Wave 3
TARC honors Black, African American leaders by saving a seat during Black History Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City said it would be saving a seat to honor Louisville-area Black and African American leaders during Black History Month. The seats on each bus will highlight both national and local historical figures and celebrate their role they played in American...
Wave 3
Kentucky Science Center offering science camps for students this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once school’s out for summer, the Kentucky Science Center will offer students a fun way to stay educated. School’s Out Science Camp will run for 10 weeks, beginning the week of May 29 and ending the week of July 31, according to the science center.
Wave 3
Kentucky Derby Festival unveils race medals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The race medals have been unveiled for the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon. The miniMarathon, the Marathon and the Marathon Relay each have their own design featuring an outline of the GE Appliances miniMarathon and Marathon logo in black nickel. The miniMarathon medal has a large number 50 front and center that’s trimmed in metallic silver and gold for the milestone of its 50th run, according to a release. The Marathon and Relay medals have the distance of 26.2 miles in the design.
Wave 3
Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need
Between New Albany’s revitalization projects and Sherman Minton Bridge closures, businesses in the area said it has hurt their foot traffic and sales. The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has been at the Kentucky Exposition Center since Wednesday, and will be there until Sunday, Jan. 29.
Wave 3
‘He’ll live with me every day:’ Family, friends remember man killed in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of people packed the Fern Creek Funeral Home Monday night to remember a Louisville man who was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner said Kenneth Maier was killed Thursday near the Commonwealth Theater Center, where he worked. While still...
Wave 3
Being in the Moment | We Should Talk About It
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maira Ansari talks with Dr. Stephen Taylor on being in the moment, doom scrolling and mindfulness. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
Wave 3
Being Spooked | We Should Talk About It
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor talk about why some people like being scared or spooked and others have no desire. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/31
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Still icy out there so please use caution. We will pick up another batch of very light sleet/freezing rain south of the BG/WK Parkways this evening. There is a chance for patchy sleet or snow flurries closer to I-64, but for now no significant impacts are expected.
Wave 3
Louisville janitor accused of recording men in airport bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted a Louisville man on voyeurism charges Tuesday after he was accused of recording men in the bathroom stalls of the Louisville airport. In December, officers received a report that stated a janitor was recording a naked customer with a cell...
Wave 3
Downtown Louisville moving from recovery to growth mode
Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in...
Wave 3
New Albany implements loan program to help businesses through construction
Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need. Arny's Barbershop on Bardstown Road is giving away free haircuts Sunday to give back to a community that has given them so much. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST. The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV...
Wave 3
2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from St. Matthews Target
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Matthews Police arrested multiple people on Sunday night after being accused of stealing more than $4,000 in LEGO sets from the Target on Westport Road. Two adults, 35-year-old Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson, and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow were charged with shoplifting...
Wave 3
UofL, L&N Federal Credit Union reach deal on Cardinal Stadium naming rights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville football team’s home stadium has a new sponsor and a new name as of Monday afternoon. Cardinal Stadium’s official naming rights will go to L&N Federal Credit Union, with the official title of the stadium to become L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Wave 3
Indiana man identified as victim shot, killed in Crescent Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of an Indiana man that was shot and killed in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday evening. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found 35-year-old Andrew...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the Irish Hill neighborhood. According to the release, Kenneth Maier, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Payne Street. Maier was found dead at the scene...
Wave 3
Louisville Metro keeping eye on icy conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro salt trucks have been out Monday night and Tuesday morning treating the roads due to the winter weather conditions. According to Louisville Metro Police, the department responded to 20 non-injury accidents and two injury accidents from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
Wave 3
Surgery brings an end to 20 seizures a day for young patient
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In October, 21-year-old Megan Fox could barely walk. She had to be closely watched out of fear of drop seizures brought on by epilepsy. 20 times a day she would collapse without warning. ”We had to keep her very stationary,” Fox’s mother Samantha said. “She had...
Wave 3
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Louisville store as company near bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s remaining Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be closing its doors. The company confirmed the store located at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive is set to close this year. No official closing date has been set. Bed Bath and Beyond announced 87 closings...
Wave 3
UPDATE: Man dies after shooting in Crescent Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died following a shooting in the Crescent Hill neighborhood on Monday evening. On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police’s Homicide Unit confirmed the man who was shot in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue died at University Hospital. The shooting happened around 5:30...
