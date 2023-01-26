Read full article on original website
Editorial: Lake Land College President Bullock Talks Career and Technical Education
The following is an Editorial from Dr. Josh Bullock, Lake Land College President. Now Presenting the Career and Technical Education Universe. For all you superhero fans out there, allow me to present to you the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Universe. This universe fuels the forward movement of our communities, yet within we find a two-dimensional multiverse.
Effingham Regional Career Academy Creates New Foundation
The Effingham Regional Career Academy’s Board of Directors have created a non-profit foundation that will oversee development of ERCA operations, curriculum and other academy needs. The Effingham Regional Career Foundation has been approved as an Illinois charitable organization and paperwork will be filed soon to receive federal non-profit status...
Lake Land College Library To Host Used Book Sale
The Lake Land College Library will host a used book sale during the week of March 13-17 from 9 am to 4 pm. A large selection of nonfiction books in most subject areas as well as fiction titles will be available for purchase for twenty-five cents, cash only. All items...
Bishop Paprocki to Celebrate Catholic Schools Week with Local Schools
Bishop Paprocki is celebrating Catholic Schools Week with local catholic schools. According to a press release from Bishop Paprocki’s Office, he will be celebrating mass with the following schools on Wednesday, February 1st at 10:00am at St Anthony High School. St. Anthony Grade School/High School (Effingham) students and staff.
Closings and Cancellations For Monday January 30th
The following are closed or cancelled for January 30th:. Teutopolis Girls basketball game this evening 1-30-23 has been cancelled due to Breese Mater Dei being unable to travel. SCHOOLS. NORTH CLAY IS SWITCHING TO E-LEARNING. SOUTH CENTRAL IS SWITCHING TO E-LEARNING. BROWNSTOWN SCHOOLS. ROBINSON SCHOOLS. ST. ELMO SCHOOLS. FLORA SCHOOLS.
Elizabeth Jean Taylor, 70
Elizabeth Jean Taylor, 70, of Clay City, passed away at 1:40 pm EST, Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Heart to Heart Hospice Unit, Terre Haute, Indiana with her family by her side. Elizabeth was born on July 30, 1952, at her home in Oskaloosa Township,...
Teutopolis Board of Trustees, Architectural Committee, and Public Health, Safety, and Water Committee to Meet
The Teutopolis Board of Trustees, Architectural Committee, and the Public Health, Safety, and Water Committee are set to meet on Wednesday, February 1st. The Architectural Committee meeting will begin at 6:15pm. They will review plans for Lot 58 in the Prairie View Subdivision. The Public Health, Safety, and Water Committee...
Doris N. Hammer, 88
Doris N. Hammer, 88, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Altamont Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Kenneth Albert, 91
Kenneth Albert, age 91, of Hidalgo, Illinois, passed away at 7:44 AM – Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Brookstone Estates Robinson, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with a service celebrating Kenny’s life will be held at 2:00 PM. In loving memory of Kenny, memorials may be made to Saved by Grace. The obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Rick L. “Pickle” Benefield, 69
Rick L. “Pickle” Benefield, age 69, of Sainte Marie, Illinois, and a former resident of Newton, Illinois, and Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away at 7:25 PM – Monday, January 23, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburg, Indiana. Funeral services celebrating Rick’s life will be held at...
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54, of Watson, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Clay County Electric Cooperative Reminds Drivers To Slow Down When Approaching Utility Workers
From the Clay County Electric Cooperative, Inc. Facebook Page:. We had a close call tonight with a vehicle unable to slow down. They were able to put it in the ditch instead of the back of our line truck. We are thankful there were no serious injuries, but this could have been catastrophic.
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
These “World’s Largest” Objects Are All In The Same Illinois Town
There seems to be a lot of unique "world's largest" objects out there. There are also a few less cool ones as well. The point is... if there is an object out there, you can probably find a "world's largest" for that thing. Did that make sense? I hope so,...
Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023
A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44 year old Jamie A. Durham of Farina for an Effingham County FTA/FTP warrant for retail theft/disposing of merchandise <$300. Jamie posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 year old Jesse D. Horn of St. Elmo for an Effingham County...
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Man killed in Macon County crash identified
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
