Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kroger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion. Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 15 years ago, it...
Key Marijuana Executive Changes You Should Know About: Award-Winning TV Personality Joins MMJ Start-Up & More News

As the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami (April 11-12), gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Emmy Award-Winning TV Personality Joins Cannformatics' Advisory Board. Cannformatics recently announced that Emmy Award-winning TV personality, medical cannabis advocate...
3 Whirlpool Analysts Consider Upcoming Challenges Following Q4 Results

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation WHR gained in after-hours trading on Monday, after the company released its fourth-quarter results. Analyst Daniel Oppenheim reiterated a Neutral rating and a price target of $140. The company’s quarterly results were “impacted by supply-chain disruption and weaker demand environment,” Oppenheim said in a note. Whirlpool...
Analyst Says Cutera's Recurring Revenue Model Tempered By Economic Overhang

William Blair has initiated coverage on Cutera Inc CUTR with a Market Perform rating. The analyst writes that in a $13.9 billion aesthetics industry expected to grow at an 11% five-year compound annual rate, Cutera should take share with its redefined strategy centered on innovation and growing recurring revenue. Cutera's...
Why Ford Stock Is Rallying Today

Ford Motor Co F shares are rising Tuesday in sympathy with General Motors Co GM, which traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023 outlook. GM Q4 Revenue: $43.1 billion beat estimates of $40.65 billion. GM Q4 EPS: $2.12 beat estimates of $1.69. GM highlighted...
McDonald's Defensive Appeal Shined Bright In Q4, Analyst Says

Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of McDonald's Corp MCD with a price target of $293. McDonald's reported 4Q adj. EPS of $2.59, which beat the analyst's $2.44 estimate and $2.46 consensus. The analyst noted that the IOM segment contributed the most to the...
