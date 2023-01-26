Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
Woman arrested, charged with murder in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a woman in Arizona, Friday, in connection with a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert area in July 2022. On July 15, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. They arrived to find 44-year-old Aaron Follstad-Martin dead at the scene.
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.
Car Taken From Portland Woman Driveway Found In Adjacent Homeless Camp
On Tuesday, someone stole a brand-new automobile from a woman’s driveway in southeast Portland. The vehicle was subsequently discovered in a homeless encampment in the area. This occurred in the Hazelwood area, where Beverly Cipolla had recently relocated from California. Car Taken From Portland Woman Driveway Found In Adjacent...
Portland schools hiring police officers for sports events following rash of shootings
After a spate of shootings outside Portland high schools, the school district is hiring police officers to be present at sporting events.
Portland Fire responds to laundry fire on the "Breeze," no damage and no injures reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Portland Fire tells KATU that a fire began in the laundry room on the bravo deck of the ship named the Breeze. The 636-foot-long vessel had just been loaded with 37,000 tons of wheat. The Breeze's crew performed the initial fire attack before Portland Fire...
Beaverton Police Officer Up For National Award
BEAVERTON, Ore. – A Beaverton police officer is up for a national award after making a heroic rescue. You can see on Officer Nicholas Jacobs’ body cam footage that when he arrived to a report of a crash last August 30th, the car was on its side and fully on fire.
Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon
NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
Mental fitness hearing scheduled for woman who allegedly pushed 3-year-old onto MAX tracks
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County Judge will assess on Tuesday whether Brianna Workman is fit to stand trial on assault and other charges for allegedly attacking a toddler at a MAX station in December. In an incident caught on security video, Workman, the suspect, is seen shoving an...
Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
Portland man indicted for 2011 murder
PORTLAND, Ore — Nearly 11 years ago, Leonard James "LJ" Irving was shot and killed in Northeast Portland. But Lucy Mashia, his mother, continued to stay in contact with investigators and always believed there would be justice. “I kept praying. I kept getting on TV, I just never gave...
Mercedes crashes in Gresham, parolee booked for 4 felonies
A man wanted for parole and probation violations crashed a Mercedes hit another car as he tried to speed away in Gresham early Saturday night.
Brent Luyster Jr. appears in court for robbery, assault
The son of a convicted triple-murderer is back in court for robbery and assault, only months after being acquitted for the murder of his stepfather. On Feb. 3, Brent Luyster Jr., 18, is set to make a plea on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and unlawful firearm possession, as well as a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. The charges stem from an incident at an outdoor sporting goods store in east Vancouver in late December.
4-vehicle crash injures at least 1 on Hwy 26 in Beaverton
A 4-vehicle crash that hurt at least one person snarled traffic on Highway 26 in Beaverton Monday morning.
Shotgun blast strikes NE Portland house, man charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old Portland man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at another man with a shotgun in northeast Portland last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On Dec. 8, 2022, police responded to the 6100 block of Northeast Simpson Street after a report...
Convicted Portland murderer faces jail time for California crimes
Convicted Portland murderer Larry Hurwitz is facing a potential six-month jail term for violating the terms of his post-prison release supervision for the infamous 1990 murder of Tim Moreau.
Portland man files lawsuits against 5 fast-food spots, claims each served him dead bugs
A local man has filed lawsuits against five different fast-food restaurants in the greater Portland area within the last year and a half, seeking $50,000 in compensatory damages after he allegedly found a dead bug in his food at each business.
Suspect arrested in homicide at Salmon Creek motel
VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man died following a fight with another man at a Clark County motel on Friday night, authorities said. The incident landed the second man in jail facing a murder charge. A caller to 911 reported an assault at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99...
Opinion: Portland Gray Panthers call for Walmart boycott amid gun violence
Lew Church, with the Portland Gray Panthers, says the group supports a boycott against Walmart as a way to tackle gun violence.
