Students at Local Colleges Can Receive Up to $10K for Living and Tuition Expenses
College of the Redwoods is partnering with the Cal Poly Humboldt Center for Community Based Learning, which has been awarded a two year grant called Californians for All College Corps to support 100 Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods students, including AB540 Dreamers, each year for 450 hours of in-person community service.
First 5 Humboldt Accepting Playgroup Grant Applications
First 5 Humboldt is accepting grant applications from local organizations interested in partnering with us to operate a First 5 Humboldt Playgroup over the next two years (July 2023 to June 2025). Playgroups provide safe, fun environments for families with young children to connect with one another, learn about and support their children’s development, and get access and referrals to other important services. First 5 Humboldt is especially interested in applications for Playgroups that serve families for whom English is not a first language, and in achieving broad geographic coverage across our large County.
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka
In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
Caltrans, Clean California Call for Vendors for Community Festival in March
Caltrans and local partners are hosting a fun, interactive, family-friendly festival Noon – 4 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023 under the Samoa Bridge in Eureka!. Clean CA Community Day – Spring Into Action! is a free community event that celebrates and connects communities! This Clean California educational event is the spark for a change in our local communities to highlight the importance of coming together and taking ownership of community appearance and pride.
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on February 4
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, February 4. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Southern Humboldt Special Elections: What You Need to Know
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Elections:. The Humboldt County Office of Elections encourages Southern Humboldt County voters to get prepared for the upcoming Special Elections on Tuesday, March 7. The Special Elections will be held only for Humboldt County voters who live in the Salmon Creek Fire...
U.S. SBA’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center Extended for Humboldt County Residents
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Humboldt County residents impacted by the recent earthquakes now have more time to receive assistance in filing for disaster loans. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be relocating to Rio Dell, extending its...
Girl Reports Suspicious Circumstances in McKinleyville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, 2023, at about 3:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nelson Way in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious circumstance involving a juvenile. The residents told deputies that...
CR Accepting Submissions for ‘Personas’ Literary Journal
This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:. Personas, College of the Redwoods’ literary journal with a multilingual focus, is currently accepting submissions for its inaugural issue of original poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, essay, and art that, in a way determined by the author, consider the experience of multilingualism. Writers need not be multilingual to contribute, and writings may be multilingual, bilingual, or monolingual. Submissions are accepted from all community members, as well as staff, faculty, and students of the College of the Redwoods. The submission period is currently open and will be through midnight on March 16, 2023.
Fortuna Police Release Details of a Number of Recent Arrests
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support of our K9 Program...
HCSO Says Two Men were Arrested in the Pine Hill Area After Search Yields Multiple Weapons
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 30, 2023, at about 9 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Man Wanted for Robbery, False Imprisonment Arrested in McKinleyville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 28, 2023, at about 12:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon
A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
Fortuna Police Department Says Resident Facing Felony Charges for Provided False Name During Recent Arrest
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Yesterday, the Fortuna Police Department issued a press release on recent arrests and seizures involving our department K-9’s....
OBITUARY: Robert E. Neely, 1947-2022
Robert Eugene Neely died December 31, 2022 at his home in McKinleyville at the age of 75, with loved ones at his side. Bob was a truly kind, honest man with many friends. He loved playing the monthly poker game with the same friends for over 30 years. He looked forward to golfing with friends weekly at Baywood and going on yearly golf trips with the rowdy bunch. Mostly he loved being with his family and enjoying the peaceful Mad River.
Two Juveniles Injured During Last Night’s Stabbings in Arcata
Just before midnight on Saturday, two juveniles were stabbed on G Street in Arcata. According to Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, one was stabbed in the facial area. Both juveniles were stable and taken to the hospital, Hoffman said. Their parents were notified. Hoffman said that the...
Traffic Slowing After Rollover on Hwy 299 by Blue Lake
Traffic is moving slowly in both directions on Hwy 299 after a single vehicle rolled over near the Blue Lake Blvd Exit. An ambulance responded to the scene for the injured driver but reportedly they have only minor injuries, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The four-door sedan...
Miley Needs a Nice New Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Miley. I am a female, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair. Age: The...
OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022
David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
