High School participated in a peaceful protest on campus Tuesday, one day after a substitute teacher was fired for attacking a student.

HULK HOGAN’ I RAN OUT OF TOILET PAPER, BROTHER… Help!!!!!’

Hulk Hogan apparently had a bathroom catastrophe on Wednesday … and instead of hitting up a buddy, his account sent out a cry for help to his 2.2 million followers.

OCTOMOM HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ALL 8 OF US!!!… Octuplets Turn 14

Against what many considered all odds, Nadya Suleman, aka Octomom, and her octuplets are celebrating their 14th birthday … and they are happy, healthy and thriving!

DONALD TRUMP FACEBOOK & IG SUSPENSIONS ENDING Meta Promises To Monitor

Donald Trump is now allowed to make a comeback to social media — Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, is ending his suspension — but it’ll come with some rules.

NBA’S MATT BARNES SPITS ON FIANCEE’S EX AT NINERS GAME… After Alleged Threats, Push

Matt Barnes spit on his fiancee’s ex during a heated altercation at the Cowboys vs. 49ers game on Sunday — video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows — but the former NBA champ claims the man started it all, threatening him and shoving him.

AMY ROBACH, T.J. HOLMES Mediation With ABC Thursday …NETWORK WANTS THEM SEPARATED

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are at an impasse with ABC and they will go into what promises to be a contentious mediation session with ABC Thursday — a session that will almost certainly involve race —

BRITNEY SPEARS COPS CALLED TO HOME …After She Deletes IG, Fans Concerned For Safety

A spokesperson for the Ventura Co. Sheriff’s Office tells TMZ it was around 11PM Tuesday night when they started to receive calls about Britney Spears deleting her Instagram account. Authorities went to her home out of an abundance of caution.

CHRIS BROWN SLAPPED WITH $4M IN TAXES …Maybe Another Yard Sale Can Foot The Bill?!?

Chris Brown was just hit with a whopping tax bill that totals $4,044,596.76 — but never fear, the R&B artist might be able to cut into his debt if he ever decides to sell off his huge collection of designer and custom clothes

NORTH WEST I’M A MOVIE STAR …Debuting In ‘Paw Patrol’ Film With Mom!!!

Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West is headin’ to the big screen … breaking into the acting game in the same flick her mom’s also got a part in.

LEBRON JAMES HELD BACK FROM HECKLER… During Clippers Game

LeBron James nearly lost his cool with a heckler on Tuesday night — having to be held back from the man after the guy shouted insults at him, including one dig that featured a shot at the Lakers star’s hairline.

KANYE WEST & BIANCA CENSORI TRIP TO SEE ‘WIFE’S’ FAMILY IN AUSTRALIA IN JEOPARDY …Because Of Antisemitic Comments

Kanye West could be barred from entering Australia to meet his new wife’s family because of his praise for Hitler and his antisemitic diatribes, government officials said Wednesday.

Judge Declares Mistrial In T.I. & Tiny’s Lawsuit Against Toymaker OMG Dollz For Stealing Stepdaughter’s Likeness

The judge presiding over T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris‘s lawsuit against a toymaker has been declared a mistrial, after jurors heard a woman testifying she “did not want to support a company that steals from African Americans and their ideas.”

Airport Worker & Mother-Of-Three Gets “Violently” Sucked Into Plane Engine Despite Being Repeatedly Warned To Stay Back

An Alabama airport work and mother of three was sucked into a plane engine, creating a collision so violent that it shook the entire plane, and killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to stay away from the plane motors.

Kansas Man Dies After Dog Discharged Hunting Equipment And Fatally Struck Him

A 30-year-old man passed away in Kansas on Saturday (Jan. 21) after a dog shot him in what’s being called a “freak accident.”

Luxury Bag Designer Accused Of Swindling Black Investors Out Of Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars

Luxury handbag designer Isaac Moore is known for his upscale handbag unboxings among celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Jim Jones, and Trina.

Eddie Murphy Reveals What His Next Stand-up Special Will Be Like

Eddie Murphy wants to incorporate music in his eventual return to stand-up.

Drake Responds to Erykah Badu Praising His Apollo Theater Shows

Drake has issued a succinct response to the high praise he received from Erykah Badu over his recent shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Cafeteria Worker Arrested for Allegedly Selling Homemade Weed Edibles to High School Students

A temporary cafeteria worker at a high school in Louisiana was arrested last week after allegedly selling homemade weed edibles to students.

Colin Kaepernick To Examine History Of Corruption & Unjustified Murders At The Hands Of Bakersfield Police [Video]

Colin Kaepernick is once again shaking the table in the name of social justice with a new documentary shining a spotlight on the corruption throughout a California police department. Read More

Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Student Suing School District

The Virginia teacher that a 6-year-old student shot is suing the school district after sufficient evidence warned faculty that the boy might have had a gun. Read More

President Biden Rolls Out “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights” To Address Rising Rent; Lawmakers Say It Isn’t Enough

President Joe Biden has unveiled new measures to make rent more affordable for tenants nationwide. Read More

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Announces Plans to Sue Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Administration for Blocking AP African American Studies From Being Taught

Civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump intends to sue Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following his decision to block AP African American Studies. Read More

Senator Josh Hawley Wants TikTok To Be Banned Across the U.S.

Senator Josh Hawley announced his plans to introduce a bill that would ban TikTok in the United States on Wednesday. Read More

First Round of Grammy Performers Announced: Mary J Blige, Lizzo, Steve Lacey, Bad Bunny and More

Some of the performers for the 65th Grammy Award Show have been announced, and it’s quite the lineup. Read More

Southwest To Pay $45 Million to Pilots For “Gratitude Pay” Following Holiday Meltdown

Following the holiday meltdown that thrust Southwest Airlines into the headlines, the company has decided to honor the pilots who helped them get through it. Read More

Rick Ross Has Never Driven In A Tesla Because He Fears It Will Automatically Drive Him To The Police [Video]

Rick Ross owns just about every car you can think of but chances are slim he will be pushing a new Tesla anytime soon.

Nipsey Hussle–Social Media Is Reacting To Joke ‘Family Guy’ Made About The Late Rapper

It looks like ‘Family Guy’ may have crossed the line!

Kenya Barris Addresses Critics Who Claim He Has An Obsession w/ Sharing Stories Centered Around Interracial Couples: I’ll Do A Verzuz For Who’s Black, In Terms Of Who’s Put Out Black Sh*t

It looks like Kenya Barris is finally addressing his critics!

Jay-Z Allegedly Set To Perform At This Year’s Grammy Awards, Marking First Live Performance In Years

Jay-Z may be hitting the stage again!

Meagan Good Is Grateful For ‘Eye Opening’ Conversations w/ Whoopi Goldberg That Helped Guide Her In Split From DeVon Franklin: I’ve Rediscovered Myself In A Lot Of Ways

Whoopi Goldberg helped Meagan Good get through some rough times.

Grandmother Held In A Chokehold By Grocery Workers After Refusing To Give Them The $50 She Found

Three Texas grocery store employees were caught on camera choking a grandmother after she allegedly refused to give them the $50 she found on the ground.

T.I. Speaks Out About His Son King’s Behavior: ‘The Media Don’t Talk Enough About The Good…’

T.I. recently appeared as a guest on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast Club Shay Shay.

