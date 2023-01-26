OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Omaha Police say they fatally shot a man early Tuesday afternoon, after he walked into a store with a gun and apparently fired rounds inside. According Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, the man walked into who the Target store near 180th and West Center Road with an AR-15-style rifle and “plenty of ammunition.” Chief Schmaderer said officers searched for victims, including customers and workers “because there were some people hiding in there.” No injured people were immediately found.

OMAHA, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO