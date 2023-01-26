Read full article on original website
Related
KTTS
Light Dusting Of Snow, Glaze Of Ice Possible
(KTTS News) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along and south of Highway 60 until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says up to a half an inch of snow and sleet is possible. A light dusting of snow could fall north of...
KTTS
Weather Cancels More Flights Tuesday
DALLAS (AP) — Winter weather is bringing ice to Texas and nearby states, causing the cancellation of more than 980 flights and delays to nearly 800 more. Numerous auto collisions were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one fatality reported. Tracking service FlightAware says more than 500 flights...
Comments / 0