February PDUFA Catalysts Biotech Investors Must Know: Sanofi's Bleeding Disorder Drug, Regeneron's Twin Eylea Label Expansions, 3 Delayed Approvals And More

The year has started well for biopharma companies on the regulatory front, as most decisions handed out during January were positive. The Food and Drug Administration has already cleared four new molecular entities for the year. NME approvals assume importance as the metric is an indicator of innovation in drug research.
Key Marijuana Executive Changes You Should Know About: Award-Winning TV Personality Joins MMJ Start-Up & More News

As the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami (April 11-12), gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Emmy Award-Winning TV Personality Joins Cannformatics' Advisory Board. Cannformatics recently announced that Emmy Award-winning TV personality, medical cannabis advocate...
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Jumps As It Agrees To Go Private At 124% Premium

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc ATCX has agreed to be acquired by private investment firm GI Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.05 billion, including outstanding debt. Under the terms of the transaction, Atlas shareholders will receive $12.25 per share in cash, representing a premium of 124% over the...
Celsius Misled Customers, Examiner Alleges, Calling Crypto Firm A 'Sinking Ship'

Celsius conducted business differently than marketed to customers. The company spent $558 million buying its own token and concealed extent of market making from customers. Beleaguered cryptocurrency lender Celsius CEL/USD lacks proper asset and liability tracking and attempted to cover up false statements made publicly by its Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky.
Why Context Therapeutics (CNTX) Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies

Context Therapeutics Inc CNTX shares are trading higher by 60.32% to $1.10 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced its clinical trial collaborator, Stemline Therapeutics, received approval from the FDA for ORSERDU in ER+, HER2-, ESR1-mutated breast cancer. What Else?. Context Therapeutics says ORSERDU has shown improved efficacy over the current...
FibroGen Shares Gain As Analyst Creates Bullish Pitch On Pulmonary Fibrosis Opportunity

William Blair has upgraded FibroGen Inc FGEN from Market Perform To Outperform, citing a deep dive opportunity for its wholly owned monoclonal antibody pamrevlumab. The company is developing the candidate against connective tissue growth factor and is being evaluated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
Why SOBR Safe Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

SOBR Safe SOBR shares are trading higher after the company announced that its first two SOBRcheck installations in the oil and gas industry were successful, driving expansion across all US locations for TerraTech Services. TerraTech expects to roll the technology out to its 17 locations across 11 states. SOBR Safe...
