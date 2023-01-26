Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
SEUHD Discusses Options for Moab
During the Southeast Utah Board of Health meeting on Tuesday, Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) Health Officer Brady Bradford presented a Moab building update and opened discussion regarding the options. Recently, Utah State built a new campus south of Moab. The Moab Free Health Clinic purchased the property that the...
etvnews.com
CJ Smuin Memorial Foundation Continues to Raise Awareness
A tragedy that struck the Smuin family two years ago with the death of their son CJ has led to inspiring and educating hundreds since his unfortunate passing. This led to the creation of the CJ Smuin Memorial Foundation, which aims to spread awareness about suicide and its prevention as well as award scholarships to deserving baseball players.
etvnews.com
Castle Dale Elementary Students Visit the Beach
Castle Dale Elementary students were treated to a beach day on Jan. 20. The tradition was started by Donna Thomas, a former lunchroom worker at Castle Dale Elementary. “The intent of Beach Day is to remind students of warmer days to come,” Jeanette Woolsey of Castle Dale Elementary shared. “Students are asked to dress in Hawaiian themed attire and bring a beach towel to eat lunch on.”
etvnews.com
Let’s Ride!
Green River, long considered “the hub” for exploring the gorgeous desert of southeastern Utah, is welcoming two off-roading events in March and April. First up will be the Watermelon Crawl followed by the Green River Dirt Bike Rally. Watermelon Crawl: San Rafael Swell/Green River Ride. Join us for...
etvnews.com
Spartans Leave Triple Digits in Moab
The temperature can certainly rise in Moab in the summer, but it unusual to see triple digits in the winter. And while the thermometer might have shown a cold night on Friday, the Spartans were red-hot when they faced the Red Devils. Emery put a hurt on Grand, scoring over...
Comments / 0