ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why AppTech Payments Stock Is Diving 25% Lower

AppTech Payments Corp APCX shares are trading lower by 25.47% to $3.99 during Tuesday's session after the company announced pricing of a $5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement. What Else?. Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, AppTech says the company has agreed to issue 1,666,667...
Benzinga

Why Ford Stock Is Rallying Today

Ford Motor Co F shares are rising Tuesday in sympathy with General Motors Co GM, which traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023 outlook. GM Q4 Revenue: $43.1 billion beat estimates of $40.65 billion. GM Q4 EPS: $2.12 beat estimates of $1.69. GM highlighted...
Benzinga

Here's Why Snap Is Moving

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 2.79% to $11.44 Tuesday afternoon. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement, confirmed for after the market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, Snap is expected to report revenue of $1.3 billion on EPS of 11 cents. According...
Benzinga

Why Sidus Space Shares Are Trading 55% Lower

Sidus Space Inc SIDU shares are trading lower by 55.62% to $0.40 Tuesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $4.5 million public offering. Sidus Space says the company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for sales and marketing, operational costs, product development, manufacturing expansion and the remaining proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kroger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion. Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 15 years ago, it...
Benzinga

What's Happening With Nvidia (NVDA) Shares?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.37% to $196.79 Monday. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Benzinga

Analyst Says Cutera's Recurring Revenue Model Tempered By Economic Overhang

William Blair has initiated coverage on Cutera Inc CUTR with a Market Perform rating. The analyst writes that in a $13.9 billion aesthetics industry expected to grow at an 11% five-year compound annual rate, Cutera should take share with its redefined strategy centered on innovation and growing recurring revenue. Cutera's...
Benzinga

International Paper Stock Gains On Solid Q4 Bottom-Line Beat

International Paper Co IP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1% year-on-year to $5.13 billion, missing the consensus of $5.19 billion. Net sales from Industrial Packaging declined 2% Y/Y, Global Cellulose Fibres rose 17.4%, and Corporate and Inter-segment rose 7%. Adjusted EPS of $0.87 beat the analyst consensus of $0.69.
Benzinga

Oshkosh Slips On Q4 EPS Miss; Clocks 23% Top-Line Growth; Hikes Dividend

Oshkosh Corp OSK reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to $2.20 billion, beating the consensus of $2.18 billion. Sales from the Access Equipment segment increased 28.9% Y/Y, Defense segment grew 3%, and Fire & Emergency rose 37.2%. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 340 basis points at 14.3%....
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Context Therapeutics, Snap: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday, led by upbeat corporate earnings and expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down its rate hike pace as the central bank is set to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday. The employment cost index, a crucial measure of wages considered by the Fed, showed compensation rose 1% in the fourth quarter versus estimates of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga

FibroGen Shares Gain As Analyst Creates Bullish Pitch On Pulmonary Fibrosis Opportunity

William Blair has upgraded FibroGen Inc FGEN from Market Perform To Outperform, citing a deep dive opportunity for its wholly owned monoclonal antibody pamrevlumab. The company is developing the candidate against connective tissue growth factor and is being evaluated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
Benzinga

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Jumps As It Agrees To Go Private At 124% Premium

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc ATCX has agreed to be acquired by private investment firm GI Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.05 billion, including outstanding debt. Under the terms of the transaction, Atlas shareholders will receive $12.25 per share in cash, representing a premium of 124% over the...
Benzinga

Sysco Posts Q2 EPS Below Street View; Top-Line Matches Consensus

Sysco Corporation SYY reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 13.9% year-on-year to $18.59 billion, which met the analyst consensus estimate. U.S. Foodservice operations sales rose 13.7% Y/Y, and International Foodservice sales grew 17%. Gross profit increased 15.9% Y/Y to $3.3 billion, and the gross margin expanded 29 basis points to...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy