Effective: 2023-01-31 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Elliott; Fleming; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Powell; Rowan; Wolfe A Light Wintery Mix Possible Tonight Into Wednesday Morning Areas of light freezing drizzle, freezing rain, and snow will be possible tonight as another system brings precipitation in from the southwest over the colder air in place for eastern Kentucky. Impacts to travel will be possible, mainly on bridges and overpasses. Slow down and use caution tonight and during the Wednesday morning commute.

