Shreveport, LA

Yearlong research opportunity at LSU Health Shreveport opens for area high school seniors

SMART program prepares students for careers in medicine, biomedical fields. Shreveport, La. – Enrollment for the 2023-2024 Bobbie Cates Hicks Science and Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program is now open and runs through Feb. 28. SMART provides a yearlong research experience with investigators at LSU Health Shreveport for 10 to 12 academically advanced high school seniors who have a career interest in medicine, biomedical research or biomedical engineering. SMART is a partnership among BRF; LSU Health Shreveport; and the Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parish school boards. BRF has provided funding and program coordination for SMART since its inception in 1997.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Three More Bossier Schools Receive Purple Star Designations

Bossier Parish is now home to eight Purple Star Schools, the most of any school district in Louisiana, which demonstrates the highest level of support to our military community. Today, three more schools – Apollo, Legacy and Elm Grove Middle – were surprised with banners signifying their official state designation...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
High school soccer: Eight parish teams make playoffs

Four boys and four girls Bossier Parish teams have qualified for the playoffs. Bossier (19-2-2) is the No. 2 seed in Division III boys. The Bearkats will host No. 31 Livingston Collegiate in the first round Friday at 6 p.m. Bossier reached the semifinals last season. In Division I boys,...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up in North Louisiana Regional

The Parkway Panthers finished runner-up in the North Louisiana Regional Tournament held Saturday at Airline. Parkway scored 182.5 points. North DeSoto won with 245.5. Evangel Christian was third with 94, Benton fourth with 88, Airline fifth with 72 and Haughton sixth with 57.5. Five wrestlers from parish schools won titles...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Middle school boys basketball: Cope, Elm Grove, Haughton sweep opponents

Cope, Elm Grove and Haughton swept their opponents in district games Monday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Rusheon 40-19 at Cope, Elm Grove defeated Benton at Elm Grove and Haughton edged Greenacres 32-28 at Haughton. In seventh-grade games, Cope slipped past Rusheon 31-25, Elm Grove defeated Benton 31-26 and Haughton...
ELM GROVE, LA
Winter weather and flooding possible

Bossier Parish is not in a winter weather warning but a winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of Northeast Texas and Northern Louisiana (near and north of the I-20 corridor) through 9 a.m. on Wednesday February 1, 2023, with freezing rain a possibility. Ground temps are warm and the NWS anticipates temperatures at or near freezing Tuesday night. Ice accumulations could range from 0.01″ to 0.1″ on elevated surfaces.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

