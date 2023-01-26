Read full article on original website
Stocks With 'AI' In the Name Are Soaring: Could It Be The Next Crypto, Cannabis Stock Naming Craze?
For the past few years, many companies have pivoted their visions to include a new, trending topic. At one point it was crypto, blockchain or NFTs and before that it was cannabis. Now, it might be artificial intelligence. What Happened: When Eastman Kodak Co KODK announced its own cryptocurrency in...
Why AppTech Payments Stock Is Diving 25% Lower
AppTech Payments Corp APCX shares are trading lower by 25.47% to $3.99 during Tuesday's session after the company announced pricing of a $5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement. What Else?. Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, AppTech says the company has agreed to issue 1,666,667...
Why Ford Stock Is Rallying Today
Ford Motor Co F shares are rising Tuesday in sympathy with General Motors Co GM, which traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023 outlook. GM Q4 Revenue: $43.1 billion beat estimates of $40.65 billion. GM Q4 EPS: $2.12 beat estimates of $1.69. GM highlighted...
Here's Why Snap Is Moving
Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 2.79% to $11.44 Tuesday afternoon. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement, confirmed for after the market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, Snap is expected to report revenue of $1.3 billion on EPS of 11 cents. According...
Why Sidus Space Shares Are Trading 55% Lower
Sidus Space Inc SIDU shares are trading lower by 55.62% to $0.40 Tuesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $4.5 million public offering. Sidus Space says the company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for sales and marketing, operational costs, product development, manufacturing expansion and the remaining proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Tesla Analyst Reminds Musk Of Warren Buffett's Advice To Steve Jobs: 'If You Could Buy Dollar Bills For 80 Cents, It's A Very Good Thing To Do'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded notably from its early January intraday low of $104.64. Tesla investor and fund manager Gary Black renewed his calls for the company to buy back its shares despite the resurgence seen in the stock. What Happened: To make Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk...
Would You Sell Your House For Tesla Stock? This Guy Did And Here's How Much He Made
Last year marked Tesla Inc's TSLA worst stock performance since going public, with shares down over 60% in 2022. Investors could be expecting a rebound in 2023 and one shareholder recently put that thesis to the test. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have soared to start 2023, helped by a...
Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Financial Sector From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kroger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion. Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 15 years ago, it...
'I Think It's A Terrific Buy, Even At These Levels': Cramer On This Stock Up 8% Over Last Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Regions Financial Corporation RF is an excellent stock. "I think it’s a terrific buy, even at these levels," he added. When asked about Vale S.A. VALE, he said, "I am going to bless it for a trade. Why? Because...
What's Happening With Nvidia (NVDA) Shares?
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.37% to $196.79 Monday. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Analyst Says Cutera's Recurring Revenue Model Tempered By Economic Overhang
William Blair has initiated coverage on Cutera Inc CUTR with a Market Perform rating. The analyst writes that in a $13.9 billion aesthetics industry expected to grow at an 11% five-year compound annual rate, Cutera should take share with its redefined strategy centered on innovation and growing recurring revenue. Cutera's...
International Paper Stock Gains On Solid Q4 Bottom-Line Beat
International Paper Co IP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1% year-on-year to $5.13 billion, missing the consensus of $5.19 billion. Net sales from Industrial Packaging declined 2% Y/Y, Global Cellulose Fibres rose 17.4%, and Corporate and Inter-segment rose 7%. Adjusted EPS of $0.87 beat the analyst consensus of $0.69.
Oshkosh Slips On Q4 EPS Miss; Clocks 23% Top-Line Growth; Hikes Dividend
Oshkosh Corp OSK reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to $2.20 billion, beating the consensus of $2.18 billion. Sales from the Access Equipment segment increased 28.9% Y/Y, Defense segment grew 3%, and Fire & Emergency rose 37.2%. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 340 basis points at 14.3%....
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Context Therapeutics, Snap: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday, led by upbeat corporate earnings and expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down its rate hike pace as the central bank is set to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday. The employment cost index, a crucial measure of wages considered by the Fed, showed compensation rose 1% in the fourth quarter versus estimates of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
FibroGen Shares Gain As Analyst Creates Bullish Pitch On Pulmonary Fibrosis Opportunity
William Blair has upgraded FibroGen Inc FGEN from Market Perform To Outperform, citing a deep dive opportunity for its wholly owned monoclonal antibody pamrevlumab. The company is developing the candidate against connective tissue growth factor and is being evaluated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Jumps As It Agrees To Go Private At 124% Premium
Atlas Technical Consultants Inc ATCX has agreed to be acquired by private investment firm GI Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.05 billion, including outstanding debt. Under the terms of the transaction, Atlas shareholders will receive $12.25 per share in cash, representing a premium of 124% over the...
Sysco Posts Q2 EPS Below Street View; Top-Line Matches Consensus
Sysco Corporation SYY reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 13.9% year-on-year to $18.59 billion, which met the analyst consensus estimate. U.S. Foodservice operations sales rose 13.7% Y/Y, and International Foodservice sales grew 17%. Gross profit increased 15.9% Y/Y to $3.3 billion, and the gross margin expanded 29 basis points to...
General Motors, Spotify, A. O. Smith And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording lgainsosses in today’s session. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ATCX jumped 120.7% to $12.07 after the company agreed to be acquired by GI Partners for $12.25 per share in cash.
Cathie Wood Trims Robinhood Stake As Stock Gains 28% In January — Also Offloads Shares In This Biotech Company
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold 85,337 shares of financial services company Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD at an estimated valuation of over $888,000 based on Tuesday’s closing price. The sale was done through the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF. Robinhood is the seventh largest holding of the fund with...
