seehafernews.com
Green Bay Area Man Convicted of Double Homicide Ordered to Remain in a Secure Mental Facility
The Green Bay area man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother has been ordered to remain in a secure mental health facility. 32-year-old Jacob Cayer was initially convicted of the killings of Sabrina Teague and Heesun “Sunny” Teage in August of 2020, but he was later ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Fifteen residents in a Green Bay-area retirement facility are being told they must move out by the end of February because the retirement home is no longer accepting Family Care Medicaid payments. That decision is based on rising costs and inflation. Those 15 notices were sent...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc International Relations Association Seeking Student Ambassadors for Student Exchange with Japan
Manitowoc’s International Relations Association is looking for student ambassadors for an upcoming student exchange with Kamogawa Japan. The Clipper City and Kamogawa have been sister cities since 1993, when then Mayor Kevin Crawford and Perk Foster of Foster Needle Corporation brought their dream to life. The Student Exchange Program...
seehafernews.com
Felician Village to Offer On-Site CNA Class
Felician Village in Manitowoc has announced an upcoming CNA class that will be held at the assisted living facility. The 75-hour training course will be held in April, with all fees being covered by Felician Village. This means anyone that wants to become a nursing assistant can begin their career...
WBAY Green Bay
Jacob Cayer, institutionalized for 2 murders, is denied conditional release
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 won’t be leaving a mental health institution. A Brown County judge denied his petition for conditional release Monday. A jury unanimously agreed Cayer killed Sabrina Teague and her mother, Heesun “Sunny”...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library to Host a Cooking Class for Children with a Local Chef
Chef Andrew Dunbar is returning to the Manitowoc Public Library next month for another cooking class, but this time, it’s for the kids. The head chef at Ryan on York in Manitowoc will be at the library on February 7th for two sessions focused on trail mix. Each registered...
seehafernews.com
Roncalli Catholic Schools to Host Elementary School Preview Event in February
Parents of young children that are trying to figure out which elementary school they wish to enroll their young ones in are being encouraged to attend a Roncalli Elementary School Preview Event early next month. The preview event will be held on February 2nd at Roncalli Elementary School, located at...
WBAY Green Bay
Changes coming to Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection
Police say the suspect was captured in Arkansas just 4 hours after the 911 call led police to the victims. Ex-girlfriend testifies at Grant Fuhrman attempted-murder trial. The judge took the weekend to decide if certain questions could be asked of the witness. Firefighters battle fire and ice. Updated: 12...
seehafernews.com
ASAC Holds Final Fundraiser in Manitowoc
Manitowoc residents Mike and Mary Lambert adopted two young boys from Ethiopia, and when they traveled to the African nation saw all the poverty and decided they needed to do something about it. So, the group Americans Serving African Children or ASAC was formed, and through this the 14th and...
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Department Collecting Food Items for Peter’s Pantry
With the frigid weather hitting our area this week, we should all remember those who are less fortunate. The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for you to help those people by donating any of the top 10 most wanted food items for Peter’s Pantry. These items include peanut butter,...
wearegreenbay.com
ThedaStar flight nurse retires after 36 years
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the original members of the ThedaStar flight nurse program is retiring at 36 years. Before joining the program, Mark Coenen was an ER and ICU nurse at ThedaCare. He did not have any experience flying an aircraft when he joined ThedaStar, but he was excited to take care of patients in a different way.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers and Mishicot Police Cadets Compete at Statewide Competition
A group of young men and women from the area recently competed in the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Education Advocates Association conference. The cadets from Two Rivers and Mishicot combined to take part in law enforcement-related events against 25 other teams from 16 departments around Wisconsin. As a team, they took...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
WBAY Green Bay
Highway department addressing “most dangerous” intersection in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Highway Department is announcing a construction project to address a high rate of injury crashes along Packerland Drive. It’s been dubbed the “most dangerous intersection in the county.”. Concrete barriers will be put in next week as a first step...
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
seehafernews.com
920 CBD Aims to Educate the Public
There are a lot of articles and videos out there about CDB and what it does, but some of the information out there is simply not true. That is why Paul and Stephanie from 920 CDB want to help educate people about their products. While on the WCUB Breakfast Club...
Fox11online.com
Complaint: GPS data ties man to Green Bay murder scene
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man identified as "a person of interest" in a double murder on the city's east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay Lane...
seehafernews.com
Robert Victor Krejcie
Robert Victor Krejcie was born in Manitowoc, WI on April 4, 1936 to the late Victor and Agnes (Dewane) Krejcie. As Hebrews 9:27 says, “…it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment”, and Bob’s appointment was January 29, 2023. He passed peacefully into eternal life to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, at home with his wife, Evelyn, by his side.
