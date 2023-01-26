'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation': Deena Cortese Thinks Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino Pairing 'Is Toxic' (Exclusive)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is finally addressing the question on every Jersey Shore fans’ mind. Will Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Sweetheart Giancola ever return to the series? The answer isn’t simple. “He needs to, you know what I mean, and that would be up to him,” Mike told TooFab in a new interview. “He needs to have relationships with everyone. It can’t just be once every couple months. I keep telling him that he needs to keep relationships with the cast and that would remain to be seen and that would be up to him.”

11 DAYS AGO