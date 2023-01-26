ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSUSD is sponsoring students to go on college tours

By Miyoshi Price
 5 days ago
Palm Springs Unified School District will sponsor 24 students on an H.S.I. (Hispanic Serving Institutions) tour in Austin, Texas, and 24 students attending the H.B.C.U. (Historically Black Colleges and Universities)tour to Washington, D.C.

Stephanie Cesena is an 11th-grader who wants to become a Psychiatrist. Her parents did not go to college, but her sister inspired her to go to college. "A lot of us are the first generation we've never had the pathway," says Cesena "And we're finally getting to know, like, opportunities and experiences coming from a small town." Cesena will be going on the college tour in Texas.

Students will be traveling to Texas from April 10th through the 16th.

Messiah Smith is an 11th-grade student-athlete who hopes to see coaches and athletic directors so he can get guidance on what his possibilities are but before hearing about the program, he did not know what an H.B.C.U was, he was surprised. "My thoughts were that they're given us an opportunity to go somewhere and see how different it is in different areas," says Smith. "And to visit colleges, people never visit colleges that we never thought we could go to."

HBCU students will be traveling to Washington D.C. from April 1st until the 7th

Last Year, they sent 24 of their students on an H.B.C.U. Tour on the east coast. The District paid their transportation, meals, and lodging and raised funds (with the help of the African American Parent Advisory Committee (AAPAC) to help with other expenses. The A.A.P.A.C. initiated the entire program and possibility. News channel three was told by a district representative that the parents proposed the program to the district and made sure that students would continue to have this opportunity.

The program created some buzz in the district, and this year the Latino Parent Advisory Committee proposed a tour that highlighted Hispanic Serving Institutions.

The District will be paying the expenses above for all students, but they are also seeking donations from the public to help with additional costs. TO SUPPORT, USE THIS LINK https://secure.qgiv.com/for/hbcu/ .

Students will be able to visit Howard University, Morgan University, Bowie State, Coppin State, as well as Norfolk State University during the H.B.C.U tour.

"There'll be visiting a mix of junior colleges and Texas states and privates such as Texas State University, St. Edwards, Concordia University during the H.S.I tour

"We're very proud to be part of Palm Springs unified because they put their money where their mouth is they say they support students of color," says Dr. Nicole Crawford, coordinator of Diversity and Racial Equity. "We know that a lot of our kids come from lower socio-economic statuses. So we want to make sure that we are inclusive and that we make sure that kids do feel supported in their families. So we do make sure that we cover the cost of the flight, hotel meals, as well as, you know, different expenses for the kids. We're also fundraising. So if people would like to do a donation, we'd be more than happy to accept, and we'd be very thankful for that."

PSUSD will be taking children to a Black College Expo in Los Angeles, Ca. on Saturday, January 28th. See the flyer below:

Again, if you would like to support students going on these college tours, go to this link: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/hbcu/ .

