Heikinpäivä made a joyful return to Hancock Saturday, after a two-year absence caused by COVID-19 concerns. Despite temperatures in the high single digits, crowds lined Quincy Street for the annual parade. The toris reported brisk business, and people enjoyed the circle dance, the wife-carrying contest, and the kids kicksled races. The annual buffet and dance was well-attended Saturday night. Finnish American Heritage Center Director David Maki said it was great to have the festival back…

HANCOCK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO