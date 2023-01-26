ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after the victory. It was a pretty intense moment that was a bit of a sour note to an otherwise stellar evening for Doncic.
‘Figured out the league’: Luka Doncic receives huge MVP endorsement from Kevin Garnett

Former NBA superstar Kevin Garnett dropped an honest opinion on Luka Doncic that Dallas Mavericks fans will absolutely love, via Kevin Garnett on Twitter. “I love Luka’s pace, I love Luka’s maturity. You see his maturity, you see how he’s been playing with older men or older people in his life. You see it,” Garnett said of Doncic. “He’s not afraid of anything in the league. He goes to some of the best defenders the same way and makes them look like their not that great of defenders. He has a pace, you can’t speed him up. And he’s figured out the league.”
