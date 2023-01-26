Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Basketball Coach Fired For Impersonating School GirlOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ChesapeakeTed RiversChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
VBPD: Suspect dead after barricade, shootout with police on Decathlon Dr
A suspect is dead after a shootout with police during a barricade situation in Virginia Beach that took nearly four hours.
Person killed by gunfire in Virginia Beach barricade situation, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person died by gunfire after barricading themselves inside a home in Virginia Beach Monday night, police said. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said officers responded to the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported a barricade situation. The person...
Police: James City shoplifting suspect stole $8,000 worth of designer sunglasses
Police say the man stole 21 pairs of sunglasses from brands including Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Prada and Burberry. It's estimated that the total value of the stolen sunglasses is over $8,000.
Man, pregnant woman dead in Hampton shooting, police chief says
HAMPTON, Va. — A man, a woman, and her unborn child are all dead following a shooting in Hampton on Monday night, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot confirmed. The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to Salisbury Way around 9:43 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the pair outside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Police arrest 2 people in connection to homicide investigation
Virginia Beach Police have arrested two people, including a juvenile, in connection to a homicide investigation that started as a car crash that took place earlier this month in the Witchduck area. Virginia Beach Police arrest 2 people in connection …. Virginia Beach Police have arrested two people, including a...
WAVY News 10
Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road
Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip …. Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post...
Codi Bigsby one year later: Hampton Police Chief talks about case of missing child
HAMPTON, Va. — It’s a question that still haunts many people in Hampton Roads: Where is 4-year-old Codi Bigsby?. Hampton Police started looking for him one year ago on January 31, 2022, after his father Cory Bigsby reported him missing. Crews from other cities stepped in to help....
Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting on Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man is seriously injured after a drive-by shooting Sunday night. According to Hampton Police, dispatchers received a call around 6:50 p.m., after an injured man checked into a hospital for a gunshot wound. A police spokesperson said the man's injuries are non-life threatening, and he...
'We will never stop searching for him' | The online search for Codi Bigsby
HAMPTON, Va. — The disappearance of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is a mystery looming over Hampton Roads and the rest of the country. The boy's father, Cory Bigsby, reported Codi missing on Jan. 31, 2021. Hampton police said Cory claimed he last saw his son around 2 a.m., but the boy had disappeared by 9 a.m.
Hampton police chief discusses recent string of violence
HAMPTON, Va. — After several weekend shootings, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot discussed "recent issues" law enforcement is dealing with in the city Tuesday afternoon. Over the weekend, there were four shootings in less than 18 hours. The string of violence left three people hurt and one dead. But...
outerbanksvoice.com
Missing armed suspect now in custody
Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
Police in Hampton investigating 4th shooting in less than 18 hours
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating the fourth shooting incident in that city in less than 18 hours. According to a police spokesperson, they were contacted shortly before 7 p.m. reporting that a man had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His injury was not believed to be life-threatening.
Two men hurt in overnight shooting in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men are recovering after a shooting overnight in Suffolk. The Suffolk Police Department said around 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers found two men shot less than a mile away from each other. Investigators say the shooting happened on Charles Street, near West Washington Street, but a second victim was found on Bute Street.
2 arrested in connection to bizarre VB car crash and homicide investigation
Two people have been arrested in connection to a bizarre Virginia Beach car crash and homicide investigation.
WAVY News 10
2 men injured in shooting in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on January 30. At 12:29 p.m. police received a call about a person who had been shot in the 100 block of Charles Street. When police arrived they found a 26-year-old man, who was...
19-year-old crashes into another vehicle during police pursuit in Norfolk
A 19-year-old was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle during a police pursuit in Norfolk over the weekend.
Rifle cartridge found on school bus at Southampton elementary school
Deputies are now investigating after a rifle cartridge was found on a school bus at an elementary school in Southampton County.
Altercation at Starmount Pkwy 7-Eleven in Chesapeake leads to shooting
A man was sent to a local hospital after an altercation at a 7-Eleven in Chesapeake led to a shooting Sunday evening.
Man seriously hurt after Newport News shooting, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after a shooting in Newport News on Sunday night, police say. According to a spokesperson, the shooting happened around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of 9th Street and Ivy Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been...
WAVY News 10
Juvenile walks into hospital with gunshot wound in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting incident involving a juvenile. Around 1:35 p.m. Monday, police received a report about a juvenile that walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was reported to have non life-threatening injuries. Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1