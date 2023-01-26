ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Section III releases locations, seeds for wrestling tournaments on Saturday

SYRACUSE — Locations and seeds have been announced for the Section III Wrestling Class Tournaments scheduled for Saturday. Oswego and Fulton, which are part of Class A, will compete at Indian River. Mexico will wrestle at Central Valley Academy as part of Class B. Hannibal, in Class C, will travel to Little Falls for its tournament.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Syracuse University announces 2023 football schedule

SYRACUSE — Syracuse University has announced the 2023 slate for the Orange football team. Syracuse will host six games during the season, and will also face three divisional winners from last season (the ACC Atlantic, ACC Coastal and Big Ten West).
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

DiMartino leads in endorsements for DA

OSWEGO — As district attorney candidates crisscross the county seeking support ahead of the crucial county Republican Party endorsement vote next month, attorney Anthony DiMartino has taken an early lead in town committee endorsements. Committee chairs in Hannibal, Granby, Albion, Hastings and the town of Oswego said their members...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Panel OK’s funding for county’s first disc golf course

SCRIBA — Oswego County could soon build its first disc golf course as the sport continues to grow in popularity with diehard players and casual enthusiasts. The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee on Monday approved $20,000 in internal American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Potential recruits attend 911 Center open house

The Oswego County 911 center hosted an open house recently to encourage members of the public to consider a career as a telecommunicator. At the open house, 911 staff answered questions and used simulators to demonstrate the actual process of answering calls and dispatching emergency services.

