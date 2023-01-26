ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

The Hazard Herald

Beshear, local officials celebrate $8 million in water, nonprofit funding

Officials, including Gov. Andy Beshear, held an event on Jan. 24 announcing more than $8 million in funding for cleaner water and nonprofits in Perry County. Beshear, who was joined by local officials and representatives from non-profit organizations, announced that funds will be allocated to improve water infrastructure addressing ongoing issues throughout the area. Funds will also be distributed among non-profit organizations in the county, to support their ongoing efforts.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
