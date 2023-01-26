ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kptv.com

Woman arrested, charged with murder in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a woman in Arizona, Friday, in connection with a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert area in July 2022. On July 15, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. They arrived to find 44-year-old Aaron Follstad-Martin dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Woman arrested in Arizona, charged with Portland man's murder

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman wanted in connection with the July 2022 murder of a Portland man has been arrested in Arizona, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, 44, was found shot to death near the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on the evening of Friday, July 15.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Car Taken From Portland Woman Driveway Found In Adjacent Homeless Camp

On Tuesday, someone stole a brand-new automobile from a woman’s driveway in southeast Portland. The vehicle was subsequently discovered in a homeless encampment in the area. This occurred in the Hazelwood area, where Beverly Cipolla had recently relocated from California. Car Taken From Portland Woman Driveway Found In Adjacent...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Beaverton Police Officer Up For National Award

BEAVERTON, Ore. – A Beaverton police officer is up for a national award after making a heroic rescue. You can see on Officer Nicholas Jacobs’ body cam footage that when he arrived to a report of a crash last August 30th, the car was on its side and fully on fire.
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon

NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
NEWBERG, OR
kptv.com

Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland man indicted for 2011 murder

PORTLAND, Ore — Nearly 11 years ago, Leonard James "LJ" Irving was shot and killed in Northeast Portland. But Lucy Mashia, his mother, continued to stay in contact with investigators and always believed there would be justice. “I kept praying. I kept getting on TV, I just never gave...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Brent Luyster Jr. appears in court for robbery, assault

The son of a convicted triple-murderer is back in court for robbery and assault, only months after being acquitted for the murder of his stepfather. On Feb. 3, Brent Luyster Jr., 18, is set to make a plea on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and unlawful firearm possession, as well as a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. The charges stem from an incident at an outdoor sporting goods store in east Vancouver in late December.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Suspect arrested in homicide at Salmon Creek motel

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man died following a fight with another man at a Clark County motel on Friday night, authorities said. The incident landed the second man in jail facing a murder charge. A caller to 911 reported an assault at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

