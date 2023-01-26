Read full article on original website
Beshear, local officials celebrate $8 million in water, nonprofit funding
Officials, including Gov. Andy Beshear, held an event on Jan. 24 announcing more than $8 million in funding for cleaner water and nonprofits in Perry County. Beshear, who was joined by local officials and representatives from non-profit organizations, announced that funds will be allocated to improve water infrastructure addressing ongoing issues throughout the area. Funds will also be distributed among non-profit organizations in the county, to support their ongoing efforts.
Perry County to participate in FEMA Home Buyout Program
Earlier this month, Perry County kicked off their participation in the FEMA Home Buyout Program with a contract signing. This week, on Jan. 24, county officials provided the community with an update on the program. Last year, FEMA approved more than $2 million in federal funding to Perry County for...
Three generations of Hazard family has served in fire department
For one local family, serving on the Hazard Fire Department is a tradition. The patriarch of the family, Earl Smith, started his career in 1968 and retired in 1997. Smith's son, Brad, followed in his footsteps, joining in 1987. Smith’s four grandsons, ages 32, 30 and 21, also followed in...
