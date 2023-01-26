ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Man, pregnant woman dead in Hampton shooting, police chief says

HAMPTON, Va. — A man, a woman, and her unborn child are all dead following a shooting in Hampton on Monday night, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot confirmed. The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to Salisbury Way around 9:43 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the pair outside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road

Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip …. Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Hampton police chief discusses recent string of violence

HAMPTON, Va. — After several weekend shootings, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot discussed "recent issues" law enforcement is dealing with in the city Tuesday afternoon. Over the weekend, there were four shootings in less than 18 hours. The string of violence left three people hurt and one dead. But...
HAMPTON, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Missing armed suspect now in custody

Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Two men hurt in overnight shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men are recovering after a shooting overnight in Suffolk. The Suffolk Police Department said around 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers found two men shot less than a mile away from each other. Investigators say the shooting happened on Charles Street, near West Washington Street, but a second victim was found on Bute Street.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 men injured in shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on January 30. At 12:29 p.m. police received a call about a person who had been shot in the 100 block of Charles Street. When police arrived they found a 26-year-old man, who was...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Juvenile walks into hospital with gunshot wound in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting incident involving a juvenile. Around 1:35 p.m. Monday, police received a report about a juvenile that walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was reported to have non life-threatening injuries. Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy