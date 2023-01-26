ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Maryville’s First Christian names new pastor

The congregation of First Christian Church of Maryville has called and accepted the Rev. Gina Johnson to serve as its new pastor. Johnson has been in the ministry for over a decade and comes to First Christian Church with a dynamic background and an extreme level of focus. She has the determination to continue making First Christian Church an inviting, welcoming community that everyone feels comfortable coming to as they are working on their own understanding of spiritual principles.
The Bridge offers tutoring

The Bridge Church, 1122 South Main, Maryville, is accepting sign-ups through Sunday, January 29 for its third semester of tutoring. It is a free program. Middle school tutoring for grades five to eight will be from 3 to 4:15 pm, Tuesdays and high school tutoring is slated from 3 to 4:15 pm, Thursdays. The school bus will drop the students at The Bridge but transportation afterwards is up to the student and parents.
January 26, 2023

Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a...
MCCA 22nd annual meeting of clubs, organizations, resource agencies, volunteers

The Maryville Citizens for Community Action (MCCA) invites representatives from all civic organizations, clubs and resource agencies to attend its annual meeting on Monday, January 30 at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 201 West Third Street, Maryville. The meeting will begin at 11:30 with a provided soup luncheon and...
