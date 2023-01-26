Read full article on original website
Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street
Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
A Quick Lesson In How To Handle Good News From Pampa, TX
Before you go firing your lips off at the hip because you've got a chronic case of hot headed know-it-all-ness that you can't wait to showoff online, think twice. Recently, I and several other people, were reminded how beautification projects work in a city. It was a quick lesson in...
Does This Mean No More Rolled Ice Cream in Amarillo?
It's always fun when Amarillo gets a place that is cool and unique. A place that you can find in the bigger cities. For us, that was rolled ice cream. Rolled ice cream was available in the bigger cities and it was a cool treat. Amarillo finally had a few places open up that made the cool rolled ice cream in 2018.
Is it Illegal in Texas to Use My Neighbors Dumpster?
During the great dumpster issue of 2022, I didn't know that I could possibly be breaking the law. Heck, all I wanted was to get rid of my trash. I would sometimes have to make do with what I had. So when we were down to just one dumpster empty...
Dumpster Held Hostage In Amarillo Business’ Showdown With City
**UPDATE** Negotiations have been made and the two entities have peacefully resolved the matter of the missing dumpster. You know the old saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Well, a local business is feeling the loss of something very needed. This is something we usually take...
The Most Dangerous Time For Driving In Amarillo Is…..
When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.
The Real Story of the Gigantic Legs Between Canyon & Amarillo
I love it when I stumble across something on the Internet that makes me go "a-ha!" Amarillo has its fair share of strange and quirky things. One of my personal favorite oddities is the first one that I ever saw: The Giant Legs of Ozymandias. The giant legs were carved...
Check Out This Casting Call For Short Film Being Shot In Amarillo
Wanna take your chance at getting onto a film, well here's your chance!. An independent film production, Parrack Productions is currently in pre-production and is in the process of casting roles for an independent film by the name "The Salesman". As of right now, all we know about the film...
This Awesome Playground Was Built In 5 Days, By Volunteers
This past weekend I visited a playground that is honestly one of the nicest I've ever seen. This park was surprising for several reasons, one of which being how it was built. The park is in Clinton, OK. Just a couple of hours to the east. You know Clinton. That's...
Dumas Brewery Says Enough Is Enough With Unsupervised Kids
We cherish our local businesses. They give us things to do, and places to go and relax. Some of those businesses even go above and beyond to ensure we can enjoy ourselves. One of those businesses here in the Texas Panhandle (Dumas, to be exact) is the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company. This is a popular destination for many people, especially for parents. Yes, part of the reason parents love it is because it's a place where they can go to enjoy a few drinks when the kids are driving them bananas. I know, I'm a parent.
City Of Amarillo To Honor Legacy Of Rick Husband Next Week
Next week marks the 20th anniversary of the tragedy that claimed the lives of the crew aboard the Columbia space shuttle, including Amarillo's own Rick Husband. The City of Amarillo put out a press release earlier today detailing a ceremony that will take place honoring his legacy. Ceremony Honoring The...
Local Amarillo Homeless Man is Quite the Impressive Artist
Amarillo really is a kind city. We really do have compassion. When we see people that really need help we open up our hearts and sometimes our wallets Helping is what we do best. Do You Know About Jimmy?. If you have ever driven down the access road off I40...
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
Stopping On An On-Ramp? Here’s How You Enter The Highway Amarillo.
When it comes to driving in Texas, there can be a lot of frustrations. One thing we have a ton of is yield signs, and sometimes you've got two yield signs in the same place. One that comes to mind is the yield sign at Bell and I-40. As you turn right onto the frontage road, there's the overpass loop there that ALSO has a yield sign. You end up in a standoff as to who goes first.
Dodge Charger Slams Amarillo School Bus Into Front Yard
Are you ready for unmatched power and performance? Look no further than the Dodge Charger. This muscle car boasts a range of engine options, including the available 6.2L HEMI V8 engine that delivers a staggering 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. And with enough horsepower to throw an entire...
[GALLERY] Reclaim Your Interesting Lost Stuff Amarillo
My buddy and I spend about six months out of the year walking the streets of Amarillo. No, not that way. Come on. I do get out and help her train to walk sixty miles in a few days for Susan G. Komen. Spending that much time really getting to...
What Is Going With Leftwoods In Amarillo And These Odd Messages?
Update: I heard back from Leftwoods, and they said "We ARE Open." Good news. They're open 3PM to 2AM seven days a week. You hate to see it. Spend your money there or not, it's never good to see a local business going through it. By it, I mean a bad time. It looks like that's what is happening.
It’s Finally Time to Soar at Amarillo’s Urban Air Adventure Park
You've waited a long time for some adventure and now you're going to get it!. Last January we told you about a new adventure park coming to Amarillo. It was called Urban Adventure Air Park. The crazy thing about this new adventure park was they were building it at Westgate Mall.
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
I’m Tired Of Young Hoodlums, Where’s A Good Bar In Amarillo For Old People?
In Austin, I had a great little sports bar that was within walking distance of my house. It was a great place for me to go after a day at work, or just in general if I wanted to grab a couple of cold ones. It was a quiet, laid-back...
