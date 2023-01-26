Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Major Pop Star, Justin Bieber Mentee, Announces Boise Concert
It's that time of the year when everything is cold and seems to be moving far too slow. January, no matter how much fun you might have planned, never fails to seem like it is actually three months long. Well, on the last day of what has been a three-month-long,...
Boise State Fans React To Kellen Moore Being Fired By Cowboys
He is the most successful quarterback in college football history who was released from his job with the Dallas Cowboys. Former Boise State Quarterback Kellen Moore is beloved by folks in the Treasure Valley and Bronco Nation. The gritty underdog who went 51-3 while at Boise State defied the odds...
NCAA Basketball Rankings Continue to Snub Boise State
What we think should be an easy decision for most college basketball pollsters just isn't coming out that way on the other end these days--it's a Boise State conspiracy!. Last year, Boise State made an insane run on the basketball court. The men's team, which traditionally has either been bad or "just OK", made a run into the March Madness tournament bracket and for the first time in a long time, the city had basketball fever. This program has been on an upward trajectory for some time--led by Leon Rice who came to Boise from powerhouse Gonzaga University, the Broncos had been to the dance before and have made plenty of NIT appearances.
Kansas Lost Dog Found In Idaho Thanks To Caldwell Group
It's every person who loves a pet's worse fear. What happens when you lose your dog, cat, or another favorite animal? Animal care workers and veterinarians always tell us that our pets should be micro chipped. They say that if someone loses their four-legged furry family member, a microchip search can reunite lost pets with their families.
One of the Best Coffee Shops in America is Right Here in Boise
Coffee shops in Boise? There's probably an immeasurable amount of them, as there are loads of options all throughout Boise and the surrounding areas — which I think most people would say is a great thing! Having a lot of coffee shops allows for quality, variety, and for each of us to have our own "favorites."
40 Ultimate Idaho Experiences to Have Before You’re 40
These days, that Idaho life is the apple of many an American's eye. It seems once people realize we're not the state of Iowa, they become smitten with our rural-meets-metropolitan lifestyle. And why wouldn't they? From the Gem State's great outdoors, to its one-of-a-kind Boise attractions, Idahoans are never at...
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach
Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
The Most Filmed Location in Idaho May Surprise You
When it comes to major motion pictures, Idaho isn’t quite California or New York, but there are a few filmmakers that dared to take a chance on the Gem State. Which Idaho location has been shot the most?. That’s a question that HawaiianIslands.com set out to answer not just...
The 3 Best Places to Get Croissants in the Boise Area
Here's where to get the best, most delicious croissants in the Boise area. Also, happy National Croissant Day! To celebrate, we wanted to share with you the best bakeries and shops for croissants. While most of us love light, freshly baked croissants, we have some really incredible bakeries in Boise...
Boise Outing, Dinner and Date Ideas to Celebrate Your Love on National Spouses Day
We may still be a couple of weeks away from Valentines day. Today however is another day to appreciate your spouse without all of the flowers and candy fuss. Today is National Spouses Day although a number of countries besides the US celebrate it today too. So how did National...
Website Dedicated To Helping Californians Move To Idaho Exists
It do be facts: Californians are packing up and relocating to beautiful Boise, Idaho. We as Idahoans completely understand the appeal. It's breathtakingly gorgeous, the people are kind, the food is second to none, and there's always something new to do. Some folks like having new neighbors move in, while...
Bundle Up Boise, February is Predicted to Be Colder and Wetter Than Usual
If you are getting tired of winter and are ready for some warmer weather, sorry this is some bad news for you. A cold snap hit the Treasure Valley and while temps will start going up a little later in the week, meteorologists are predicting a colder February than usual and more snow/cold rain fall in February than usual too.
An Up-Close Tour of One of Idaho’s Most Beautiful, Historic Cemeteries [PICS]
Star, Idaho. Records from the City of Star, show Star Cemetery was originally called Home of the Peace Cemetery. Records from the Star Cemetery Maintenance District show the burial grounds underwent a name-changed approximately 60 years ago. In 1900, Star Cemetery's land was donated to the city by James and...
The Most Famous People Who’ve Graduated In And Around Boise
Idaho is famous for a lot of things - potatoes, fry sauce, mountains, and of course, the amazing four seasons we get to experience (sometimes all in a day). Another famous trait of the Gem State?. Its people. Idaho: Origin of the Stars?. Most people are aware that Aaron Paul...
Five Fun Events and Festivals in Boise to Look Forward to this Spring and Summer
It is still cold, and we are so excited for the gorgeous warmer days to show back up in Idaho. Five Fun Events and Festivals in Boise to Look Forward to this Spring and Summer. Warmer weather is hearing our way in the Treasure Valley soon and there are some great outdoor events and festivals that will be here before we know it. Plan your spring and summer around these fantastic and fun outdoor events coming up...
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday
It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
Idaho Senator Brian Lenny: “Why Everyone Needs an AR-15″
A Conservative Republican senator from Nampa is getting a lot of attention from the state's major media outlets. However, it's not for any proposed legislation or statement concerning how the state is being governed. This senator is getting criticized for something he didn't work on in Boise, but something he wrote on his own time.
Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog
Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
Does Anyone F#&k!@g Care About Boise’s Foster Kids in Airbnbs?
BOISE, Idaho. Boise's Airbnbs are the foster parents no one else wants to be. Amid Idaho's foster care crisis, Airbnbs have opened their doors to over 100 children since November of 2021; an initiative launched by Mike Dixon, program manager of IDHW Division of Family & Community Services. In a...
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2