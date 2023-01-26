Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Family Resource Festival Announced for Wednesday, February 11th
Anniston to Hold Food Truck Festival
Anniston, AL – On February 4th from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Zinn Park will be the the place to go for some food truck delights! There will be more than 12 food trucks as well as other vendors for this event. A few options will be Let’s B Sweet, Rib Finz N Chicks, Big Boys Wings, Crickets Sweets and Treats, Kin Express, Sealife, Bonnie Rays, Brix & Stix Wood Fire Pizza, Below Zero, Julia’s Kitchen, Baby Boys’s BBQ, and Royal Slush.
Anniston Cat Show and Adoption Event Coming to Town
Anniston, AL – On Saturday and Sunday, February 4th and 5th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm the Anniston City Meeting Center is the place to be! 𝗦𝗘𝗘 𝗨𝗣 𝗧𝗢 72 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗧𝗜𝗙𝗨𝗟 𝗖𝗔𝗧 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗗𝗦!
‘We lost everything:’ Owners, customers describe loss after fire at The Stillery
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved Lincoln bar and grill is closed indefinitely after a fire broke out Sunday night. The loss of The Stillery along I-20 is devastating for both the owners as well as their customers who described it as a second home. It may have only been open for two years, but […]
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, January 31st
Christopher McGatha, 34 of Centre – UPOM 1st, AWOL/Community Corrections and FTA/Driving Revoked;. James Weaver, 46 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP, Attempting to Elude and FTA/Probation Revokation (x3);. Kenneth Ferguson, 50 of Centre – FTA/Receiving Stolen Property 1st;. Devan Thornton, 26 of Munford – UPOCS and UPODP...
weisradio.com
Wreck on County Road 43 Early Monday
The driver, identified as a resident of DeKalb County, was only shaken up following a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Monday in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the driver of the 2002 Chevrolet lost control of the vehicle around 4:30am, left County Road 43 in Sand Rock, striking a utility pole.
Lincoln restaurant’s roof collapses in fire
The Stillery, a restaurant in Lincoln, had its roof collapse after it caught on fire.
weisradio.com
Mr. John Randell Holcomb
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Survivors include sons, Jarad (Casey) Holcomb and Ethan (Lacey) Holcomb; brother, Michael Holcomb; sister, Lisa Holcomb; 2 grandchildren, Ross Holcomb and Emma Holcomb; special niece, Ryleigh Blansit; several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles also remain. Mr. Holcomb was a native...
weisradio.com
Woman Dies in Chattooga County Accident
The Georgia State Patrol post in Rome has confirmed that a woman died in a tragic accident on Gore-Subligna Road in Chattooga County last Friday. The woman reportedly fell from the back of a vehicle and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. We’ll have more information on the...
weisradio.com
Area Basketball Tournaments set to begin next week
High school basketball’s postseason will begin across the state next week, including Cherokee County and the surrounding areas. To help get you prepared for who’s playing where and when, check out our Area Basketball Tournament Master Schedule below. Times and dates are subject to change. Monday, February 6.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
weisradio.com
Plane Crash in Calhoun, Georgia / No Serious Injuries
Two people were able to escape without serious injury following a plane crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Calhoun. Tom B. David Airport Manager Dwight Albritton said the locally-owned Mooney M20-C aircraft suffered an engine failure immediately after takeoff. The pilots made an emergency landing and the plane skidded off...
Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday
A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […] The post Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com
One Hurt in DeKalb County Wreck
One person was hurt late Monday night in a DeKalb County wreck. According to that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the driver of a 2015 Dodge (identified only as a male from Crossville) lost control of the vehicle just after 11:00pm on County Road 20 and was hurt in the mishap, although no additional information regarding his condition has been released.
Alabama: Calhoun County Schools raising money for funeral for 6-year-old beaten to death
The Anniston community is grieving after a local first-grader was killed last weekend. His father has been charged with capital murder.
weisradio.com
Alabama High School Counselor Arrested
An Alabama high school counselor was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a student. Jessica B. Herb, 39, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. Herb is a guidance counselor at Ashville High School. School officials said that she has been placed on leave.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Guntersville, Alabama
Places to visit in Guntersville, AL. There are several things to do in Guntersville, Alabama. You can enjoy a trip to High Falls Park, visit the Arab Historic Village or enjoy a boat ride on Lake Guntersville. The town of Guntersville is a great place to visit. It has a...
Sheriff’s offices report revenue losses as ‘constitutional carry’ bill takes effect
Sheriff's offices in North Alabama have reported losing a major source of revenue after the state's new "constitutional carry" law went into effect on January 1.
weisradio.com
Cam Welsh the latest Spring Garden athlete to sign with Berry
SPRING GARDEN – It’s almost as if Berry College in Rome, Ga., is where Spring Garden senior Cam Welsh was meant to be. His father, Cherokee County Schools Superintendent Mike Welsh, played basketball for the Vikings and graduated from there in 1991. His cousin Luke Welsh and another former teammate Chaz Pope currently play football for the Vikings. Even his Excel travel baseball coach, Josh Beshears, pitched on the baseball team in 2002-03 for head coach David Beasley.
southerntorch.com
Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
