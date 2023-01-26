ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kentucky Derby Festival unveils race medals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The race medals have been unveiled for the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon. The miniMarathon, the Marathon and the Marathon Relay each have their own design featuring an outline of the GE Appliances miniMarathon and Marathon logo in black nickel. The miniMarathon medal has a large number 50 front and center that’s trimmed in metallic silver and gold for the milestone of its 50th run, according to a release. The Marathon and Relay medals have the distance of 26.2 miles in the design.
Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need

Between New Albany’s revitalization projects and Sherman Minton Bridge closures, businesses in the area said it has hurt their foot traffic and sales. The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has been at the Kentucky Exposition Center since Wednesday, and will be there until Sunday, Jan. 29.
Being Spooked | We Should Talk About It

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor talk about why some people like being scared or spooked and others have no desire. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Still icy out there so please use caution. We will pick up another batch of very light sleet/freezing rain south of the BG/WK Parkways this evening. There is a chance for patchy sleet or snow flurries closer to I-64, but for now no significant impacts are expected.
Louisville janitor accused of recording men in airport bathroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted a Louisville man on voyeurism charges Tuesday after he was accused of recording men in the bathroom stalls of the Louisville airport. In December, officers received a report that stated a janitor was recording a naked customer with a cell...
Downtown Louisville moving from recovery to growth mode

Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in...
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the Irish Hill neighborhood. According to the release, Kenneth Maier, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Payne Street. Maier was found dead at the scene...
Louisville Metro keeping eye on icy conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro salt trucks have been out Monday night and Tuesday morning treating the roads due to the winter weather conditions. According to Louisville Metro Police, the department responded to 20 non-injury accidents and two injury accidents from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
Surgery brings an end to 20 seizures a day for young patient

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In October, 21-year-old Megan Fox could barely walk. She had to be closely watched out of fear of drop seizures brought on by epilepsy. 20 times a day she would collapse without warning. ”We had to keep her very stationary,” Fox’s mother Samantha said. “She had...
UPDATE: Man dies after shooting in Crescent Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died following a shooting in the Crescent Hill neighborhood on Monday evening. On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police’s Homicide Unit confirmed the man who was shot in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue died at University Hospital. The shooting happened around 5:30...
