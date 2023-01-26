ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autoblog

Vans are cool again, and we have SUVs to thank

If you ask us, vans have always been low-key rad, but their ability to resonate with American shoppers has really ebbed and flowed. Today, vans are experiencing an uptick in popularity, and one of the big factors driving this change is an unlikely source: SUVs. In the 1980s and 1990s,...
Hidden Features You Might Not Know About On Your Car's Key Fob

Key fobs are a generally pretty mundane and overlooked piece of automotive paraphernalia. A few decades ago, drivers didn't have a way to remotely unlock their cars, and now it's taken for granted. The technology is actually fairly recent, as the first car to ever feature a remote unlock feature via a key fob was the AMC/Renault Alliance from 1983 (via Car and Driver).
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts

UPDATE (25 January):The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin his...
Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Jeep Wrangler

Few modern SUVs could boast an iconic lineage as the Jeep Wrangler. The original Willys MB portrayed a crucial role in winning WWII. Still, the first-gen YJ Wrangler that debuted in 1986 was the progenitor of the TJ (1996), JK (2006), and the current-gen Wrangler JL introduced in 2018 (per Car and Driver). The Wrangler remains as capable in the wilderness as its military-based ancestor, but it has become a lifestyle symbol for adventure-ready buyers as well.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Responded To Tesla's Big Price Cut

The Ford F-150 Lightning is sold out for quite a while. Due to its extreme popularity, the Lightning will be unavailable until Ford can get faster and higher EV production underway. The Mustang Mach-E, the brand's crossover SUV EV, isn't much different and has enjoyed incredibly high demand since its release. That's a double-edged sword for Ford as very popular cars aren't a bad thing at all, if (and that's a big "if") it can keep up with production. But Ford also has the advantage of a near-global supply chain and multiple production lines to smooth out production delays. It's only a matter of when that will happen.
This Sleek Wooden Car Is Like Nothing We've Seen Before

When it comes to the construction of modern supercars, certain materials spring to mind. Carbon fiber. Titanium. Aramid weave. Gearhead dreams and the fancies of automotive engineers tend to feature shiny, expensive, occasionally spider-inspired materials. Some things just feel like the future. But what about wood?. In at least one...
Motor1.com

Audi Design Boss: Final Combustion RS Cars Will Be Mind-Blowing

In case you've missed the memo, Audi will launch its final new car powered by a combustion engine in a couple of years as every new product from 2026 will be purely electric. From 2033, the luxury brand will only sell EVs, with a possible exception in China where local demand could determine the Four Rings to continue production of ICE cars. Before the gradual switch to EVs begins, conventionally powered performance cars will go out with a bang.
