A Study Reveals Idaho Is One Of The Best States For Cheaters

We don't want to admit it but it's true - people love to cheat in their relationships. There are many theories as to why people cheat and we'll likely never figure out a concrete reason why they do. Unfortunately, it's just basic and random human behavior - behavior that isn't just plaguing the states around us, but Idaho as well.
The Most Filmed Location in Idaho May Surprise You

When it comes to major motion pictures, Idaho isn’t quite California or New York, but there are a few filmmakers that dared to take a chance on the Gem State. Which Idaho location has been shot the most?. That’s a question that HawaiianIslands.com set out to answer not just...
40 Ultimate Idaho Experiences to Have Before You’re 40

These days, that Idaho life is the apple of many an American's eye. It seems once people realize we're not the state of Iowa, they become smitten with our rural-meets-metropolitan lifestyle. And why wouldn't they? From the Gem State's great outdoors, to its one-of-a-kind Boise attractions, Idahoans are never at...
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
Idaho Men & Women Confess What They Want For Valentine’s Day

Ah yes, Valentine's Day - a day where millions of people profess their love to their crush, their lover, their sidepiece, and yes, even their spouses. Every year, people try their best to create the perfect memory, give the perfect gift, or show their love in one way or another. But what do people really want for Valentine's Day?
Kansas Lost Dog Found In Idaho Thanks To Caldwell Group

It's every person who loves a pet's worse fear. What happens when you lose your dog, cat, or another favorite animal? Animal care workers and veterinarians always tell us that our pets should be micro chipped. They say that if someone loses their four-legged furry family member, a microchip search can reunite lost pets with their families.
Luxury Homes with Helipads! (In Idaho and 3 Neighboring States)

Homes with helipads — do they exist in Idaho? They sure do! In fact, there’s a home with a helipad for sale in Idaho right now. Since there was only one for sale in Idaho, we went to our friendly neighbors in Oregon, Nevada, and Montana to find some other homes that have helipads. Interestingly enough, each of those states have 1-2 homes on the market with helipads, too.
Idaho Senator Brian Lenny: “Why Everyone Needs an AR-15″

A Conservative Republican senator from Nampa is getting a lot of attention from the state's major media outlets. However, it's not for any proposed legislation or statement concerning how the state is being governed. This senator is getting criticized for something he didn't work on in Boise, but something he wrote on his own time.
