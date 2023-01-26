POCA, W.Va. — Poca used one of their most complete performances of the season to defeat Ravenswood, 53-39 Tuesday at Allen Osborne Court. In their Class AA state title defense, the Dots have been on the short end of four contests decided by seven points or less. But against the Red Devils, Poca never trailed and they held a double-digit lead for much of the fourth quarter.

