Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023
Please Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site VikingsTerritory.com. The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The NFL Salary Cap Will Jump to a Record-High in 2023
On Monday morning, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network broke news that the NFL salary cap would be increasing to a new record-high in 2023. The salary cap during this upcoming season will jump to $224.8 million, an increase of $16.6 million from the $208.4 million salary cap in 2022. This...
Another Defensive Coordinator Candidate Is Officially off the Board
The Minnesota Vikings have been hard at work this week, interviewing multiple defensive coordinator candidates to take over the coaching position for the 2023 season. So far, they’ve interviewed four candidates including Sean Desai, Brian Flores, Ryan Nielsen, and in-house candidate Mike Pettine, but there could be more on the way.
NFC North Round-Up: 4 Bold Offseason Predictions
All the action of the NFL offseason is growing ever closer, and yesterday’s announcement of the official salary cap heading into the 2023 league year (a new record-high salary cap) is just the latest reminder of that. In that spirit, here are 4 bold offseason predictions for every NFC North team in the latest edition of the NFC North Round-Up.
Winners from Day 1 of Senior Bowl Practices
The first of three Senior Bowl practices took place on Tuesday afternoon, an event that gives some of the best seniors in college football a chance to showcase their skills an extra time prior to the NFL Draft. Many prospects use this event to put their names on NFL teams’ radars as well as to raise their draft stock. Here are some of the winners from the first day of the 2023 Senior Bowl.
Vikings Podcast: Clearing Cap Space (Pt. 1)
Yesterday, the news emerged that Minnesota (like the rest of the NFL) would be dealing with an expanded budget in 2024. That’s good news, especially since things are pretty snug right now. On the most recent episode of Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast – Sam and I consider how roster shuffling for the defensive players could lead to massive cap room.
The Vikings Will Play Against Sean Payton in 2023
On Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints agreed to a trade that will send Sean Payton and a 2024 third-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick that will go back to New Orleans, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The first-round pick is via San Francisco and is the 29th overall pick in the draft.
Vikings Mock Draft Monday: Minnesota Trades to Acquire 2 Extra Picks
It’s time for another edition of Vikings Mock Draft Monday, and in this latest mock draft, I’ve opted to trade the Vikings first round pick away in favor of snagging an extra pick in Day Two. Here’s how the full trade went down:. Vikings receive:. Texans second-round...
Vikings FA Fits: LB David Long Provides Youth, Speed, & Pass Rush Upside
Can LB David Long fix what ails Minnesota’s defense?. Perhaps the first position Vikings fans have been looking toward improving is linebacker. Both Jordan Hicks and Eric Kendricks are well-paid veterans who had some struggles in 2022. Both have been included in cut chatter given that the decision to move on from the pair could free up $14.5 million in cap space.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0