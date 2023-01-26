Read full article on original website
Psychedelics Investor Acquires Firm With First-Mover Advantage In Safe Supply Narcotics Sector
Late Tuesday, Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ORIG, an investment issuer that has historically focused on psychedelics-industry-related companies announced it had signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Safe Supply Streaming Co., a pharmaceutical streaming and investment company in the safe supply eco-system.
Stocks With 'AI' In the Name Are Soaring: Could It Be The Next Crypto, Cannabis Stock Naming Craze?
For the past few years, many companies have pivoted their visions to include a new, trending topic. At one point it was crypto, blockchain or NFTs and before that it was cannabis. Now, it might be artificial intelligence. What Happened: When Eastman Kodak Co KODK announced its own cryptocurrency in...
Benzinga
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kroger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion. Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 15 years ago, it...
Cannabis Farmers Markets In CA, Legalization In MN, USDA's Hemp Report, TX's Outdated Program And More
During the annual workshop of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, in California, Brian Foss, director of planning, said the county is looking into changes to cannabis regulation, from zoning to droning, the authorities are looking into efficient policies, reported local media. But there's more. “We still think there are...
'I Think It's A Terrific Buy, Even At These Levels': Cramer On This Stock Up 8% Over Last Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Regions Financial Corporation RF is an excellent stock. "I think it’s a terrific buy, even at these levels," he added. When asked about Vale S.A. VALE, he said, "I am going to bless it for a trade. Why? Because...
Key Marijuana Executive Changes You Should Know About: Award-Winning TV Personality Joins MMJ Start-Up & More News
As the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami (April 11-12), gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Emmy Award-Winning TV Personality Joins Cannformatics' Advisory Board. Cannformatics recently announced that Emmy Award-winning TV personality, medical cannabis advocate...
$1,000 Invested In 4 Of The 5 Vaccine Developers Back When WHO Declared COVID-19 An Emergency Yielded Returns
Shares of vaccine developers soared in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with buoyancy spilling into even the next year for some. Most of these stocks have pulled back notably from their COVID-19-vaccine-catalyzed peaks. The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in 2019 in China and spread to the rest of the globe in...
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
Amid Challenges, Analyst Advises Investors To Build Positions: Cannabis Is A Real Industry With $26Bn In 2022 Sales
One of the biggest struggles the cannabis industry still faces is the lack of financial services. Under existing federal law, financial institutions are not allowed to provide their services to marijuana businesses even in states with legal cannabis programs. When lawmakers decided not to include marijuana banking reform in the...
3 Whirlpool Analysts Consider Upcoming Challenges Following Q4 Results
Shares of Whirlpool Corporation WHR gained in after-hours trading on Monday, after the company released its fourth-quarter results. Analyst Daniel Oppenheim reiterated a Neutral rating and a price target of $140. The company’s quarterly results were “impacted by supply-chain disruption and weaker demand environment,” Oppenheim said in a note. Whirlpool...
Analyst Says Cutera's Recurring Revenue Model Tempered By Economic Overhang
William Blair has initiated coverage on Cutera Inc CUTR with a Market Perform rating. The analyst writes that in a $13.9 billion aesthetics industry expected to grow at an 11% five-year compound annual rate, Cutera should take share with its redefined strategy centered on innovation and growing recurring revenue. Cutera's...
Larry Summers Says Consensus View That Inflation Will Come Way Down Is 'Outside Range Of Normal Historical Experience'
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers believes if one looks at the history of developed nations in the 1970s, it is clear that prospects of bringing down inflation are not very encouraging. What Happened: “The history of developed countries since 1970 is very discouraging about the prospects of bringing down...
Uber Analyst Sees Rebound In High Margin Airport Travel In Second Half, Gains From Food Delivery Business
Mizuho analyst James Lee reiterated Buy on Uber Technologies, Inc UBER with a $46 price target. Based on airport and airline tracking in the U.S. and Europe, the analyst anticipates a rebound in the 2H22, which is positive for airport use cases, a high-margin business. Furthermore, use cases like commuting...
Harmonic Likely To See Upside After Securing Comcast Deal And Emerges As Front-Runner For Charter Win, Analysts Say
Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated Harmonic Inc HLIT with a Buy and maintained a $19 price target. HLIT reported a strong 4Q22. Revenue and Non-GAAP EPS of $164.3 million and $0.17 beat consensus estimates. Comcast Corp CMCSA carried the quarter at 48% customer concentration, sure to concern investors that other...
Why Ford Stock Is Rallying Today
Ford Motor Co F shares are rising Tuesday in sympathy with General Motors Co GM, which traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023 outlook. GM Q4 Revenue: $43.1 billion beat estimates of $40.65 billion. GM Q4 EPS: $2.12 beat estimates of $1.69. GM highlighted...
Truist Financial Analyst Downgrades Stock Citing Growing Deposit Competition, Unlikeliness Of Debt Recovery
Stephens & Co analyst Terry McEvoy downgraded Truist Financial Corp TFC from Overweight to Equal-Weight and a $53 price target. On average, EPS in 4Q22 exceeded consensus at 70% of the analyst's Super Regional bank coverage list, and pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) beat consensus at 60% of them. Year-over-year...
Cannabis Operators Join Forces Through Business Combinations For More Accretive Transactions
Vertically integrated cannabis operator, Stem Holdings, Inc. STMHSTEM announced that executed a term sheet for a proposed business combination with Headwaters, LLC, a California-based greenhouse cultivator. “Over the past 12 months, Stem has worked tirelessly to find the right company to transact a business combination with. We could not be...
InVitae's 'Long, Uncertain Path' Toward Profitability: Analyst Downgrades Biotech
Shares of Invitae Corp NVTA came under pressure on Monday, after gaining more than 24% in January. Despite having a restricting plan in place, the biotech company has a “long path to profitability,” according to Goldman Sachs. The Analyst: Matthew Sykes downgraded the rating for Invitae from Neutral...
McDonald's Defensive Appeal Shined Bright In Q4, Analyst Says
Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of McDonald's Corp MCD with a price target of $293. McDonald's reported 4Q adj. EPS of $2.59, which beat the analyst's $2.44 estimate and $2.46 consensus. The analyst noted that the IOM segment contributed the most to the...
'I Say, Move On': Cramer Prefers Nvidia Over This Cloud-Base Content Management Company Up 22%
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX is still a buy. "There’s so many people betting against it, and they’re wrong," he added. Analysts have a consensus Neutral rating on LHX, according to Benzinga analyst ratings data. When asked about Bausch...
