CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems

By Ariel Edwards-Levy
 5 days ago
Theyallsuck
5d ago

the biggest problems our country faces are democrats and republicans. until we stop pointing fingers and facing real problems than we will never go anywhere

Juris prudence
5d ago

They have barely been in power , where is the CNN poll on why hasn’t Biden solved the border problem that he created. It’s been 2 years. CNN is a hack news agency. So biased.

Keep America Decent
5d ago

These guys are fighting a valiant war against Mickey Mouse in Florida, against M&M cartoon characters who have changed shoes and school curriculum that isn’t even being taught in America’s K-12 programs. Boy does the MAGA GOP know how to tackle the country’s most pressing problems.

