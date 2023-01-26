Read full article on original website
Here's What Makes The Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt Such A Big Deal
Drag racing collectors tend to swoon over the Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt, which was an impressive, incredibly rare, and stylish V8 drag racer from the '60s.
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
Autoblog
Vans are cool again, and we have SUVs to thank
If you ask us, vans have always been low-key rad, but their ability to resonate with American shoppers has really ebbed and flowed. Today, vans are experiencing an uptick in popularity, and one of the big factors driving this change is an unlikely source: SUVs. In the 1980s and 1990s,...
Ford's Electric Pickup Can Power Your House In An Outage, But The Cost Could Be Eye-Watering
Ford's F-150 Lightning has a massive battery that can reportedly power an entire house for a significant amount of time.
GMC Hummer EV SUVs Will Roll Off The Production Line Soon, But They Won't Be Cheap
The mighty Hummer EV will be making its way to some customers in the near future. If you plan to grab one of your own, you may have to pay more than expected.
The Best Driver Assistance Systems You Can Buy That Aren't Tesla Autopilot
While Tesla Autopilot sits top-of-mind in driver assistance, most auto manufacturers are working on technology that is as good or better than Musk's company.
Hidden Features You Might Not Know About On Your Car's Key Fob
Key fobs are a generally pretty mundane and overlooked piece of automotive paraphernalia. A few decades ago, drivers didn't have a way to remotely unlock their cars, and now it's taken for granted. The technology is actually fairly recent, as the first car to ever feature a remote unlock feature via a key fob was the AMC/Renault Alliance from 1983 (via Car and Driver).
Here's How Fast A 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Really Is
The Barracuda line of cars started off small, debuting in the form of a sporty trim level on the Plymouth Valiant in 1964.
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January):The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin his...
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Completes EPA Test, Proves To Be One Of The Most Efficient Vehicles In The US
EPA range testing has concluded for the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6, with the results showing it may become one of the best electric vehicles to buy.
What You Need To Do If Your Nintendo Switch Won't Turn On
A dead Nintendo Switch is usually associated with a dead battery, but what can you do if your Switch is frozen? What if you cannot reset your system?
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Adds A Plug-In Hybrid Option
The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV lineup is getting a lot of upgrades for 2024, including the addition of the GLE 400e 4MATIC - a plug-in hybrid.
This Odd-Looking BMW Hatchback Has Something In Common With The McLaren F1
Before acquiring Mini in 1996, BMW was planning its own compact economy hatchback — complete with odd styling, center-mounted driver seat, and a fax machine.
Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Jeep Wrangler
Few modern SUVs could boast an iconic lineage as the Jeep Wrangler. The original Willys MB portrayed a crucial role in winning WWII. Still, the first-gen YJ Wrangler that debuted in 1986 was the progenitor of the TJ (1996), JK (2006), and the current-gen Wrangler JL introduced in 2018 (per Car and Driver). The Wrangler remains as capable in the wilderness as its military-based ancestor, but it has become a lifestyle symbol for adventure-ready buyers as well.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Responded To Tesla's Big Price Cut
The Ford F-150 Lightning is sold out for quite a while. Due to its extreme popularity, the Lightning will be unavailable until Ford can get faster and higher EV production underway. The Mustang Mach-E, the brand's crossover SUV EV, isn't much different and has enjoyed incredibly high demand since its release. That's a double-edged sword for Ford as very popular cars aren't a bad thing at all, if (and that's a big "if") it can keep up with production. But Ford also has the advantage of a near-global supply chain and multiple production lines to smooth out production delays. It's only a matter of when that will happen.
The 12 Best Suzuki Motorcycles Ever Made
Suzuki has a long history in the motorcycle industry and has made some iconic bikes along the way. Here are our favorites through the years.
This Sleek Wooden Car Is Like Nothing We've Seen Before
When it comes to the construction of modern supercars, certain materials spring to mind. Carbon fiber. Titanium. Aramid weave. Gearhead dreams and the fancies of automotive engineers tend to feature shiny, expensive, occasionally spider-inspired materials. Some things just feel like the future. But what about wood?. In at least one...
Audi Design Boss: Final Combustion RS Cars Will Be Mind-Blowing
In case you've missed the memo, Audi will launch its final new car powered by a combustion engine in a couple of years as every new product from 2026 will be purely electric. From 2033, the luxury brand will only sell EVs, with a possible exception in China where local demand could determine the Four Rings to continue production of ICE cars. Before the gradual switch to EVs begins, conventionally powered performance cars will go out with a bang.
