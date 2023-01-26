Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
klkntv.com
Dog revived after porch fire causes $250,000 in damage to Lincoln home, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A porch fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage after spreading to the home late Sunday night, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. This all started near North 29th and Vine Streets, just before 10:30 p.m. Officials say flames eventually spread to the home, displacing...
kfornow.com
Vandalism Reported at Downtown Lincoln Church
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A vandalism case was reported Saturday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church off of 12th and “M” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a passerby saw the glass door on the “M” Street side had been shattered. Arriving officers observed the broken door and searched the building. No suspects were found and damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.
klkntv.com
Crews begin tearing down historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The partial demolition of the historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln has begun. The building, which has stood at the corner near 11th and O Streets since 1924, is being redeveloped to “maintain habitability.”. According to the city’s redevelopment plan, the rehabilitated building...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Scammed Through Pop-Up On Her Computer To Do Online Gambling
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–About $53,000 is gone from an 85-year-old Lincoln woman’s bank account, after she transferred the money from her account to another one in California, when she was contacted to participate in online gambling through a pop-up ad on her computer. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer...
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
iheart.com
Omaha Restaurant Ranked on Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in the Country List
(Omaha, NE) -- Business and restaurant review website Yelp ranks an Omaha restaurant among the top 100 restaurants nationwide. Omaha's Ling's Asian Cuisine came in at number 85 on the on the nationwide list. Ling's Asian Cuisine is located at 6909 S 157th St Suite A. The restaurant's website says some of their main dishes include grilled pork chop, pan-fried noodles, and red curry chicken. Ling's specializes in Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese cuisine.
klin.com
Fire Causes $200,000 Damage At Lincoln Recycling Business
Damage is estimated at $200-thousand after a fire at a metal recycling facility near 1st and West P Street Wednesday afternoon. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m at American Metal Recycling. “When crews arrived they found a vehicle on fire inside a crushing recycling...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
kfornow.com
Officer-Involved Shooting at Omaha Retail Store
OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Omaha Police say they fatally shot a man early Tuesday afternoon, after he walked into a store with a gun and apparently fired rounds inside. According Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, the man walked into who the Target store near 180th and West Center Road with an AR-15-style rifle and “plenty of ammunition.” Chief Schmaderer said officers searched for victims, including customers and workers “because there were some people hiding in there.” No injured people were immediately found.
kfornow.com
Shooting Reported Inside Omaha Retail Store
OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Police are on the scene of a reported shooting early Tuesday afternoon at a retail store in southwest Omaha. According to the Omaha Police Department’s Twitter account, officers are at the scene inside the Target off of 178th and West Center Road about reports of a shooting. Police are clearing the store and the investigation is in the early stages.
Look: Meet The Nebraska Pole Vaulter Making Headlines
Olivia Dunne might have some competition on her hands in the viral college athlete game on TikTok. On Monday, Nebraska Huskers pole vaulter Jess Gardner began to make headlines for her social media profile. Gardner, a junior pole vaulter from Lincoln, has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, ...
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
1011now.com
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha was reportedly robbed Saturday evening. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Camelot Cleaners, 12131 Pacific St., around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a store employee. The employee reported that the suspect...
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
UPDATE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named
The Omaha Police Department has named the officers injured in a Monday night exchange of fire at a Dino's Storage facility in midtown Omaha.
WOWT
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
Billionaire Warren Buffett Strongly Opposes Return of a Familiar Face
The legendary investor rarely speaks out, but when he does, he doesn't mince his words.
