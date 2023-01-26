Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
CBS Sports
NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries
After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
CBS Sports
49ers' emergency quarterback, who's not a QB, could be forced to play in NFC Championship against Eagles
Going into Sunday's NFC Championship game, the 49ers were already down to their third-string quarterback (Brock Purdy), but after an injury to the rookie, San Francisco is now just one big hit away from being forced to play a quarterback who has never actually played quarterback. With Purdy on the...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes could become first player since 1999 to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl in same season
At the age of 27, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Sunday's AFC title game. As a front-runner for the NFL MVP award, he could also do something that has not been done since he was 4 years old -- win the league MVP and Super Bowl in the same year.
CBS Sports
Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence 'might be a Hall of Famer someday'
Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure as Jaguars head coach did not go well. But the former Florida and Ohio State national champion still holds Jacksonville in high regard. Joining Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" Tuesday, Meyer praised the Jaguars' improved personnel and had even loftier remarks about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs could become second champ in row with losing ATS mark after 30-plus years without one
The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have played on this stage before, while the Eagles are back in the Big Game for the first time since the 2017 season thanks to Jalen Hurts and the ferocious Eagles defense.
CBS Sports
NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from top model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays 14-1
The Kansas City Chiefs avoided losing another close game to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship, using a late field goal from Harrison Butker to pick up the win. They will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia has cruised to a pair of blowout wins this postseason, including a 31-7 rout of the 49ers in the NFC title game. The Eagles are 2-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook for Super Bowl 57. Which side and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go in top 10, Jets look elsewhere for franchise passer
It's Senior Bowl Week. And while there won't be a Justin Herbert, Jordan Love or Kenny Pickett on the roster, first-round talents are in Mobile, Alabama, looking to solidify, or even improve, their draft stock. There could be a Jalen Hurts; a quarterback who folks had somehow forgotten about, but who quietly continues to solidify their draft stock in the eyes of evaluators, and a few years from now we're all acting surprised when that player is balling out.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Can any team stop the Eagles? Philadelphia is proving it has best team in franchise history
PHILADELPHIA -- The feeling of dominance hasn't been encrypted in the Philadelphia fan. For years the Philadelphia Eagles have played second fiddle in the NFC East to the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants -- even though the franchise turned its fortunes around this century. Always viewed as the underdog...
CBS Sports
AFC Championship: Referee Ron Tolbert explains why Chiefs were given a do-over in fourth quarter vs. Bengals
What's a playoff game without a dash of controversy, right? One of the more head-scratching moments of Kansas City's AFC Championship victory over the Bengals on Sunday came in the fourth quarter when it looked like the officials gave the Chiefs what essentially felt like a do-over on a third-and-9 attempt, which they initially failed to convert.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Inactive for AFC Championship Game
Watson (illness) is inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Watson caught his lone target for 12 yards across 37 offensive snaps during the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Jaguars, but he won't be able to play Sunday due to an illness that surfaced late in the week. In Watson's absence, Skyy Moore will be a candidate for increased snaps behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman.
CBS Sports
Giants' Joe Ross: Signs NRI deal with San Francisco
Ross (elbow) agreed Monday with the Giants on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Ross underwent Tommy John surgery last May for the second time in his career and will likely miss the start of the 2023 season while recovering from the procedure. The 29-year-old made 20 appearances (19 starts) for the Nationals in 2021 while posting a 4.17 ERA and 109:34 K:BB in 108 innings. Ross could be a rotation option for the Giants in the second half of the season if he responds well to his rehab program, but he can safely be ignored in even the deepest of fantasy leagues until he reaches the point where he's pitching in minor-league games.
CBS Sports
Cowboys part ways with OC Kellen Moore, HC Mike McCarthy to assume play-calling duties in Dallas, per report
The Dallas Cowboys had a top five scoring offense in 2022. The unit averaged 27.5 points points per game -- the fourth-most in the NFL -- yet someone on the offensive side of the ball had to take responsibility for the team's latest playoff defeat, a 19-12 divisional round loss to the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Dak Prescott co-leading the NFL with 15 interceptions alongside Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills despite missing five games with a right thumb injury probably didn't make owner and general manager Jerry Jones all too happy either. Prescott became the first player in NFL history to lead or co-lead the NFL in picks despite missing five or more games.
CBS Sports
Jets' veteran QB search will start with these three names, plus options for other QB-needy teams
There's no question the New York Jets will have a new starting quarterback for the 2023 season. And Nathaniel Hackett's hire as the offensive coordinator fired up speculation this week about a potential Aaron Rodgers trade. While the Jets will certainly take a long look at potentially trading for Rodgers,...
CBS Sports
Jets' Diontae Spencer: Inks future deal
The Jets signed Spencer to a reserve/future deal Tuesday. Spencer bounced on and off the Jets' practice squad all year, but he was never elevated to the active roster. With his new contract, the fourth-year return man will stick with New York's organization and have a chance to compete for a larger role during the offseason.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brock Purdy suffers torn UCL in throwing elbow vs. Eagles, expected to miss six months
The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, 31-7. It wasn't exactly the title game we were expecting, as the 49ers were completely derailed by quarterback injuries. Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the 49ers' first possession of the game, and then his backup, Josh Johnson, suffered a concussion in the third quarter. While Purdy returned to the game, he clearly was not the same.
CBS Sports
NFC Championship: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan explains why he didn't challenge DeVonta Smith catch
It didn't take long for the first controversial play to pop up on conference championship weekend. It occurred on the first drive of the NFC Championship Game, when Jalen Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 29-yard gain on fourth-and-3. The Eagles quickly ran off a play following the completion before taking an early 7-0 lead on Miles Sanders' 6-yard touchdown run. They went on to beat the 49ers, 31-7, to reach Super Bowl LVII.
Comments / 0