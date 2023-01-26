Read full article on original website
Fountain to be Restored in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square
Work to restore a fountain in Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Square will likely begin in the spring. The Press Democrat reports that the fountain, designed by the late San Francisco sculptor Ruth Asawa, made its debut in Old Courthouse Square in 1987. It was taken apart in 2016 and put into storage when work began to re-unify the Square. Since then, it was discovered that the concrete panels had deteriorated prompting the city to cast them in bronze instead. This is being done using $300,000 dollars of the PG&E settlement funds. It’ll take about 4 to 5 months to complete the fountain once work begins. However, it’s unknown how long the panels featuring Sonoma County’s rich history and culture will take to be completed.
Interim Housing Site Officially Opens in Healdsburg
The first interim housing site in Sonoma County has opened in Healdsburg. The L&M Village site officially had it’s ribbon cutting last Thursday at the repurposed former Healdsburg Avenue lodge. Residents with housing problems first moved into the 22-room site back in November. Organizers say more than 90-percent of residents have landed jobs or boosted their incomes. The site is run by the non-profit Reach for Home and allows residents to stay for 30-days at a time for a maximum of six-months. The city of Healdsburg purchased the site last year using funds from the state’s Project Homekey program.
Multiple Structure Fires Over the Weekend; One Leaves Two Dead in Santa Rosa
Sonoma County has had five structure fires since Friday, leaving two people dead and a dozen others without homes to return to. There were house fires in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, and one in the Hessel area near Sebastopol. Two people were killed in that fire on Sunday morning, identified Monday as 51-year-old Antonio Harless, and 46-year-old Jennifer Coulter. A vacant warehouse in Santa Rosa also caught fire late Saturday night. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of several of the fires.
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
Sonoma Valley Group Vows Weekly Protests Against Developer
A new grassroots group will protest at a Sonoma Valley real estate developer’s sites weekly. Called Wake Up Sonoma, the group will hold it’s first protest this Saturday at 10 AM in front of Cocoa Planet in downtown Sonoma, a property that Ken Mattson bought in 2018 that has largely been vacant since. The group wants participants to “bring signs that communicate our frustration with Lefever/Mattson leaving buildings vacant, and putting profits over community.” Wake Up Sonoma will also hold a town hall at the Sonoma Community Center on February 23rd to provide an overview of their work. Mattson has purchased over 60 properties in the area since 2015.
Tree Falls Onto Santa Rosa Home; No Injuries
A couple is okay after a close call at their home in northeast Santa Rosa. An 80-foot-tall pine tree fell on the home late Sunday night. It landed about 15-feet away from where a 60-year-old man and his wife were sleeping. The man says it wiped out his guest room and half his ceiling. The couple has to move out until repairs are made, as the house has been red-tagged. Authorities believe recent heavy rains and strong winds are to blame.
House Fire in Rohnert Park Displaces Nine
Nine people have been displaced after a house fire in Rohnert Park. On Saturday evening, dispatchers got a call about a fire coming from the garage of a house on Bernice Avenue. When the first patrol unit arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the garage and flames coming out the front door of the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly before it spread to the rest of the home. It appeared to have started in the garage, which was a converted bedroom in the home. Unfortunately, due to the extensive damage, all nine residents living in the home were displaced. Thankfully, there were no injuries.
Body Found at Rohnert Park Creek; Foul Play Not Suspected
Foul play is not suspected with the body of a man found in a Rohnert Park creek. The body was found Friday morning in Hinebaugh Creek. He was identified as a 52-year-old male resident of Sonoma County, although his name hasn’t been publicly released. The investigation is ongoing but police don’t suspect foul play.
Santa Rosa Ranked as a “Best Paying City”
Santa Rosa is one of the best paying U.S. cities for 29 different kinds of jobs. U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Paying Cities 2023” list says Santa Rosa will pay some of the most competitive salaries in the nation for those jobs. They include carpenters, cashiers, pharmacists and retail salesperson. The list counted how many times a job had one of the top five highest paying salaries in metropolitan areas nationwide. Mean salaries were found using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
House Fire Kills Two in Sebastopol
Two people are dead after a house fire near Sebastopol. The fire was reported at about 4:40 Sunday morning in the Hessel area, which is between Sebastopol and Cotati. Authorities say the fire started in the addition of the home, where the pair had been sleeping at the time. Another person was in the main part of the home but made it out uninjured. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire but say there are no signs of arson.
Closed Portion of Joe Rodota Trail Reopened After Homeless Encampments Cleared
A section of Joe Rodota Trail that was closed due to homeless encampments has been reopened. The trail was reopened on Friday evening after county workers spent several days working to relocate individuals and clean up the area. Of the approximate 36 people there, 29 were placed in “alternative housing locations.” Some fencing will remain in place for the time being to prevent other encampments from forming along the trail.
Lamborghini Crashes Into Three Parked Vehicles in Petaluma
A Lamborghini driver has been arrested for DUI after crashing into several vehicles in east Petaluma. Early Friday morning, the luxury sportscar was speeding in the area of Casa Grande Road at Ely Boulevard South when it lost control at the roundabout, and crashed into three parked vehicles. Major damage was done to the parked vehicles and the Lamborghini overturned and burst into flames. The driver, Michael Ladeck, suffered minor injuries. He showed signs of alcohol impairment and was placed under arrest for DUI.
UC Workers Getting Pay Docked Over Recent Strike
The University of California is docking pay for nearly 50-thousand workers. They continued to receive checks while on strike for six weeks to demand a higher salary. The strike ended with a historic labor contract just before Christmas and now the employees are being told they have three months to repay what they received since they weren’t working. Their unions are challenging the move, claiming UC is going about this all wrong.
