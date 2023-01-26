ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Metro News

Poca posts wire-to-wire win over Ravenswood, 53-39

POCA, W.Va. — Poca used one of their most complete performances of the season to defeat Ravenswood, 53-39 Tuesday at Allen Osborne Court. In their Class AA state title defense, the Dots have been on the short end of four contests decided by seven points or less. But against the Red Devils, Poca never trailed and they held a double-digit lead for much of the fourth quarter.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Metro News

Student found dead on Marshall University campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Marshall University student was found dead in a residence hall on the Huntington campus Sunday morning, according to police. Marshall police said the discovery was made at around 10:30 a.m. Authorities believe the student died due to a medical condition. University officials said police do...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

St. Francis ER closes with different mission in hospital’s future

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A transition for WVU Medicine’s Thomas Health System Tuesday with the previously announced closure of the emergency department at St. Francis Hospital in downtown Charleston. The ER services are being transferred to Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston. “We are expanding our offerings here, expanding...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

UC event shines light on human trafficking in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal law enforcement officials met with stakeholders Tuesday at the University of Charleston to discuss ways to combat human trafficking in West Virginia. The event was hosted by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald said...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Nearly 2 dozen counties under Winter Weather Advisory for early Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed nearly two dozen counties under a winter weather advisory for early Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. According to meteorologists, moisture from the west will move through the state in the early morning hours with temperatures dropping from the north to south.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Son shoots father, no charges filed for now

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house in Charleston will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed. Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Sheriff said credible threat ends in an arrest instead of tragedy

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said anytime there is a situation involving a school it immediately becomes the top priority. “Regardless of what you’re doing at the time, it becomes secondary to a school incident. You drop what you’re doing and dive right into it,” said Mellinger in a conversation with MetroNews Affiliate WMOV in Ravenswood.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Matthews called to be next fire chief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Craig Matthews has been tabbed to be the next Fire Chief of the Charleston Fire Department. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin made the announcement Monday and said, “Throughout his 25 years of service as a member of our Fire Department, Chief Matthews has gained a wealth of knowledge and experience which will serve him well in this new role.”
CHARLESTON, WV

