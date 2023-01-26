ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic senators call for ban on marketing guns to kids

By Brendan Smialowski
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
Senator Chuck Schumer (R) and Senator Richard Blumenthal called for a ban on marketing of guns to children /AFP

Outraged Democratic lawmakers called Thursday for a halt to a marketing campaign aimed at children for a semi-automatic rifle called the JR-15.

"What are we coming to?" said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"With the epidemic of youth gun violence and mass shootings, an idea like this, a children's AR-15, should just not see the light of day," he said, referring to a popular military-style weapon.

At a press conference, Schumer and several other Democratic senators urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to take action against the company, Wee1 Tactical, that makes the JR-15.

"The law says you shouldn't be marketing guns to kids," he said, calling it "despicable."

On its website, Wee1 promotes the .22 caliber JR-15 as a lightweight semi-automatic rifle "geared towards smaller enthusiasts."

The Chicago-based company said the gun is about 20 percent smaller than the standard AR-15 and can have five- or 10-round magazines.

"We are excited and honored to provide a quality product that will assist families in safely passing on the proud American tradition of responsible gun ownership to the next generation of recreational shooting and hunting enthusiasts," the company said.

The Wee1 website includes a picture of a child firing the weapon next to an adult.

Schumer and the other senators referenced a spate of recent mass shootings in the United States and the shooting of a schoolteacher in Virginia by a six-year-old child.

"The last thing we need to be doing is reducing in size these deadly weapons of war and then marketing them to children," Schumer said. "But that's what's happening."

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois said gun manufacturers were using the "tobacco company playbook" to lure younger customers.

"They want more Americans to use these weapons and they're hooking them to the young with the JR-15," Durbin said.

The other Illinois senator, Tammy Duckworth, called for a ban on military-style assault weapons altogether, an appeal echoed by President Joe Biden.

"It's time we pass an assault weapons ban in this country," Biden tweeted on Thursday. "We've done it before, and we can do it again.

"I urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this ban to my desk where I'll promptly sign it into law," he said.

Tom Heaphy
5d ago

have yet to see a ad not in a gun magazine marketing guns to kids. Now Hollywood and the gaming industry markets violence to kids all the time.

J K
4d ago

Well, first, let's get the story straight. Guns aren't being marketed to kids because they can't buy them. They're being marketed for kids. Adults still have to purchase the firearm, and this particular one is no different than any other youth model firearm that's been in production for years. It's not the governments job to decide how to raise MY children. Democrats have no business in this given the things they already allow minors to decide without parental consent especially with regards to medical decisions.

Nobody
5d ago

So no more gun safety training for children - awesome, just making sure that the upcoming generation has no idea how to safely handle the 400 million guns already in circulation in this country. Anyone who is concerned about a youngster shooting a JR-15 is an ignorant, uninformed idiot. You should be more concerned about the kid that never owned a gun but plays First Person Shooter video games all day long.

