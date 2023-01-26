Former British No.1 Laura Robson calls for increased format in Women's Grand Slam matches: "I don’t see why we don’t play best of five from quarter-finals onwards"

Read full article on original website
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
McEnroe believes Djokovic will win ‘three more major’s: “Novak is probably the best out of three athletically”
Novak Djokovic won his 22nd Grand Slam in the Australian Open and reached Rafael Nadal as the male tennis players with the most tournaments in this category. John McEnroe believes that Nole can keep adding Slams. The dispute to be the male player with most Grand Slam lived a new...
Becker doesn't expect similar dominance from Djokovic at Roland Garros and Wimbledon: "It will be a completely different act and burden"
Boris Becker doesn't think Djokovic will dominate at Roland Garros or Wimbledon as much as he did at the Australian Open as he'll face bigger challenges. Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant tennis player at the Australian Open in history so his run this year wasn't that surprising. Becker would be surprised if Djokovic managed to do that or even something remotely similar at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Those events come with their own challenges and age will eventually catch up with him:
Tsitsipas dubs Djokovic the GOAT after Australian Open Final defeat: "Novak is the greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet"
Stefanos Tsitsipas has hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest player to ever hold a racquet after losing to him in the 2023 Australian Open final. Novak Djokovic played another fascinating match to take down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and the Greek player was very complimentary of Djokovic after the match. Tsitsipas didn't play well, he certainly didn't play well enough to take down a solid Djokovic albeit not a special one. There were chances in this match but Tsitsipas simply didn't take them.
Novak Djokovic’s coach revealed their most difficult Australian Open moment: “He couldn’t move…
Goran Ivanisevic has been through heaven and hell with Novak Djokovic, and he said that emotions are very different as a coach compared to those when you play. “As a tennis fan, this is huge what Novak has achieved, honestly. I’ve been a coach before, won US Open with Marin Cilic, but then Real Madrid asked me to be their coach, ” said Ivanisevic, likening Djokovic to the successful Spanish football club. “When you get into the machine, there simply isn’t room for error. You have to be switched on all the time, there is always something happening, we are nervous 24 hours a day. Nothing is ever all right, but then good things happen. Then it’s all worth it”, the former Wimbledon champion told reporters in his native Croatian.
"If his body plays along, he'll be in the top ten or five players again": McEnroe believes Zverev due for top five return if injury issues subside
John McEnroe believes Alexander Zverev will be in the top 5 sooner rather than later if his bodies holds up and he stops getting injured. Alexander Zverev made a return to Australia but the German didn't shine. He was beaten fairly early in the event and that was largely expected after he missed most of the year following his ankle injury at Roland Garros. Much will depend on his health, but John McEnroe believes that Zverev will return to the top if his body holds up:
Becker believes Federer's legacy will remain untouched despite Djokovic heading towards GOAT status: "With Roger, everything is so perfect, almost too good to be true"
Boris Becker doesn't think Novak Djokovic adding to his legacy will impact that of the Swiss as the story of Federer is 'perfect' almost too good to be true. The former player is probably right because no player was ever as popular as Federer and it's hard to imagine that any player ever will be as popular as the. His impact on the game is cemented as every major player basically cites him as an inspiration or idol. Djokovic's place in tennis history is cemented as well but in a different light.
Toni Nadal elaborates on how nephew Rafael Nadal was different from other kids - "He wasn't trying to embarrass you like other kids"
Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal recently weighed in on his nephew's upbringing and what made him extremely likable as a trainee. The 22-time Grand Slam champion started playing tennis at the age of four under Toni's guidance. It was his uncle who made the conscious decision for him to start playing left-handed. Nadal is right-handed, and playing tennis is the only thing that the iconic player can do with his left hand.
Siniakova hits out at poor treatment of doubles players: “I’m World No.1 but I don’t feel any wow”
Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova were crowned Australian Open doubles champions, clinching their seventh Grand Slam as a couple. The current No. 1 in the doubles ranking spoke at a press conference about the treatment received by doubles players. The Czech duo has established itself as one of the most...
Gauff hits fastest serve in women's draw during Australian Open
Coco Gauff has returned this year with an improved serve and it was already on show in Melbourne as the American hit the fastest serve in the women's draw. Gauff has always had a solid serve but it was very inconsistent in many ways. It's looking better this year and she actually hit the fastest serve in the women's draw which can be tricky. There are many strong servers on the women's tour and quite a few can hit the ball near the 200 mark. Coco Gauff hit a serve clocking at 195 km/h (121 mph) which tied Elena Rybakina for the fastest serve at the event.
Further flag controversy as Chetnik flag spotted in crowd during Djokovic-Tsitsipas Australian Open Final
There has been further controversy over flags during the final of the 2023 Australian Open with a controversial Chetnik flag spotted in the crowd of the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Twitter user, Sophie Mak which was then shared by prominent journalist, Ben Rothenberg spotlighted this saying:...
Jabeur jokingly takes credit for Sabalenka Australian Open win: "She practised with me ... well at least I like to think that"
Ons Jabeur jokingly took credit for Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open win explaining that they practiced before the event which is why she won. Aryba Sabalenka made her dreams a reality when she won the 2023 Australian Open by beating Elena Rybakina in the final. It's been something that many predicted her to do but it her a few years to finally get all things into place. It's a great moment for a player who was number one in doubles before as she hopes to get to that spot in singles as well.
Evert sends best wishes to Halep as doping scandal continues: "I hope this gets resolved soon"
Chris Evert has sent her best wishes to Simona Halep who is still in the middle of her fight to prove her doping suspension was the result of an accident. Halep was shocked to find out a banned substance was found in her samples and she promised to fight to prove her innocence. Many have come out in support of Halep since then categorically rejecting any notion that she would take something illegal knowingly. Reports since then indicated that Halep might have found out how the substance entered her body and that a supplement might be at fault.
Robson and Schett believe women's tennis is in a great place: "Swiatek dominated the whole WTA Tour, but this year, I think it’s going to look very different"
Laura Robnson and Barbara Schett believe that women's tennis is in a great place with all the young players emerging right now and the established veterans. Both of them agree that the domination of Swiatek will likely come to an end because there is simply too much talent on the Tour right now. Swiatek already showed in Australia that things are going to be very tough for her when some of the better players like Rybakina hit a high level. She's likely going to stay number one but both expect far more parity.
“It’s his decision”: Craig Tiley clarifies Srdjan Djokovic’s absence from Australian Open final
Srdjan Djokovic, father of Novak Djokovic caused controversy after posing for photos with Russian fans who support the war with Ukraine. Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley spoke about Srdjan's absence from the Australian Open semi-final. It was rumored about a possible sanction, but Tiley assured: “It’s his decision,”....
Kohlmann relies on Zverev impact at Davis Cup: "I hope that he will be the leader of the team"
After being absent from the Davis Cup for some time, Alexander Zverev will play against Switzerland in Trier on Friday and Saturday and the recovered German who has spent most of the past year injured will play a big part. This according to captain, Michael Kohlmann who believes he will...
