Officials, including Gov. Andy Beshear, held an event on Jan. 24 announcing more than $8 million in funding for cleaner water and nonprofits in Perry County. Beshear, who was joined by local officials and representatives from non-profit organizations, announced that funds will be allocated to improve water infrastructure addressing ongoing issues throughout the area. Funds will also be distributed among non-profit organizations in the county, to support their ongoing efforts.

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO