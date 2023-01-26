Read full article on original website
January 26, 2023
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a...
MCCA 22nd annual meeting of clubs, organizations, resource agencies, volunteers
The Maryville Citizens for Community Action (MCCA) invites representatives from all civic organizations, clubs and resource agencies to attend its annual meeting on Monday, January 30 at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 201 West Third Street, Maryville. The meeting will begin at 11:30 with a provided soup luncheon and...
Maryville’s First Christian names new pastor
The congregation of First Christian Church of Maryville has called and accepted the Rev. Gina Johnson to serve as its new pastor. Johnson has been in the ministry for over a decade and comes to First Christian Church with a dynamic background and an extreme level of focus. She has the determination to continue making First Christian Church an inviting, welcoming community that everyone feels comfortable coming to as they are working on their own understanding of spiritual principles.
10-Squared Men donate to firefighters association
10-Squared Men donated $13,800 to the Firefighters Association of Nodaway County, January 19. At the presentation were Brian Schieber, 10-Squared Men; Tom Shifflett, Zach Hilsabeck; firefighters association; Todd Hill, 10-Squared Men; and Jeremiah Bragg, firefighters association. 10-Squared Men chose the Firefighters Association of Nodaway County after being contacted by Melody...
