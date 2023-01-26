Read full article on original website
Psychedelics Investor Acquires Firm With First-Mover Advantage In Safe Supply Narcotics Sector
Late Tuesday, Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ORIG, an investment issuer that has historically focused on psychedelics-industry-related companies announced it had signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Safe Supply Streaming Co., a pharmaceutical streaming and investment company in the safe supply eco-system.
Cannabis Operators Join Forces Through Business Combinations For More Accretive Transactions
Vertically integrated cannabis operator, Stem Holdings, Inc. STMHSTEM announced that executed a term sheet for a proposed business combination with Headwaters, LLC, a California-based greenhouse cultivator. “Over the past 12 months, Stem has worked tirelessly to find the right company to transact a business combination with. We could not be...
Amid Challenges, Analyst Advises Investors To Build Positions: Cannabis Is A Real Industry With $26Bn In 2022 Sales
One of the biggest struggles the cannabis industry still faces is the lack of financial services. Under existing federal law, financial institutions are not allowed to provide their services to marijuana businesses even in states with legal cannabis programs. When lawmakers decided not to include marijuana banking reform in the...
UniQure In-Licenses Early-Stage Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Candidate, Analyst Says Deal Compliments Its Pipeline
UniQure N.V. QURE and Apic Bio entered into a global licensing agreement for APB-102 to treat superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Under the agreement, UniQure acquired global rights for developing and commercializing APB-102, adding to its pipeline of gene therapies to treat neurological disorders. The FDA cleared...
February PDUFA Catalysts Biotech Investors Must Know: Sanofi's Bleeding Disorder Drug, Regeneron's Twin Eylea Label Expansions, 3 Delayed Approvals And More
The year has started well for biopharma companies on the regulatory front, as most decisions handed out during January were positive. The Food and Drug Administration has already cleared four new molecular entities for the year. NME approvals assume importance as the metric is an indicator of innovation in drug research.
Cathie Wood Said Powell's 'Sledgehammer' To 'Slay' Inflation Way More Powerful Than Volcker's In 1980s: 'Fed Could Undermine Its Legacy'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, said that the prevailing U.S. monetary policy in September was significantly more restrictive than in the 1980s when, to kill inflation, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had pushed the Fed funds rate up two-fold from 10% to 20%. In comparison, Jerome...
Stocks With 'AI' In the Name Are Soaring: Could It Be The Next Crypto, Cannabis Stock Naming Craze?
For the past few years, many companies have pivoted their visions to include a new, trending topic. At one point it was crypto, blockchain or NFTs and before that it was cannabis. Now, it might be artificial intelligence. What Happened: When Eastman Kodak Co KODK announced its own cryptocurrency in...
$1,000 Invested In 4 Of The 5 Vaccine Developers Back When WHO Declared COVID-19 An Emergency Yielded Returns
Shares of vaccine developers soared in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with buoyancy spilling into even the next year for some. Most of these stocks have pulled back notably from their COVID-19-vaccine-catalyzed peaks. The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in 2019 in China and spread to the rest of the globe in...
Key Marijuana Executive Changes You Should Know About: Award-Winning TV Personality Joins MMJ Start-Up & More News
As the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami (April 11-12), gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Emmy Award-Winning TV Personality Joins Cannformatics' Advisory Board. Cannformatics recently announced that Emmy Award-winning TV personality, medical cannabis advocate...
China's Nuclear Weapons Lab Used American Computer Chips Despite Export Ban: Report
The state-run China Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP), one of China’s top nuclear weapons research institutes, has purchased U.S. computer chips despite its placement on a U.S. export blacklist in 1997. The institute has managed to procure the semiconductors made by companies such as Intel Corporation INTC and Nvidia...
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Jumps As It Agrees To Go Private At 124% Premium
Atlas Technical Consultants Inc ATCX has agreed to be acquired by private investment firm GI Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.05 billion, including outstanding debt. Under the terms of the transaction, Atlas shareholders will receive $12.25 per share in cash, representing a premium of 124% over the...
Celsius Misled Customers, Examiner Alleges, Calling Crypto Firm A 'Sinking Ship'
Celsius conducted business differently than marketed to customers. The company spent $558 million buying its own token and concealed extent of market making from customers. Beleaguered cryptocurrency lender Celsius CEL/USD lacks proper asset and liability tracking and attempted to cover up false statements made publicly by its Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky.
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
ACM Research Likely To Gain From China's Mature Node Investment, DRAM Spend, Analyst Says
Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained ACM Research Inc ACMR with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $12. Bolton appreciates ACMR's reaffirming of its full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $365MM-$385MM, an encouraging sign that no unexpected issues arose in F4Q22 from U.S. export restrictions. More importantly, the...
Cathie Wood Trims Robinhood Stake As Stock Gains 28% In January — Also Offloads Shares In This Biotech Company
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold 85,337 shares of financial services company Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD at an estimated valuation of over $888,000 based on Tuesday’s closing price. The sale was done through the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF. Robinhood is the seventh largest holding of the fund with...
Why Context Therapeutics (CNTX) Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies
Context Therapeutics Inc CNTX shares are trading higher by 60.32% to $1.10 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced its clinical trial collaborator, Stemline Therapeutics, received approval from the FDA for ORSERDU in ER+, HER2-, ESR1-mutated breast cancer. What Else?. Context Therapeutics says ORSERDU has shown improved efficacy over the current...
Cannabis Real Estate? Meet Green Life Business' Drew Mathews, He Knows All About It
After the overwhelming success of last year's 4/20 business event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Miami beach April 11-12, 2023 with events simultaneously taking place on two stages at Miami Beach’s historic Fontainebleau Hotel. As part of celebrating individuals, entrepreneurs and organizations doing amazing things in...
FibroGen Shares Gain As Analyst Creates Bullish Pitch On Pulmonary Fibrosis Opportunity
William Blair has upgraded FibroGen Inc FGEN from Market Perform To Outperform, citing a deep dive opportunity for its wholly owned monoclonal antibody pamrevlumab. The company is developing the candidate against connective tissue growth factor and is being evaluated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
InVitae's 'Long, Uncertain Path' Toward Profitability: Analyst Downgrades Biotech
Shares of Invitae Corp NVTA came under pressure on Monday, after gaining more than 24% in January. Despite having a restricting plan in place, the biotech company has a “long path to profitability,” according to Goldman Sachs. The Analyst: Matthew Sykes downgraded the rating for Invitae from Neutral...
Why SOBR Safe Shares Are Trading Higher Today?
SOBR Safe SOBR shares are trading higher after the company announced that its first two SOBRcheck installations in the oil and gas industry were successful, driving expansion across all US locations for TerraTech Services. TerraTech expects to roll the technology out to its 17 locations across 11 states. SOBR Safe...
