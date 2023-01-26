ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street

Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
AMARILLO, TX
A Quick Lesson In How To Handle Good News From Pampa, TX

Before you go firing your lips off at the hip because you've got a chronic case of hot headed know-it-all-ness that you can't wait to showoff online, think twice. Recently, I and several other people, were reminded how beautification projects work in a city. It was a quick lesson in...
PAMPA, TX
Does This Mean No More Rolled Ice Cream in Amarillo?

It's always fun when Amarillo gets a place that is cool and unique. A place that you can find in the bigger cities. For us, that was rolled ice cream. Rolled ice cream was available in the bigger cities and it was a cool treat. Amarillo finally had a few places open up that made the cool rolled ice cream in 2018.
AMARILLO, TX
Dumpster Held Hostage In Amarillo Business’ Showdown With City

**UPDATE** Negotiations have been made and the two entities have peacefully resolved the matter of the missing dumpster. You know the old saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Well, a local business is feeling the loss of something very needed. This is something we usually take...
AMARILLO, TX
The Most Dangerous Time For Driving In Amarillo Is…..

When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.
AMARILLO, TX
This Awesome Playground Was Built In 5 Days, By Volunteers

This past weekend I visited a playground that is honestly one of the nicest I've ever seen. This park was surprising for several reasons, one of which being how it was built. The park is in Clinton, OK. Just a couple of hours to the east. You know Clinton. That's...
CLINTON, OK
Dumas Brewery Says Enough Is Enough With Unsupervised Kids

We cherish our local businesses. They give us things to do, and places to go and relax. Some of those businesses even go above and beyond to ensure we can enjoy ourselves. One of those businesses here in the Texas Panhandle (Dumas, to be exact) is the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company. This is a popular destination for many people, especially for parents. Yes, part of the reason parents love it is because it's a place where they can go to enjoy a few drinks when the kids are driving them bananas. I know, I'm a parent.
DUMAS, TX
City Of Amarillo To Honor Legacy Of Rick Husband Next Week

Next week marks the 20th anniversary of the tragedy that claimed the lives of the crew aboard the Columbia space shuttle, including Amarillo's own Rick Husband. The City of Amarillo put out a press release earlier today detailing a ceremony that will take place honoring his legacy. Ceremony Honoring The...
AMARILLO, TX
Stopping On An On-Ramp? Here’s How You Enter The Highway Amarillo.

When it comes to driving in Texas, there can be a lot of frustrations. One thing we have a ton of is yield signs, and sometimes you've got two yield signs in the same place. One that comes to mind is the yield sign at Bell and I-40. As you turn right onto the frontage road, there's the overpass loop there that ALSO has a yield sign. You end up in a standoff as to who goes first.
AMARILLO, TX
Dodge Charger Slams Amarillo School Bus Into Front Yard

Are you ready for unmatched power and performance? Look no further than the Dodge Charger. This muscle car boasts a range of engine options, including the available 6.2L HEMI V8 engine that delivers a staggering 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. And with enough horsepower to throw an entire...
AMARILLO, TX

