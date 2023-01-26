Read full article on original website
Tennessee fairs celebrated with awards
TENNESSEE FAIRS WERE PRESENTED WITH TOP HONORS AT THE 101st TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS ANNUAL CONVENTION. THE MEETING WAS HELD RECENTLY IN MURFREESBORO. THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS PRESENTED AWARDS TO THE BEST COUNTY, REGIONAL AND STATE AGRICULTURAL FAIRS OF THE 2022 SEASON. FORTY-NINE FAIRS INCLUDING MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR IN LAWRENCE COUNTY RECEIVED THE AWARD OF MERIT BASED ON AGRICULTURE, EDUCATIONAL VALUE, OVERALL OPERATIONS AND THE PROMOTION OF LOCAL INTEREST AND COMMUNITY SPIRIT. LINCOLN COUNTY RECEIVED MOST IMPROVED IN DIVISION AA AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY RECEIVED FIRST RUNNER UP FOR DIVISION AAA. THE STATEWIDE FAIR SHOWCASE OFFERED PRIZE MONEY AND AWARDS IN 40 CATEGORIES. IN ITS 24th YEAR, THE COMPETITION DREW 511 ENTRIES FROM 39 FAIRS.
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
A Peaceful Escape to Monteagle, Tennessee
Perched high on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau is the tiny, artistic town of Monteagle, Tennessee. Local folk call the area “Monteagle Mountain” for the way the land sits on the narrowest part of the plateau at the base of the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to its peaceful setting, Monteagle has hosted retreat centers and folk schools for over 100 years. Its central location to some of Tennessee’s best hiking and waterfalls means it’s a mecca for outdoor lovers. If you’re ready to discover a place under the headlines in beautiful Tennessee, head to Monteagle for your next vacation escape.
Fertilizer Spreader Missing from Business in Franklin County
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help in locating a missing Adams Fertilizer Spreader. It is missing from Fandrich Supply. The missing spreader is identical to the one in the photo, but the missing spreader has the number 6 on its side. If you have information...
Power companies warn of outages ahead of icy weather
Power companies bracing for impact, but say it won't be a repeat of the power grid fail in December.
UPDATE: HCSO Investigating Shooting on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is offering the following update in regard to Monday’s shooting near the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road. Yesterday evening at approximately 7:00 pm (EST), the suspect wanted in connection to this shooting was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting suspect, Brian Stone, and an accomplice, left Hamilton County and proceeded to Marion County where he perpetrated additional crimes.
Man killed in crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, THP says
From NewsChannel 9: A 45-year-old man died in a car crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. A Kenworth Tractor was traveling east on Highway 68, THP says. They say a Ford F350 was traveling west on the highway. Another unidentified vehicle pulled out from...
ERPD Arrests for Jan. 26-29
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Jan. 26-29. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cagle Mountain Crash Injures Multiple Drivers
DUNLAP. Tenn. (WDEF)- Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a head on collision on Cagle Mountain this morning. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. this morning on Highway 111. One driver was entrapped in their vehicle while a victim in the other vehicle was ejected as their car left the...
Person ejected from vehicle after head-on collision on Cagle Mountain Saturday morning
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a head-on collision on Cagle Mountain Saturday morning. Officials responded at 7 a.m. to the side of Cagle Mtn Hwy 111/8 above the waterfalls. When crews arrived, they say one vehicle was still in the roadway with the driver...
Estill Springs Police Searching for Stolen Backhoe
Police in Estill Springs are on the lookout for a missing CASE Backhoe. It looks similar to the one pictured. It was stolen from the Timberlake area in Estill Springs last week. If you have any information, please call Franklin County Consolidated Communication at 931-967-2331. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
Sheriff: Man shot after argument, fight in Putnam Co.
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Putnam County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured on Friday night, the sheriff said in a news release. Deputies responded to a call about 11:30 p.m. on Whitehall Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies found Derrick Borchardt had been shot...
Multiple injured in 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department says this accident was at the intersection of Keith and 20th Street:. Based on driver and witness statements, Cleveland police say the collision began when one vehicle rear-ended...
2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
Car Flips Into Pole and Fire Hydrant in Brainerd
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters had assist a driver who flipped over on Brainerd Road today. Firefighters say that the vehicle left the roadway on the 3800 block of Brainerd Road hit a utility wire, flipped and came to rest against a fire hydrant and pole. The driver was entrapped,...
Doctor and Sons Arrested after Assault Investigation in Warren County
According to Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, on Wednesday, Sergeant Tyler Glenn responded to the lobby of the Sheriff’s office to take an assault report. The victim gave a detailed statement about the incident that took place in her home. After further investigation, Dr. Wendall McAbee, as well as...
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on E. Brainerd, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon. It happened off East Brainerd Road. CPD says the man was transported to a local hospital. The suspect vehicle stayed on-scene. No report of charges have been filed at this...
