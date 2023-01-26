ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023

Please Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site VikingsTerritory.com. The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
purplePTSD.com

NFC North Round-Up: 4 Bold Offseason Predictions

All the action of the NFL offseason is growing ever closer, and yesterday’s announcement of the official salary cap heading into the 2023 league year (a new record-high salary cap) is just the latest reminder of that. In that spirit, here are 4 bold offseason predictions for every NFC North team in the latest edition of the NFC North Round-Up.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Winners from Day 1 of Senior Bowl Practices

The first of three Senior Bowl practices took place on Tuesday afternoon, an event that gives some of the best seniors in college football a chance to showcase their skills an extra time prior to the NFL Draft. Many prospects use this event to put their names on NFL teams’ radars as well as to raise their draft stock. Here are some of the winners from the first day of the 2023 Senior Bowl.
MICHIGAN STATE
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Podcast: Clearing Cap Space (Pt. 1)

Yesterday, the news emerged that Minnesota (like the rest of the NFL) would be dealing with an expanded budget in 2024. That’s good news, especially since things are pretty snug right now. On the most recent episode of Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast – Sam and I consider how roster shuffling for the defensive players could lead to massive cap room.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Will Play Against Sean Payton in 2023

On Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints agreed to a trade that will send Sean Payton and a 2024 third-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick that will go back to New Orleans, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The first-round pick is via San Francisco and is the 29th overall pick in the draft.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
