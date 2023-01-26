Read full article on original website
Metro News
Poca posts wire-to-wire win over Ravenswood, 53-39
POCA, W.Va. — Poca used one of their most complete performances of the season to defeat Ravenswood, 53-39 Tuesday at Allen Osborne Court. In their Class AA state title defense, the Dots have been on the short end of four contests decided by seven points or less. But against the Red Devils, Poca never trailed and they held a double-digit lead for much of the fourth quarter.
Metro News
Student found dead on Marshall University campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Marshall University student was found dead in a residence hall on the Huntington campus Sunday morning, according to police. Marshall police said the discovery was made at around 10:30 a.m. Authorities believe the student died due to a medical condition. University officials said police do...
Metro News
St. Francis ER closes with different mission in hospital’s future
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A transition for WVU Medicine’s Thomas Health System Tuesday with the previously announced closure of the emergency department at St. Francis Hospital in downtown Charleston. The ER services are being transferred to Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston. “We are expanding our offerings here, expanding...
Metro News
UC event shines light on human trafficking in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal law enforcement officials met with stakeholders Tuesday at the University of Charleston to discuss ways to combat human trafficking in West Virginia. The event was hosted by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald said...
Metro News
Nearly 2 dozen counties under Winter Weather Advisory for early Tuesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed nearly two dozen counties under a winter weather advisory for early Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. According to meteorologists, moisture from the west will move through the state in the early morning hours with temperatures dropping from the north to south.
Metro News
Son shoots father, no charges filed for now
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house in Charleston will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed. Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”
Metro News
St. Albans makes Forbes Advisor’s list of Best Places to Travel in 2023
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A West Virginia city is gaining international recognition. St. Albans in Kanawha County recently made it onto Forbes Advisor’s list of “Best Places to Travel In 2023.”. Mayor Scott James said it’s a great honor especially because the list includes towns from all...
Metro News
Sheriff said credible threat ends in an arrest instead of tragedy
RIPLEY, W.Va. — Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said anytime there is a situation involving a school it immediately becomes the top priority. “Regardless of what you’re doing at the time, it becomes secondary to a school incident. You drop what you’re doing and dive right into it,” said Mellinger in a conversation with MetroNews Affiliate WMOV in Ravenswood.
Metro News
Matthews called to be next fire chief
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Craig Matthews has been tabbed to be the next Fire Chief of the Charleston Fire Department. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin made the announcement Monday and said, “Throughout his 25 years of service as a member of our Fire Department, Chief Matthews has gained a wealth of knowledge and experience which will serve him well in this new role.”
